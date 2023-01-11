Read full article on original website
BBC
Logan Holgate: Cumbria rugby league player dies at 18
Tributes have been paid following the sudden death of a rising star rugby league player in Cumbria. Logan Holgate, who played for Hensingham Amateur Rugby League Football Club (ARLFC), died aged 18 on Wednesday. The Whitehaven-based club has been left "devastated" and is providing support to his family. Clubs and...
BBC
Heineken Champions Cup: North makes Ospreys return v Montpellier
Venue: Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea Date: Saturday, 14 January Kick-off: 20:00 GMT. Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Sport online, Radio Wales FM/DAB (south west Wales). Match report on the BBC Sport website and app. Wales three-quarter George North is back from injury on the bench for Ospreys' Heineken Champions Cup match...
Haseeb Hameed is made captain of the England Lions for their Test tour of Sri Lanka next month
Hameed will lead the second-string in two 'Tests' against Sri Lanka , with England convinced he still has a future at the highest level despite struggling on two returns to the side
BBC
Premier 15s: Exeter motivated for repeat of final against Saracens
Venue: Sandy Park, Exeter Date: Saturday, 14 January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. Exeter head coach Susie Appleby says her side are not short of motivation as they prepare for Saturday's repeat of the 2022 Premier 15s final, which Chiefs lost to Saracens.
BBC
Heineken Champions Cup: Ulster will face La Rochelle challenge with positive mindset - Alan O'Connor
Venue: Stade Marcel-Deflandre Date: Saturday, 14 January Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Live coverage on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio Ulster; Match report on BBC Sport website. Ulster second row Alan O'Connor says his side will draw on past wins away to French sides when they face La Rochelle in Saturday's Champions Cup game.
Middlesbrough told Dan Barlaser is not for sale after Rotherham reject an offer for the midfielder
Middlesbrough have been told that Rotherham midfielder Dan Barlaser is not for sale at any price, despite the 25-year-old having six months to run on his contract at the Championship club.
BBC
Red Lady of Paviland: Should remains come back to Wales?
Two-hundred years ago scientists unearthed one of the most intriguing and controversial finds in Welsh archaeological history. On 18 January 1823, The Red Lady of Paviland was discovered in a cave on the Gower peninsula, Swansea, by William Buckland, a reverend and Oxford University's first ever professor of geology. "She"...
kalkinemedia.com
Former England batter Ballance debuts for Zimbabwe in Ireland T20
Zimbabwe won the toss and opted to field in the first of three Twenty20 internationals against Ireland at Harare Sports Club on Thursday. The home team included Gary Ballance, 33, the former England Test and one-day international batter, who will debut for his country of birth. "We hope he will...
BBC
Hampshire director of cricket Giles White says Kookaburra trial would be 'interesting'
Hampshire director of cricket Giles White says an English trial of the Kookaburra ball would be "interesting". The England and Wales Cricket Board made proposals to use the Australian ball in the County Championship in last year's high-performance review. "It's just throwing another variable into the season to see how...
ECB’s Mo Bobat happy for Steve Smith to gear up for Ashes in county cricket
Mo Bobat of the ECB said he has no problem with Australia’s Steve Smith playing in the County Championship before this summer’s Ashes
BBC
Celtic v Kilmarnock: Rugby Park heroes remember final triumph of 2012
Scottish League Cup semi-final: Celtic v Kilmarnock. Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 14 January Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Listen to live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. From scooting about town in an old minibus and neglecting to go full-pelt...
BBC
England 73-52 Jamaica: Roses come from behind to defeat Sunshine Girls in series opener
Vitality Netball International Series: England v Jamaica. Venue: AO Arena, Manchester & Copper Box Arena, London Dates: 11 January - 15 January. Coverage: Live coverage from 11-15 January on BBC Two, BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app. England had to come from behind to beat a fast-starting...
BBC
Hockey World Cup: England defeat Wales 5-0 in opening group game
England got their World Cup campaign off to a winning start with a comfortable 5-0 win over debutants Wales in India. Liam Ansell scored two penalty corners and there were also goals for Nick Park, Phil Roper and Nick Bandurak. The full-time, experienced English side showed its strength against the...
BBC
Martin Gleeson will leave role as England attack coach
England's Rugby Football Union has confirmed that Martin Gleeson will leave his role as attack coach. Nick Evans was appointed attack coach earlier in January after Steve Borthwick was named as the side's new head coach, but no update was given on Gleeson at that time. Ex-Great Britain rugby league...
BBC
Hearts: Australia's Garang Kuol joins on loan from Newcastle
Hearts have completed the loan signing of Australia striker Garang Kuol from Newcastle until the end of the season. The 18-year-old forward only signed for Eddie Howe's side on 1 January from Central Coast Mariners, but has been sent out to gain first-team experience. Kuol becomes Hearts' third signing of...
BBC
Kyle Knoyle: Stockport County sign Doncaster Rovers defender
Stockport County have signed defender Kyle Knoyle from fellow League Two side Doncaster Rovers on a two-and-a-half year deal, for an undisclosed fee. The 26-year-old had scored one goal in 27 games for Rovers this season and two in 80 in total, having joined from Cambridge United in June 2021.
Swansea boss expecting a tough test against 'vibrant' Sunderland side
What has Russell Martin said about Sunderland ahead of Swansea's visit to the Stadium of Light?
BBC
Watch: Masters quarter-finals - Trump v Hawkins & Murphy v Bingham
Neil Robertson won his first Masters title 10 years ago. Australia's Neil Robertson claimed the Masters title for the second time by coasting past England's Barry Hawkins 10-4 at London's Alexandra Palace. Robertson's success comes 10 years after he won the prestigious invitational event for the first time. He opened...
Tony Mowbray nominated for manager of the month award
Sunderland's fine recent form has landed Tony Mowbray some recognition.
BBC
Celtic v Kilmarnock: Postecoglou - pain of Hampden defeat should fuel players
Scottish League Cup semi-final: Celtic v Kilmarnock. Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 14 January Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Listen to live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. Celtic can use the "pain" of losing to Rangers at Hampden last season...
