Tomahawk Nation
Florida State football, recruiting news: Jordan Travis finishes season as CFB’s top-graded QB
ProfootballFocus graded every top player at every position in college football and you don’t have to scroll long to find Jordan Travis’ name. In fact, you don’t have to scroll at all; QB1 is Number 1:. Jordan Travis saved his best for last with a season-high 92.4...
No. 1 kicker Jake Weinberg breaks down recent pledge to Florida State, reaction from the coaches
One of the top kicking prospects in the class recently joined #Tribe24.
Four-star quarterback Luke Kromenhoek ready to step up as a leader of Florida State's 2024 class
The dynamic signal-caller is already doing his part to get a five-star prospect to join him in Tallahassee.

FSU women’s basketball thrashes no. 11 NC State
Florida State (16-3, 5-1 ACC) defeated #11 NC State (13-4, 3-3 ACC) by a 91-72 score tonight in Tallahassee, FL. NC State started the game with a triple from Madison Hayes. From there Florida State took over. The Seminoles immediately went on a 14-2 run to take a 14-5 lead. FSU was getting layup after layup while the Pack was missing jumpers. Former Nole River Baldwin broke the run with a free throw but Florida State was able to maintain a working margin for the rest of the quarter. The Seminoles took a 28-19 lead into the second quarter.
Five-star running back Kam Davis discusses commitment to Florida State, trajectory of the program
Davis has been pledged to the Seminoles for nearly two years.

Florida State no match for Wake Forest, blown out in Winston-Salem
The Florida State Seminoles traveled to Wake Forest for their 17th game of the season, meaning for the first time in his career Baba Miller was allowed to step onto the court. Unfortunately, the result was the same as every other time the Seminoles played outside the Tucker Center this season, with FSU falling 90-75. This drops Florida State’s record to 5-12 and 3-3 in ACC play. Wake Forest improved to 12-5, 4-2 in league play, and 9-0 at home.
Mike Norvell comments on addition of former South Carolina DE Gilber Edmond
The Seminoles have officially added another transfer.
thomasu.edu
Wyche named Thomas University Cheer coach
Thomas University officials recently announced the hiring of Dakotah Wyche of Thomasville as coach of the university’s new Cheer Team. “Being named TU Cheer coach is amazing to me,” she said. “I gain satisfaction from helping cheerleaders develop and achieve their goals. This will be an opportunity to make a difference and see first-hand the impact that I can make in someone’s life. Working with cheerleaders who are eager to learn, work hard and gain skills gives coaching a real sense of purpose.”
floridapolitics.com
Interim Dean named at FSU College of Medicine
The FSU College of Medicine is expanding its footprint in the Panhandle. Alma Littles has been named interim Dean of the Florida State University (FSU) College of Medicine. Littles, a Quincy native who graduated from the University of Florida (UF) College of Medicine, will take the lead at the FSU College of Medicine Feb. 1.
Food truck owner starts scholarship for students at his alma mater
Tasty Love food truck owner Gabriel Lovett started a scholarship to help students of his alma mater, Florida A&M University.
WCTV
Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Thursday, January 12
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Meteorologist Rob Nucatola lets you know what to expect with the threat for severe weather tonight. Watch the attached video for the full forecast details:
WCTV
Tallahassee Commissioner vying for Florida Democratic Party Chair position
UGA Fans react to the team's 2nd national champion win. Slow down: Speed limits dropping from 20 mph to 15 mph in Leon County school zones. According to a Facebook post from LCS, more than 20 school zones are impacted by the change. Mike's First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, Jan....
floridapolitics.com
Personnel note: John Dailey names Dionte Gavin Director of Communications
Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey has appointed Dionte Gavin as his Director of Communications. Gavin, who started the job Monday, most recently served as Senior Operations Director for Visit Tallahassee — the official destination marketing agency for Tallahassee and Leon County. In that role, he served as assistant to the Executive Director overseeing budget, finance, procurement, operations, administration and several other aspects of the organization.
Parents and teachers oppose combining Sneads Elementary with Grand Ridge Middle School
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Jackson County School Board approved plans to combine Sneads Elementary with Grand Ridge Middle School. Parents and teachers were vocal at Thursday night’s school board meeting, begging them to reconsider their decision to combine the two schools, which would make it a K-8 school. “I don’t want a K-8 […]
Free food distribution to take place on Jan. 26 in Tallahassee
Neighborhood Medical Center and Second Harvest is set to host a free food distribution on Thursday, Jan. 26 in Tallahassee.
WJHG-TV
Parents speak out against plan to move Sneads Elem. students to Grand Ridge
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Jackson County School Board is moving forward with its plans to close Sneads Elementary School and move its students to soon to be built Grand Ridge School. Meanwhile, some parents are concerned. “I like our school,” Lindsay Kiefer, a parent, said. “This is one...
The City of Tallahassee announces road closures for MLK Day events
The City of Tallahassee has announced the road closures that will be in effect for Martin Luther King Jr. Day events.
WCTV
Student arrested after weapon found on Leon High School grounds
Flight schedules allowed to resume at TLH airport after national ground stop. An empty line at the TSA checkpoint at Tallahassee International Airport on the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 as a national computer outage caused cancellations of flights, including at TIA. Flight schedules allowed to resume at TLH...
