Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Logan Holgate: Cumbria rugby league player dies at 18
Tributes have been paid following the sudden death of a rising star rugby league player in Cumbria. Logan Holgate, who played for Hensingham Amateur Rugby League Football Club (ARLFC), died aged 18 on Wednesday. The Whitehaven-based club has been left "devastated" and is providing support to his family. Clubs and...
BBC
Premier 15s: Exeter motivated for repeat of final against Saracens
Venue: Sandy Park, Exeter Date: Saturday, 14 January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. Exeter head coach Susie Appleby says her side are not short of motivation as they prepare for Saturday's repeat of the 2022 Premier 15s final, which Chiefs lost to Saracens.
Haseeb Hameed is made captain of the England Lions for their Test tour of Sri Lanka next month
Hameed will lead the second-string in two 'Tests' against Sri Lanka , with England convinced he still has a future at the highest level despite struggling on two returns to the side
BBC
Zimbabwe v Ireland T20 series: Gary Ballance helps hosts win opener in Harare
Ireland 114 (19.2 overs): Delany 24; Burl 3-29, Masakadza 2-13, Chatara 2-17, Ngarava 2-20 Zimbabwe 118-5 (18 overs): Williams 34*, Ballance 30; Tector 2-17, M Adair 2-12 Former England batter Gary Ballance's 30 runs contributed to Zimbabwe's five-wicket win over Ireland in the T20 series opener in Harare. Sent in...
BBC
Heineken Champions Cup: Saracens v Lyon
Venue: StoneX Stadium, Barnet Date: Saturday, 14 January Kick-off: 20:00 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra. Alex Goode will take banned fly-half Owen Farrell's place in the starting line-up for Saracens' Heineken Champions Cup game against Lyon. England captain Farrell has been banned for four weeks for...
BBC
Red Lady of Paviland: Should remains come back to Wales?
Two-hundred years ago scientists unearthed one of the most intriguing and controversial finds in Welsh archaeological history. On 18 January 1823, The Red Lady of Paviland was discovered in a cave on the Gower peninsula, Swansea, by William Buckland, a reverend and Oxford University's first ever professor of geology. "She"...
Middlesbrough told Dan Barlaser is not for sale after Rotherham reject an offer for the midfielder
Middlesbrough have been told that Rotherham midfielder Dan Barlaser is not for sale at any price, despite the 25-year-old having six months to run on his contract at the Championship club.
kalkinemedia.com
Former England batter Ballance debuts for Zimbabwe in Ireland T20
Zimbabwe won the toss and opted to field in the first of three Twenty20 internationals against Ireland at Harare Sports Club on Thursday. The home team included Gary Ballance, 33, the former England Test and one-day international batter, who will debut for his country of birth. "We hope he will...
BBC
Challenge Cup draw: St Helens women to take on Warrington, Castleford and London Broncos
Women's Challenge Cup holders St Helens will begin their title defence against Warrington Wolves, Castleford Tigers and London Broncos. 12 Women's Super League teams plus four Championship sides will compete in four groups of four from 23 April. Saints won the 2022 title by beating Leeds, who face Huddersfield, Bradford...
BBC
James Simpson: England & Leeds Rhinos wheelchair rugby league player retires
England Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup winner and Leeds Rhinos veteran James Simpson has retired after 10 years in the sport. Simpson took up the game after he lost both legs when a explosive device detonated while he was on patrol in Afghanistan with the British Army. He led Leeds...
BBC
Scottish Premiership picks: Ryan Porteous, David Martindale & Fir Park relegation battle in spotlight
While four top-flight clubs turn their attention to reaching a Viaplay Cup final this weekend, there are still plenty of talking points in the Scottish Premiership fixtures that remain. Heart of Midlothian and St Mirren do battle for places just behind the Old Firm on Friday evening, leaving Saturday's attention...
BBC
Heineken Champions Cup: Gloucester v Leinster
Venue: Kingsholm, Gloucester Date: Saturday, 14 January Kick-off: 13:00 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra. Gloucester will bid to keep their Heineken Champions Cup campaign alive with a strong side named to face four-time champions Leinster on Saturday. George Barton comes in at full-back and Seb Atkinson...
BBC
Heineken Champions Cup: North makes Ospreys return v Montpellier
Venue: Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea Date: Saturday, 14 January Kick-off: 20:00 GMT. Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Sport online, Radio Wales FM/DAB (south west Wales). Match report on the BBC Sport website and app. Wales three-quarter George North is back from injury on the bench for Ospreys' Heineken Champions Cup match...
Sunderland fans to receive 'increased' ticket allocation for FA Cup clash with Fulham
Looks like Sunderland will be backed by a massive away following at Fulham.
BBC
Hockey World Cup: England defeat Wales 5-0 in opening group game
England got their World Cup campaign off to a winning start with a comfortable 5-0 win over debutants Wales in India. Liam Ansell scored two penalty corners and there were also goals for Nick Park, Phil Roper and Nick Bandurak. The full-time, experienced English side showed its strength against the...
BBC
Celtic v Kilmarnock: Rugby Park heroes remember final triumph of 2012
Scottish League Cup semi-final: Celtic v Kilmarnock. Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 14 January Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Listen to live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. From scooting about town in an old minibus and neglecting to go full-pelt...
BBC
England 73-52 Jamaica: Roses come from behind to defeat Sunshine Girls in series opener
Vitality Netball International Series: England v Jamaica. Venue: AO Arena, Manchester & Copper Box Arena, London Dates: 11 January - 15 January. Coverage: Live coverage from 11-15 January on BBC Two, BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app. England had to come from behind to beat a fast-starting...
BBC
Hearts: Australia's Garang Kuol joins on loan from Newcastle
Hearts have completed the loan signing of Australia striker Garang Kuol from Newcastle until the end of the season. The 18-year-old forward only signed for Eddie Howe's side on 1 January from Central Coast Mariners, but has been sent out to gain first-team experience. Kuol becomes Hearts' third signing of...
BBC
Martin Gleeson will leave role as England attack coach
England's Rugby Football Union has confirmed that Martin Gleeson will leave his role as attack coach. Nick Evans was appointed attack coach earlier in January after Steve Borthwick was named as the side's new head coach, but no update was given on Gleeson at that time. Ex-Great Britain rugby league...
BBC
Watch: Masters quarter-finals - Trump v Hawkins & Murphy v Bingham
Neil Robertson won his first Masters title 10 years ago. Australia's Neil Robertson claimed the Masters title for the second time by coasting past England's Barry Hawkins 10-4 at London's Alexandra Palace. Robertson's success comes 10 years after he won the prestigious invitational event for the first time. He opened...
Comments / 0