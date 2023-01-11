Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
Peter L. Brandt Claims Bitcoin Is Putting In Its Cycle Low “Now”
Career commodities trader Peter L. Brandt is now claiming that Bitcoin is putting in a “low for this cycle now,” according to a new TradingView post. This call for a bear market bottom is already being met with skepticism, but given the chilling accuracy at which Brandt had made related to his cryptocurrency bets in the past, there could be more validity than investors are ready to accept.
NEWSBTC
XT.COM Lists SLEEPEE in its Main Zone
XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of SLEEPEE on its platform in the main zone, and the SLEEPEE/USDT trading pair has been open for trading since 2023-01-07 07:00 (UTC). About SLEEPEE. SLEEPEE is an ERC-20 token deployed on the Ethereum blockchain...
NEWSBTC
SAO Network Drives into Web3Port Entrepreneur Acceleration!
On Jan. 10, SAO Network is thrilled to announce that it got listed on the finalists of the first session Web3Port Entrepreneur Acceleration Winter 2022! The co-hosts of the first session “Web3Port Entrepreneur Acceleration Winter 2022” are Republic, BNB Chain, HashKey Capital, Spark Capital, and GeekCartel. Out of...
NEWSBTC
Chainlink Bullish Signal: LINK Address Activity Returns To 2021 Levels
Data shows Chainlink address activity has returned to 2021 levels recently, a sign that could turn out to be bullish for the asset’s value. Chainlink Daily Active Addresses At High Levels Recently. According to data from the on-chain analytics firm Santiment, this increase in LINK activity first started around...
NEWSBTC
$1 Billion Web3 Investment Fund Announced by Venom Foundation
Recent market turbulence has not deterred cryptocurrency venture capitalists, with the announcement of a new $1 billion fund dedicated to the world of web3. The mega Venom Ventures Fund (VVF), a joint initiative between blockchain platform Venom and alternative asset manager Iceberg Capital, will benefit from the expertise of former BlackRock CIO Peter Knez and prolific investor Mustafa Kheriba, with the focus on accelerating adoption of blockchain, DeFi and web3.
NEWSBTC
Avalanche Impresses With 32% Rally – Will AVAX Sustain This Ascent?
The crypto rally that greeted the new year has definitely brought gains to the world of altcoins. According to CoinMarketCap data, most huge gains were made by altcoins in the past 30 days. AVAX, native token of the Avalanche blockchain, is one of them with gains of up to 32% in the seven days.
NEWSBTC
Helium (HNT), Toncoin (TON) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN): The Few Cryptocurrencies in Green
Despite the long-drawn crypto winter of 2022 and the effects of the FTX collapse, some tokens have already entered the green zone and are showing signs of continued bullish trends. For instance, Toncoin (TON) is now fighting to join the top 20 cryptos bracket by market capitalization while Helium (HNT)...
NEWSBTC
Avalanche Partners With Amazon, What’s Next For The Price?
Avalanche and its dApp ecosystem shall now be supported by Amazon Web Services (AWS), which also comprises one-click node deployment through the AWS marketplace. With this partnership with AWS, Ava Labs can help customers deploy custom offerings linked to over 100,000 partners spread across 150 countries. Technically, the Avalanche node...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Short Squeeze: $93 Million Shorts Liquidated In One Hour
Data shows a large amount of shorts have been liquidated in the Bitcoin futures market in the past day as BTC pushes above $19,000. $93 Million Bitcoin Shorts Were Wiped Out In Only 1 Hour. As per data from the on-chain analytics firm Glassnode, short liquidations have spiked in the...
NEWSBTC
Stellar (XLM) Poised To Rally? Ukrainian Bank Reveals Successful E-Money Pilot
The Stellar (XLM) price remains in a long-term downtrend. After seeing an all-time high of nearly $0.81 on May 10, 2021, XLM’s price has fallen massively. Currently, XLM is 90.6% down from its ATH. Since October 2021, Stellar has also been in a descending trend channel. At press time,...
NEWSBTC
This Crypto Influencer Predicts Bitcoin Price At $25,000-$30,000 Soon
The start of 2023 is bringing a different phase in the crypto market. Over the past few days, most crypto assets have regained value. The bullish trend has spiked a new sentiment in the market as several positive predictions have emerged. Ben Armstrong, a popular YouTuber known as BitBoy, predicted...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Touches $20,000 For First Time Post-FTX Collapse
Bitcoin price has tapped $20,000 for the first time since the FTX. Not only was the level important support that broke down during the contagion, but it was also the former 2017 all-time high. Here’s what the recent price move could mean for the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin Reaches Key...
NEWSBTC
Xmile (XML) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Jan. 11, 2023 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Xmile (XML) on January 11, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the XML/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Creating innovation that goes beyond the limits of current mileage...
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin Price Prints Bullish Pattern, Why Close Above $0.08 Is Critical
Dogecoin formed a base near $0.066 and started a fresh increase against the US Dollar. DOGE could rise further if there is a close above the $0.080 resistance. DOGE gained pace and traded above the $0.075 resistance against the US dollar. The price is trading above the $0.0750 zone and...
NEWSBTC
Keep Calm, Fly High with HyperWallet Token (HWT) on PancakeSwap
Following an acute rise of 30% in liquidity mining, HyperWallet Token (HWT) has finally broken the resistance stronghold. It soared to a new height of $0.047, which is 470% of robust appreciation from its official listing on PancakeSwap in less than 2 months. Started from $0.01, it is truly defying the laws of gravity in the awfully cold and brazen “crypto winter” now.
NEWSBTC
3 of the Top Trending Altcoins to Buy Now, According to TikTok
Looking to get in on the altcoin hype but not sure where to start? In this article, you’ll discover three of the top trending altcoins to buy right now according to TikTok, why you might consider investing in them, and which one could be the best investment out of the three.
NEWSBTC
TRON Snags No. 2 Spot In TVL As Revenue Spikes Despite Bear Market Pressure
According to a tweet by TRON (TRX) on January 10, the network has displayed an impressive performance as it is currently ranked second in terms of total value locked (TVL) in the entire crypto space. TRON’s TVL has reached $9.2 billion by end of 2022, TRON DAO disclosed. TRON...
NEWSBTC
Popular Crypto Analyst Goes Bullish On BTC And AVAX, Here’s What He Said
Due to the Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto market uncertainty, predicting the following trend pattern for crypto assets is usually difficult. However, analysts have always released predictions for most crypto assets. While some projections turned out to be accurate, some still failed to happen as predicted. One analyst became popular for...
NEWSBTC
Ripple CTO Advises Selling Flare (FLR) Tokens, Raises Serious Allegations
Ripple CTO David Schwartz voiced harsh criticism against the Flare Network in a series of tweets today. After more than two years following the snapshot for XRP holders, the project finally conducted its airdrop for the FLR token on Monday, January 9. As NewsBTC reported, the FLR token already experienced...
NEWSBTC
Altcoin Volume Dominance At Highest Since Jan 2021, Trouble For Bitcoin?
On-chain data shows that altcoin volume dominance is now at the highest level since January 2021, while Bitcoin’s is at its lowest. Altcoin Dominance By Volume Recently Touched A High Of 64%. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, Bitcoin’s dominance is just at 16% now....
Comments / 0