Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul PlayMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Are You Suffering Domestic Violence? Investigators Need You to Take Pro-Active Steps to Prevent AbuseClarence WalkerHouston, TX
Can this Houston native win the Miss Universe title this weekend?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
This Is How You Apply For The Houston Housing AuthorityBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
4 Amazing Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
365thingsinhouston.com
Plan Your Weekend: January 19 to 22, 2023
Find the perfect things to do in H-Town with our Weekend Guide for Thursday, January 19 to Sunday, January 22, 2023. Have an event, attraction, or offering that we missed? Let us know at [email protected] or order a Boosted Calendar Listing and we’ll add it within one business day (usually sooner). Contact us at [email protected] to learn more.
U.S.Leading Brand In The Better-Chicken Segment Opens a New Restaurant In Houston
The brand has 17 house-made dipping sauces that allow customers to enjoy a variety of flavors that leaves them coming for more. It offers chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken wings, waffles, and unique side items.
Eater
Six Houston Restaurant Closures to Know
As Houston restaurants welcome in diners after a busy holiday season, sadly, not all have reopened their doors in the new year. The city was hit with a wave of closures in the last two weeks — from a casual poke hangout in Midtown to a chef-led Mexican restaurant that was well received in its short year open. Here are the Houston restaurant closures you need to know about right now.
New Houston sporting club and bar ups the game with grilled oysters, Cajun faves, and premium spirits
There's a new bar on the block in Stafford, and it's promising guests an original, kicked-up experience. Forget beer and wings. Think grilled oysters and Hennessy-based cocktails.Southside Sporting Club, located at 11110 W. Airport Blvd., quietly opened in December. The 30,000-square-foot bar and restaurant describes itself as offering "a fun, elevated, adult playground vibe." Sports fan will find more than 75 big screen HDTVs and a state-of-the-art game room and arcade. ...
Beloved Houston-area online bakery rises with new brick-and-mortar location
Fans of Water Oak House's tasty cakes and pies: rejoice. Formerly only available online, the business is set to open a brick-and-mortar location this April in the Baybrook Passage Shopping Center at at 19435 W. Bay Area Blvd. in Webster. The 3,000-plus-square-foot location is directly across from the Baybrook Mall, according to the company. Water Oak House Bakey/FacebookFans can get items like this at the new store. An artist rendering of Water Oak House's interior, set to open in April across from Baybrook Mall. Dena...
365thingsinhouston.com
Rope in the 2023 Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Concert Lineup
Experience larger-than-life entertainers from many genres when they take the main stage for 2023 Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo concerts, from Tuesday, February 28 to Sunday, March 19, 2023. After a successful return in 2022, the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo again gets into full swing with a new slate...
houstoncitybook.com
Luxe RV Resort Opens Near NRG Just in Time for Rodeo Season
NOW OPEN IN Southwest Houston off Almeda Road is Jetstream RV Resort, a 165-space Class A recreational vehicle community. The property spans 15 acres and includes amenities like a heated swimming pool, expansive clubhouse and lounge, outdoor kitchen and beer garden. For families, there’s an arcade room, playground, dog wash and shuffleboard courts, plus on-site laundry.
12newsnow.com
Houston ticket wins $1M as single ticket wins $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot
HOUSTON — A ticket holder in Houston is waking up with some deeper pockets after matching five numbers in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing. It took three months and 25 straight drawings, but a lucky ticket sold in Maine will take home the $1.35 billion jackpot. It's the fourth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.
Look Inside This Luxury $20 Million Dollar Home in Houston, Texas
Living in a $20 million dollar home in Houston, Texas is not something that I ever plan on doing, mostly because my finances could not handle a mortgage payment for a home that expensive. This incredible home currently for sale in Houston has $20 million as the current asking price but as you will see below there is a reason that the seller can put that large of an asking price on a home like this, because it’s amazing.
houstonpublicmedia.org
The Full Menu: Best new Houston restaruants
In this month’s installment of The Full Menu, food writers discuss their favorite Houston restaurants that opened in 2022 and look ahead to what’s coming in 2023. In the audio above, we hear from Eric Sandler of CultureMap Houston, Felice Sloan of the Swanky Maven lifestyle blog, and David Leftwich of Houston Food Finder.
houstoniamag.com
Day Trips to Take Out of Houston in 2.5 Hours or Less
Texas is so big we've made a slogan out of it. But for those of you who aren't interested in driving across the state for days, we’ve gathered some fun short trips that will have you back home in your cozy bed the same night. 1. George Observatory. Brazos...
pmq.com
Houston Makes Room for First Fat Boy’s Pizza Location
Fat Boy’s Pizza, founded by Gabe Corchiani Jr., says it offers “the world’s biggest slice.”. The chain already has locations in Louisiana and Mississippi and will open its first Texas store on January 17. Make way, Houston. A pizzeria claiming to offer the “world’s biggest slice” is...
fox26houston.com
Behind Closed Doors: Retro, futuristic bar open in Houston with secret spaces, themed rooms
HOUSTON - It’s futuristic, retro and filled with secret spaces and places. Behind Closed Doors is the latest bar on Main Street in Downtown. Not only is it a bar, they also serve food and open as club on the weekends. They are located at 310 Main St. for...
Boxer Jared 'Big Baby' Anderson now calls Houston home
HOUSTON — Jared Anderson, 23, is a 6-foot-4 phenom that has the boxing world buzzing. Rumor has it that he'll one day rule the heavyweight division. Anderson now calls Houston home after moving here more than two years ago from Toledo, Ohio to be closer to his team, including co-promoter Antonio Leonard.
These Houston Mexican restaurants have something for everyone
From tamales and tacos to gorditas and fajitas, H-Town has a spot for everyone.
KPRC 2 Houston cancels one of its weekly morning newscasts
The NBC affiliate's 4:30 a.m. weekly newscast will be replaced with NBC's Early Today.
3 events in Tomball, Magnolia this weekend, Jan. 13-14
Here are some events happening in Tomball and Magnolia on Jan. 13-14. (Community Impact staff) Janie Fricke, a two-time County Music Awards Female Vocalist of the Year award winner, will be performing this weekend at Main Street Crossing. 6 p.m. (doors open), 8 p.m. (show starts). $57. 111 W. Main St., Tomball. 281-290-0431. www.mainstreetcrossing.com.
Houston Chronicle
Tesla snaps up Houston-area property for unknown facility
Tesla is expanding its operations into the Houston area with a forthcoming facility slated to open in the township of Brookshire, according to a new report. News of the expansion was broken Thursday by the Houston Chronicle's Marissa Luck, who learned that the electric automaker has signed a lease in the Empire West Business Park in Brookshire, just miles west of Katy. The purchased property features 1.03 million square feet of space and industrial facilities with commercial shipping bays, among other features.
The 5 best places for fried chicken in Houston
I have recently looked at the best burgers, the best breakfast tacos, and pizza in Houston. Today we continue our "best of" series and look at another popular food item- fried chicken, to see which restaurants offer the best-fried chicken in Houston.
Houston public housing waitlist is reopening, but what's new?
HOUSTON — On Sunday, Houstonians will have their first chance in nearly five years to get on the waitlist for public housing and the Houston Housing Authority is making some big changes. HHA said there's currently no limit to the number of people who can apply. As Houston gets...
Comments / 0