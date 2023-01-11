ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

WILX-TV

Lansing police release bodycam footage of deadly shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing have released a portion of the body camera footage of the Jan. 5 shooting. A 35-year-old man was killed in the shooting on Irene Street. Police identified the man as Nicolas Micko. Police Chief Ellery Sosebee called it a “tragic and unfortunate incident...
LANSING, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Police believe Lapeer couple’s deaths were murder-suicide

A Lapeer County couple died Wednesday afternoon in what authorities are describing as a murder-suicide in Davison. Authorities learned shortly after being called to the West Third Street home around 3:00 p.m. that a 67-year-old man entered the home to find his wife, who was visiting the owner, a relative, and starting an argument.
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Man arrested after causing lockdown at Springport school

SPRINGPORT TWP, Mich. (WLNS)- A man was jailed on Thursday after allegedly causing Springport Middle School to enter a lockdown. The man, an unnamed 39-year-old from Jackson, was accused of being disorderly in the school’s parking lot. Police say he was yelling at staff members and acting erratically. When police arrived, the suspect fled in […]
SPRINGPORT, MI
WNEM

Two dead after man shoots wife, himself

DAVISON, Mich. (WNEM) - A 67-year-old man and his wife are dead after a verbal confrontation led to the man shooting his wife and potentially himself, police said. The Davison City Police was dispatched for a shooting that occurred at 110 W. Third St. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 3:44 p.m.
DAVISON, MI
wsgw.com

Lapeer County Couple Dead after Apparent Murder-Suicide in Davison

A couple from Lapeer County are dead after what investigators say appears to be a murder-suicide Wednesday afternoon in Davison. According to police, a 67-year-old man arrived at a residence in the 100 block of West Third Street where his wife was visiting a family member. Police say an argument broke out and the man shot his wife before turning the gun on himself.
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Lansing police need help with credit card fraud, burglary

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department needs your help with three cases for the week. If you have any information regarding the cases below, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP. CASE ONE Do you know these two? The Lansing Police Department is asking for information on the identities of the two pictured […]
LANSING, MI
WNEM

Husband, wife dead after apparent murder-suicide in Davison

DAVISON, Mich. (WNEM) - A 67-year-old man and his wife are dead after what appears to be a murder-suicide in Davison. Davison police officers responded to a home in the 100 block of W. Third St. about 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11 for reports of a shooting. The preliminary...
DAVISON, MI
WILX-TV

‘Disorderly’ man prompts 2 lockdowns at Jackson County middle school

SPRINGPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 39-year-old man from Jackson is facing charges after an incident Thursday outside Springport Middle School. According to authorities, police arrived at the school just before 9 a.m. after receiving reports of a disorderly man in the parking lot yelling at staff members. Police said they saw the man, who fled from the scene in a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu. Officers pursued the man and the school was placed on a soft lockdown.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Police arrest 'Ripoff Rob' contractor accused of fraud in Genesee County

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A contractor accused of ripping off several clients around Genesee County since last fall was arraigned this week on seven charges. The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says 59-year-old Robert Earl Gill, who police dubbed "Ripoff Rob," was arrested during a traffic in Mt. Morris Township. He had several warrants out for his arrest.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Body recovered from Saginaw River identified as man missing for two months

SAGINAW, MI — Police have identified a body recently found in the Saginaw River as that of a local man missing for two months. The body found floating in the river behind the Temple Theatre, 201 N. Washington Ave., on Jan. 6 has been identified via dental records as that of Midonyis D. Cosby, 21, confirmed Saginaw Police Detective Sgt. Matthew Gerow the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 12.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Suspect with filed teeth was running ‘gang of rapists,’ sheriff says

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Disturbing new details were released surrounding “serial monster” Michael Barajas and what Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson called his “gang of rapists.”. Barajas, 36, was arrested on Dec. 8, 2022 when G.H.O.S.T. operatives rescued a 20-year-old human trafficking victim after she was taken...
FLINT, MI
MLive

Divers recover body of man who jumped from bridge into Saginaw River

SAGINAW, MI — Police have recovered the body of a man who apparently leaped from a bridge in Saginaw to the river below. About 11:20 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, police responded to the Rust Avenue (M-46) Bridge after a civilian had called 911 to report having seen an adult man jump from it into the Saginaw River. A Saginaw police officer and Saginaw County Sheriff’s sergeant responded within minutes and saw the man treading water.
SAGINAW, MI

