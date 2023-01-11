Read full article on original website
2023 Goals: Becoming Financially Healthy with expert Joe Roseman
Product test: Caroline and Elissia try out the Yummy Can Bacon. 2023 Atrium Health Charlotte-Mecklenburg Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. National Holiday Celebration. A Hough High School parent reached out to WBTV after seeing the report involving students at Highland Renaissance Academy.
CMS parent of nonverbal student concerned after contract continues with transportation vendor
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Concerns from parents continue over a company the district uses to transport special needs students. Our investigation began after parents from Highland Renaissance Academy called WBTV with concerns after their kids were three hours late getting home last week. A spokesperson for the district told WBTV...
“Second Career” Nurse at PMC Fort Mill Says She, “Found Her Calling”
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Leaders with Piedmont Medical Center Fort Mill say they have several nurses throughout their hospital who use to have another career but decided to take on nursing, saying its a “calling”. The career change coming at a good time as many...
Livingstone College students feed the homeless to mark Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Livingstone College observed the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday in the way it was intended: A Day of Service. The college fed homeless individuals of Rowan County at the Salisbury Civic Center on Friday, providing hot meals, toiletries and conversation. The college gave away 41 packaged...
United Way will distribute $16 million with help from local neighborhoods
Charlotte’s United Way plans to invest $16 million in agencies and nonprofits throughout the region. Much of that money will go to groups picked not by United Way, but by community members. United Way has changed its approach over the past few years to focus on specific neighborhoods and...
WBTV Investigation: Charity hasn’t made donations to local police department it’s been fundraising for.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A WBTV investigation into a local charity has found no evidence the organization has made any contributions to the police department it was created to help. Since WBTV started investigating, the charity announced it is placing donors’ contributions into a secure bank account before taking any...
Parents express frustration with CMS bus issues
Join WBTV on Jan. 16, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. Mountain snowfall sets up for busiest skiing weekend of the year. Thousands of people are expected to head to the mountains this weekend to hit the slopes. National Weather Service says tornado rolled through Gaston County. Updated: 12 hours ago. The...
Statesville mayor and council declare 2023 as the Year of the Trail
The City of Statesville has joined communities across North Carolina by declaring 2023 the Year of the Trail. This statewide initiative encourages every North Carolinian to get outside onto the trails, greenways, and blueways that stretch across the state. Mayor Costi Kutteh and the City Council declared 2023 as “The...
School districts in South Carolina make calendar changes
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — York School District One voted Tuesday night in favor of a modified school calendar that is similar to year-round school. The Clover School District did the same thing last month. Channel 9 South Carolina reporter Tina Terry explains what influenced York District One′s decision.
Here Is Why A Popular Charlotte, North Carolina Steakhouse Got A “B” From Health Inspector
For the record, I have been here several times and it was delicious. Here is why a popular Charlotte, North Carolina steakhouse got a “b” rating from the Mecklenburg County health department. Morton’s The Steakhouse at 227 West Trade Street in Charlotte got the less than favorable rating...
2023 Atrium Health Charlotte-Mecklenburg Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. National Holiday Celebration
2023 St. Jude Dream Home to pay tribute to WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers. Jason was a big part of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, walking viewers through past finished homes and getting them excited. Charlotte Symphony exploring themes of freedom, strength, justice. Updated: Jan. 12, 2023 at 9:03 AM...
North Carolina community feels ‘unheard’ after town council appointment
On Monday, the town council appointed Republican Pastor Mike Thevenin to fill a seat vacancy left by Democrat Diamond Staton-Williams.
Statesville High teacher named finalist for 2023 NCCAT Beginning Teacher of the Year Award
Izabella Botello, an English teacher at Statesville High School, has been selected as one of 27 finalists for the 2023 North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching (NCCAT) Empower Beginning Teacher of the Year Award. The finalists were selected based on their dedication, innovation, and ability to inspire students...
5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina
- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Jan. 9
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Dec. 30 to Jan. 5:. Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 16408 Northcross Drive – 95 Courtyard by Marriott, 16700 Northcross Drive – 92 Spare Time Entertainment, 16317 Statesville Road – 99.5. Davidson.
Caldwell Co. Grand Opening Of New Animal Shelter, Jan. 21
Lenoir, NC – Join us on Saturday, January 21 beginning at 10 a.m. to celebrate the Grand Opening of Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement Division – North Carolina’s new animal shelter!. The newly constructed shelter is located at 180 Government Way, in Lenoir, next to the Caldwell...
2023 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. television special airs Monday on WBTV
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV is taking a look at the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and his impact in the Charlotte area. The 2023 Atrium Health Charlotte-Mecklenburg Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. National Holiday Celebration airs Monday, January 16, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. on WBTV and all of WBTV’s streaming apps.
Departing pastor has sense of ‘Grace’ for chance to reach so many
CORNELIUS – For 28 years, Pastor Farrell Lemings has presided as Grace Covenant Church, like the Lake Norman community it serves, has grown – expanding its physical presence and welcoming those new to the area. And now, with a long-planned leadership transition in place and a new, unknown...
Charlotte Symphony exploring themes of freedom, strength, justice
Family says daughter was giver in life, now as organ donor after fatal bike crash. Kristie Crowder was on her bike in Plaza-Midwood last week when she was hit by a car. In tonight's forever family we're introducing you to an adorable young boy --with big plans for his future.
The Best Neighborhood In Charlotte, North Carolina
North Carolina has much to offer, but one Charlotte neighborhood really stands apart from the rest. Find out which one is the best to live in.
