Worcester, MA

Daily Voice

Body Found Outside Boylston Home: Police

A death investigation is underway after authorities found a body found outside a private home in Central Massachusetts. The body was found outside a Boylston home on the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 13, Boylston Police said on Facebook. The discovery sparked a shelter-in-place to surrounding schools in Berlin and Boylston...
BOYLSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Five core issues new Worcester City Manager Eric Batista says residents are concerned about

Mass. Newsmakers: Part of an ongoing series talking to those with unique insight into the issues and concerns Massachusetts communities face. Eric Batista was inaugurated as Worcester’s city manager on Jan. 6. That same day he identified five core issues residents have raised with him either during his time as acting city manager or the community listening sessions he held after securing the gig permanently.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Sale closed in Worcester: $390,000 for a two-bedroom home

Edcelio Sabino and Denilza Pinto acquired the property at 763 Franklin Street, Worcester, from Thuthuy T Nguyen on Dec. 22, 2022, for $390,000 which works out to $332 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement. The unit sits on a 7,440-square-foot lot. Additional houses...
WORCESTER, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

The Faces of Worcester: Mariann Paladino, Admissions and Marketing Director at Notre Dame Long Term Care Center

Starting Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, ThisWeekinWorcester.com is partnering with Jessica Hopkins at The Faces of Worcester, to bring our readers special profiles each week and to share the wonderful work at TheFacesofWorcester.com. To nominate someone you know for the Faces of Worcester, click here. The following is an excerpt from...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts Firefighters Academy graduates 28 in Springfield

The Massachusetts Firefighters Academy graduated 28 firefighters from its Career Recruit Firefighting Training Program Friday, sending a new class of professional firefighters to state cities and towns, and filling what State Fire Marshal Peter Ostrowsky said is an immediate need. “First responders are on the frontlines protecting their communities,” he...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Massachusetts

If you live in Massachusetts and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Massachusetts that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
spectrumnews1.com

George's Coney Island celebrating 105 years in business

WORCESTER, Mass. - George's Coney Island is celebrating 105 years in business. The Worcester institution started slinging hot dogs back in 1918. The Southbridge Street business announced earlier this week they'd be doing 105 days of celebration for the occasion. Over the course of 2023, Coney Island will host 105 special events, special menu items, as well as gifts and giveaways.
WORCESTER, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Beaumont Rehabilitation nurse in Westborough gets 4-plus years for tampering with morphine

WORCESTER — A registered nurse at Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center at Westborough was sentenced to more than four years in prison for tampering with morphine prescribed to a nursing home resident in her care. Gwen Rider, 43, of Northborough, was sentenced Thursday in federal court by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Timothy S. Hillman to 52 months in prison and three years of supervised release. Rider was arrested and indicted in April 2021. ...
WORCESTER, MA
spectrumnews1.com

All Worcester homeless shelters are at full capacity

WORCESTER, Mass. - Worcester Health and Human Services Commissioner Dr. Mattie Castiel said every homeless shelter in the city is full, including the new one at Blessed Sacrament Church. The 60 beds at Blessed Sacrament were full the first day the shelter opened back in December. Now, the shelter is...
WORCESTER, MA
Kristen Walters

Major discount grocery store chain opening new location in Massachusetts this month

A major discount supermarket chain recently announced that they would be opening another new grocery store location in Massachusetts this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the popular discount grocery store chain Aldi will be hosting the grand opening event for its newest Massachusetts supermarket location in Danvers. However, they will also be offering a "sneak peak" of the new store on January 25th, according to the company's website.
DANVERS, MA
