ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

Guide to colorful creations at 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

BAY LAKE, Fla. – A colorful lineup of artistic fun has arrived at this year’s EPCOT International Festival of the Arts. Running through Feb. 20, the festival features beautiful culinary creations at 16 food studios, collaborative art projects, a Figment-inspired scavenger hunt and daily performances at the popular Disney on Broadway Concert Series.
BAY LAKE, FL
click orlando

Walt Disney World offers Florida residents special ticket deal

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World has a special ticket offer for Florida residents who want to visit the theme parks in early 2023. With the Disney Weekday Magic Ticket, Florida residents are able to visit the theme parks Monday through Friday through April 27. [TRENDING: Central Florida’s...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Ghost Rainbow spotted in Central Florida

When most people think of rainbows they think of colorful displays in the sky, but people in Brevard County were recently treated to a different kind of weather phenomenon. The National Weather Service said a white arc was on full display in Viera. The agency shared the image on Twitter.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Kings and queens of laughs: Royal Comedy Tour coming to UCF

ORLANDO, Fla. – Get ready for a comedy coronation at the University of Central Florida Friday night as the kings and queens of laughter roll into town. The Royal Comedy Tour is coming to Addition Financial Arena at 8 p.m. and features a star-studded lineup that includes Sommore, Bruce Bruce, Lavell Crawford and Don “DC” Curry.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Boat show docks at Daytona International Speedway

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A three-day boat show is taking place at Daytona International Speedway this weekend in Daytona Beach. The Marine Industry of Central Florida is holding the Daytona Boat Show Jan. 13 through the 15, with more than a dozen Central Florida boat dealers representing some 80 manufacturers.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
click orlando

Thousands of collector cars up for bid at Kissimmee auction

KISSIMMEE, Fla – Mecum Auctions, one of the world’s largest collector car auction companies in the world, has consigned more than 4,200 cars for this year’s Mecum Kissimmee 2023 event. Let that sink in. Over 4,200 cars. [TRENDING: Orlando officer helps deliver baby in car on I-4...
KISSIMMEE, FL
click orlando

VIDEO: Home valued at $2.6 million goes up in flames in Ponce Inlet

PONCE INLET, Fla. – A beachfront home in Ponce Inlet caught fire on Wednesday afternoon, according to Ponce Inlet fire officials. According to Ponce Inlet Fire Chief, Dan Scales, one-third of the home on South Atlantic Avenue was engulfed in flames but is now under control. [TRENDING: FAA computer...
PONCE INLET, FL
click orlando

Child, crossing guard hurt in crash near Orlando school

ORLANDO, Fla. – A child and a crossing guard were taken to the hospital after a crash near the Academic Center for Excellence in Orlando on Thursday, according to the Orlando Police Department. Police said a vehicle hit the pair at the intersection of Parramore Avenue and Livingston Street....
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Man shoots woman during fight in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man shot a woman during a fight Wednesday night in Orlando, police said. The shooting was reported around 8:45 p.m. on Columbia Street, west of John Young Parkway. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Orlando police said officers were called to the scene and learned...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy