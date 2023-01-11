ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tomahawk Nation

FSU women’s basketball thrashes no. 11 NC State

Florida State (16-3, 5-1 ACC) defeated #11 NC State (13-4, 3-3 ACC) by a 91-72 score tonight in Tallahassee, FL. NC State started the game with a triple from Madison Hayes. From there Florida State took over. The Seminoles immediately went on a 14-2 run to take a 14-5 lead. FSU was getting layup after layup while the Pack was missing jumpers. Former Nole River Baldwin broke the run with a free throw but Florida State was able to maintain a working margin for the rest of the quarter. The Seminoles took a 28-19 lead into the second quarter.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Florida State no match for Wake Forest, blown out in Winston-Salem

The Florida State Seminoles traveled to Wake Forest for their 17th game of the season, meaning for the first time in his career Baba Miller was allowed to step onto the court. Unfortunately, the result was the same as every other time the Seminoles played outside the Tucker Center this season, with FSU falling 90-75. This drops Florida State’s record to 5-12 and 3-3 in ACC play. Wake Forest improved to 12-5, 4-2 in league play, and 9-0 at home.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thomasu.edu

Wyche named Thomas University Cheer coach

Thomas University officials recently announced the hiring of Dakotah Wyche of Thomasville as coach of the university’s new Cheer Team. “Being named TU Cheer coach is amazing to me,” she said. “I gain satisfaction from helping cheerleaders develop and achieve their goals. This will be an opportunity to make a difference and see first-hand the impact that I can make in someone’s life. Working with cheerleaders who are eager to learn, work hard and gain skills gives coaching a real sense of purpose.”
THOMASVILLE, GA
floridapolitics.com

Interim Dean named at FSU College of Medicine

The FSU College of Medicine is expanding its footprint in the Panhandle. Alma Littles has been named interim Dean of the Florida State University (FSU) College of Medicine. Littles, a Quincy native who graduated from the University of Florida (UF) College of Medicine, will take the lead at the FSU College of Medicine Feb. 1.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
techvisibility.com

Personal loans Tallahassee, FL: Get Charge & Poor credit Money

TALLAHASSEE, FL
gotodestinations.com

The BEST Breakfast Spots in Tallahassee – (With Photos)

Tallahassee, Florida is home to some of the best breakfast spots in the state. From classic diners to trendy cafes, there’s something for everyone in this vibrant city. Whether you’re craving fluffy pancakes or savory biscuits and gravy, these top-rated restaurants are sure to satisfy your breakfast cravings. So grab your fork and knife and get ready to dig in, because these breakfast joints are serving up some of the most delicious dishes in town.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Personnel note: John Dailey names Dionte Gavin Director of Communications

Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey has appointed Dionte Gavin as his Director of Communications. Gavin, who started the job Monday, most recently served as Senior Operations Director for Visit Tallahassee — the official destination marketing agency for Tallahassee and Leon County. In that role, he served as assistant to the Executive Director overseeing budget, finance, procurement, operations, administration and several other aspects of the organization.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Student arrested after weapon found on Leon High School grounds

An empty line at the TSA checkpoint at Tallahassee International Airport on the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 as a national computer outage caused cancellations of flights, including at TIA.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

