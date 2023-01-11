ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kannapolis, NC

WBTV

2023 Goals: Becoming Financially Healthy with expert Joe Roseman

Product test: Caroline and Elissia try out the Yummy Can Bacon. 2023 Atrium Health Charlotte-Mecklenburg Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. National Holiday Celebration. A Hough High School parent reached out to WBTV after seeing the report involving students at Highland Renaissance Academy.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Parents express frustration with CMS bus issues

Join WBTV on Jan. 16, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. Mountain snowfall sets up for busiest skiing weekend of the year. Thousands of people are expected to head to the mountains this weekend to hit the slopes. National Weather Service says tornado rolled through Gaston County. Updated: 12 hours ago. The...
CHARLOTTE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Statesville mayor and council declare 2023 as the Year of the Trail

The City of Statesville has joined communities across North Carolina by declaring 2023 the Year of the Trail. This statewide initiative encourages every North Carolinian to get outside onto the trails, greenways, and blueways that stretch across the state. Mayor Costi Kutteh and the City Council declared 2023 as “The...
STATESVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

School districts in South Carolina make calendar changes

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — York School District One voted Tuesday night in favor of a modified school calendar that is similar to year-round school. The Clover School District did the same thing last month. Channel 9 South Carolina reporter Tina Terry explains what influenced York District One′s decision.
YORK, SC
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina

- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Jan. 9

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Dec. 30 to Jan. 5:. Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 16408 Northcross Drive – 95 Courtyard by Marriott, 16700 Northcross Drive – 92 Spare Time Entertainment, 16317 Statesville Road – 99.5. Davidson.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
focusnewspaper.com

Caldwell Co. Grand Opening Of New Animal Shelter, Jan. 21

Lenoir, NC – Join us on Saturday, January 21 beginning at 10 a.m. to celebrate the Grand Opening of Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement Division – North Carolina’s new animal shelter!. The newly constructed shelter is located at 180 Government Way, in Lenoir, next to the Caldwell...
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
WBTV

2023 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. television special airs Monday on WBTV

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV is taking a look at the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and his impact in the Charlotte area. The 2023 Atrium Health Charlotte-Mecklenburg Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. National Holiday Celebration airs Monday, January 16, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. on WBTV and all of WBTV’s streaming apps.
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Departing pastor has sense of ‘Grace’ for chance to reach so many

CORNELIUS – For 28 years, Pastor Farrell Lemings has presided as Grace Covenant Church, like the Lake Norman community it serves, has grown – expanding its physical presence and welcoming those new to the area. And now, with a long-planned leadership transition in place and a new, unknown...
CORNELIUS, NC

