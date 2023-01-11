Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in Florida next weekKristen WaltersOrlando, FL
Texas is Getting a Universal Studios in the Near FutureTom HandyFrisco, TX
Florida Man Pleads Guilty To Stabbing 3-Year-Old Daughter To Death; 12-Year-Old Daughter Played Dead During AttackMario DonevskiLongwood, FL
How to get from Walt Disney World to Universal Orlando ResortJenn GreeneOrlando, FL
Major Magic Kingdom AnnouncementFlour, Eggs and YeastOrlando, FL
Related
click orlando
Guide to colorful creations at 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
BAY LAKE, Fla. – A colorful lineup of artistic fun has arrived at this year’s EPCOT International Festival of the Arts. Running through Feb. 20, the festival features beautiful culinary creations at 16 food studios, collaborative art projects, a Figment-inspired scavenger hunt and daily performances at the popular Disney on Broadway Concert Series.
click orlando
Walt Disney World offers Florida residents special ticket deal
BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World has a special ticket offer for Florida residents who want to visit the theme parks in early 2023. With the Disney Weekday Magic Ticket, Florida residents are able to visit the theme parks Monday through Friday through April 27. [TRENDING: Central Florida’s...
click orlando
Orange County Library System to remove fines as part of 100-year celebration
If you are someone who has been fretting over an overdue book at the library, take comfort. As part of its countdown to its 100-year celebration in November, the Orange County Library System has removed fines from overdue books and other materials, effective Oct. 16, 2022. “We wanted to reduce...
click orlando
Ghost Rainbow spotted in Central Florida
When most people think of rainbows they think of colorful displays in the sky, but people in Brevard County were recently treated to a different kind of weather phenomenon. The National Weather Service said a white arc was on full display in Viera. The agency shared the image on Twitter.
click orlando
Barry Manilow to present music award to Seminole County high school band director
ORLANDO, Fla. – In the Seminole County school district, “Manilow bucks” go far. Grammy award-winning performer Barry Manilow is set to award Lake Howell High School’s Director of Bands José Eslava $10,000 at a one-night-only concert on Tuesday, Jan. 17. [TRENDING: FAA computer failure delays...
click orlando
Kings and queens of laughs: Royal Comedy Tour coming to UCF
ORLANDO, Fla. – Get ready for a comedy coronation at the University of Central Florida Friday night as the kings and queens of laughter roll into town. The Royal Comedy Tour is coming to Addition Financial Arena at 8 p.m. and features a star-studded lineup that includes Sommore, Bruce Bruce, Lavell Crawford and Don “DC” Curry.
click orlando
‘We would lose our vision:’ Merritt Island Dairy Queen to close after 50+ years
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – After more than 50 years, a Merritt Island Dairy Queen is set to close its doors for good this February. According to the store, located at 265 N. Courtenay Parkway, it had been in business since 1965, and had come under Mike and Deb Gentile’s ownership in 1994.
click orlando
Boat show docks at Daytona International Speedway
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A three-day boat show is taking place at Daytona International Speedway this weekend in Daytona Beach. The Marine Industry of Central Florida is holding the Daytona Boat Show Jan. 13 through the 15, with more than a dozen Central Florida boat dealers representing some 80 manufacturers.
click orlando
Thousands of collector cars up for bid at Kissimmee auction
KISSIMMEE, Fla – Mecum Auctions, one of the world’s largest collector car auction companies in the world, has consigned more than 4,200 cars for this year’s Mecum Kissimmee 2023 event. Let that sink in. Over 4,200 cars. [TRENDING: Orlando officer helps deliver baby in car on I-4...
click orlando
VIDEO: Home valued at $2.6 million goes up in flames in Ponce Inlet
PONCE INLET, Fla. – A beachfront home in Ponce Inlet caught fire on Wednesday afternoon, according to Ponce Inlet fire officials. According to Ponce Inlet Fire Chief, Dan Scales, one-third of the home on South Atlantic Avenue was engulfed in flames but is now under control. [TRENDING: FAA computer...
click orlando
Kissimmee real estate agent sentenced to probation for role in Capitol attack
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A Kissimmee real estate agent was sentenced to 36 months probation on Friday for his role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol. FBI agents arrested Matthew Montalvo in April 2022 and accused him of violently entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and disorderly conduct.
click orlando
‘Help solve a murder:’ Deputies release video of fatal shooting outside Orange County bar
ORLANDO, Fla. – Video in the homicide of a 39-year-old man was released Friday by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, which is seeking help solving the case. Deputies said Etson Faustin, a husband, father and businessman, was shot to death Dec. 30 outside a bar on Southland Boulevard near the intersection of U.S. 441 and Sand Lake Road.
click orlando
‘A story they can tell forever:’ Orlando officer helps deliver baby in car on I-4
ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando police officer on Tuesday helped deliver a baby in a vehicle along Interstate 4, according to the department. Officer Courtney Burke spoke with News 6 about her role in the delivery, saying she heard the calls for help but never expected what happened next.
click orlando
Daytona Beach police bust illegal gambling operation at gas station convenience store
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – An illegal gambling operation at a gas station convenience store in Daytona Beach was busted Friday by police, according to the department. The Daytona Beach Police Department said a search warrant was executed at a Get n Go location on North Nova Road. [TRENDING: Central...
click orlando
When parents struggle with drug addiction, this Central Florida charity steps in to help children
Often so much attention is focused on the people who are struggling with addiction and so little on the children who are affected when their parents get involved with drugs. News 6 learned about a charity in Flagler and Volusia counties that exists specifically for that reason – to take care of the children affected by the addiction.
click orlando
Child, crossing guard hurt in crash near Orlando school
ORLANDO, Fla. – A child and a crossing guard were taken to the hospital after a crash near the Academic Center for Excellence in Orlando on Thursday, according to the Orlando Police Department. Police said a vehicle hit the pair at the intersection of Parramore Avenue and Livingston Street....
click orlando
2 arrested in deadly shooting at Orange County apartment complex, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men arrested by Orange County deputies in the days leading up to the weekend are accused of first-degree murder in a shooting death earlier this month at an apartment complex, according to a sheriff’s office statement Saturday. Jacquarius Amir Legrand, 22, and Jaivien...
click orlando
2 men, teen arrested in shooting that injured 2 in Daytona Beach, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Two men and a 19-year-old woman were booked into Volusia County’s jail Thursday afternoon, accused of having roles in a shooting last week in Daytona Beach that left two women injured, records show. The shooting was reported Saturday at 5:29 p.m., prompting a police...
click orlando
Man shoots woman during fight in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man shot a woman during a fight Wednesday night in Orlando, police said. The shooting was reported around 8:45 p.m. on Columbia Street, west of John Young Parkway. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Orlando police said officers were called to the scene and learned...
click orlando
‘I feel like I’m in a nightmare:’ Family speaks out after fatal drive-by shooting in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Investigators are still on the hunt after a man was killed in a Daytona Beach drive-by shooting Monday night, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department. During a news conference Wednesday, Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young and the family of 20-year-old Travis Hubbert, who...
Comments / 0