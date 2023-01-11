ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

92.7 WOBM

Where’s The Snow? Here’s The Latest We’ve Gone Without Measurable Snow in NJ

Something unusual is happening in New Jersey that we're not really used to. Winter is approaching its halfway mark, but still... we've not had any measurable snow!. Over the holidays, we certainly didn't have a "White Christmas". It was more of a wet and grey holiday season. But usually around January is when we start to brace ourselves for winter to really kick in. Snow boots. Snow plows. Snow Days. Snowball fights. Yet so far, barely any snow shovels have been busted out of the garage.
Friday NJ weather: Drying out and cooling down

Our weather over the past has been rather unusual. Thunderstorms? Temperatures in the 50s? A touch of humidity in the air? It's January, for crying out loud!. We are still under the thumb of this storm system through Friday morning. Following one more push of (generally light) rain, a cold front will once again open the door to cooler air. Temperatures tank heading into the weekend, with a nuisance chilly breeze the common thread in the forecast.
watchthetramcarplease.com

South Jersey’s Rumble was a Supersonic Boom we caught on Video!

A loud, sustained rumbling shook residents and buildings along the Jersey Shore on Friday afternoon leading some to speculate on social media that an earthquake could be to blame. But the U.S. Geological Survey site shows no signs of seismic activity in New Jersey or neighboring states as of 2:30...
NJ weather: Timeline of rain, wind, and mild temperatures

Our one and only storm system of the week has arrived. And, as we have discussed, it's really not a "winter storm" for New Jersey. Accompanied by warming temperatures, it's going to be another wet one. Between Thursday, Thursday night, and early Friday, we're going to pick up between a quarter-inch (south) and inch (north) of fresh rainfall.
Safe to drink? Some NJ water affected by lead and ‘forever’ cancer chemicals

U.S. Rep Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District, continues to push for federal funding to help clean up water supplies in New Jersey. During a visit to Fair Lawn on Friday, he announced a new $3.4 million federal investment to help the Bergen County borough install new water treatment technology in three wells currently offline from increased levels of lead and "forever chemicals" linked to cancer known as PFAS.
NJ.com

Mystery lingers over ‘loud boom’ reported in northern New Jersey

It was the loud boom allegedly heard all over northern New Jersey, but a day later the source of the disconcerting noise remains a mystery. Numerous residents posted vivid accounts to Facebook groups and elsewhere about hearing something that sounded like an explosion around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. The unconfirmed reports ranged from Mahwah in Bergen County to the Poconos in Pennsylvania.
Look up! Rocket launch will be visible above New Jersey

New Jersey residents will want to have their eyes on the sky one evening this month, as a rocket launch using a NASA facility in Virginia could very well be visible. Rocket Lab USA’s Electron rocket was slated for launch from the NASA Wallops Flight Facility on Monday, Jan. 23 at 6 p.m.
