Lansing police release video, audio of fatal shooting by officers
ClickOnDetroit.com
Novi police search for suspect after a puppy was stolen from Twelve Oaks Mall pet shop
NOVI, Mich. – Novi Police Department is searching for a suspect after a Chihuahua puppy was stolen from a pet store on Tuesday. Police are searching for the man who shoplifted a two-month-old Chihuahua from Petland Novi in Twelve Oaks Mall on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at approximately 2:44 p.m.
WILX-TV
Lansing police release bodycam footage of deadly shooting
Body found at park the day after Aquinas lockdown
A body was discovered in Wilcox Park, which borders Aquinas College, the day after the school went into lockdown after a report of shots fired.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Police believe Lapeer couple’s deaths were murder-suicide
Man arrested after causing lockdown at Springport school
SPRINGPORT TWP, Mich. (WLNS)- A man was jailed on Thursday after allegedly causing Springport Middle School to enter a lockdown. The man, an unnamed 39-year-old from Jackson, was accused of being disorderly in the school’s parking lot. Police say he was yelling at staff members and acting erratically. When police arrived, the suspect fled in […]
GRPD: Two suspects charged with August 2022 murder of Dacarri Brown
Police say two people have been arrested for the August 2022 murder of 22-year-old Dacarri Brown in Grand Rapids.
ClickOnDetroit.com
5 women arrested for stealing from Ulta at Brighton mall; trooper shooting under investigation
BRIGHTON, Mich. – A trooper is on administrative leave after firing his gun during the arrests of five women who had stolen bags of items from the Ulta store at an outdoor mall in Livingston County, police said. Michigan State Police troopers were called around 8:10 p.m. Thursday (Jan....
WNEM
Two dead after man shoots wife, himself
wsgw.com
Lapeer County Couple Dead after Apparent Murder-Suicide in Davison
Lansing police need help with credit card fraud, burglary
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department needs your help with three cases for the week. If you have any information regarding the cases below, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP. CASE ONE Do you know these two? The Lansing Police Department is asking for information on the identities of the two pictured […]
WNEM
Husband, wife dead after apparent murder-suicide in Davison
WILX-TV
‘Disorderly’ man prompts 2 lockdowns at Jackson County middle school
SPRINGPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 39-year-old man from Jackson is facing charges after an incident Thursday outside Springport Middle School. According to authorities, police arrived at the school just before 9 a.m. after receiving reports of a disorderly man in the parking lot yelling at staff members. Police said they saw the man, who fled from the scene in a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu. Officers pursued the man and the school was placed on a soft lockdown.
Eaton County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam
The Eaton County Sheriff's Office is warning locals about a phone scam aimed to take people's money.
abc12.com
Police arrest 'Ripoff Rob' contractor accused of fraud in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A contractor accused of ripping off several clients around Genesee County since last fall was arraigned this week on seven charges. The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says 59-year-old Robert Earl Gill, who police dubbed "Ripoff Rob," was arrested during a traffic in Mt. Morris Township. He had several warrants out for his arrest.
Body recovered from Saginaw River identified as man missing for two months
SAGINAW, MI — Police have identified a body recently found in the Saginaw River as that of a local man missing for two months. The body found floating in the river behind the Temple Theatre, 201 N. Washington Ave., on Jan. 6 has been identified via dental records as that of Midonyis D. Cosby, 21, confirmed Saginaw Police Detective Sgt. Matthew Gerow the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 12.
WNEM
Suspect with filed teeth was running ‘gang of rapists,’ sheriff says
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Disturbing new details were released surrounding “serial monster” Michael Barajas and what Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson called his “gang of rapists.”. Barajas, 36, was arrested on Dec. 8, 2022 when G.H.O.S.T. operatives rescued a 20-year-old human trafficking victim after she was taken...
Divers recover body of man who jumped from bridge into Saginaw River
SAGINAW, MI — Police have recovered the body of a man who apparently leaped from a bridge in Saginaw to the river below. About 11:20 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, police responded to the Rust Avenue (M-46) Bridge after a civilian had called 911 to report having seen an adult man jump from it into the Saginaw River. A Saginaw police officer and Saginaw County Sheriff’s sergeant responded within minutes and saw the man treading water.
New Shiawassee County Sheriff Douglas Chapman was convicted of drunk driving in 2018
The county recently appointed Chapman as the new sheriff because the previous one got elected to the Michigan legislature.
Lansing man with armed robbery warrant arrested after high speed chase
A 35-year-old man from Lansing with several warrants for his arrest was taken into custody after a high speed chase.
