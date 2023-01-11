ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Logan Holgate: Cumbria rugby league player dies at 18

Tributes have been paid following the sudden death of a rising star rugby league player in Cumbria. Logan Holgate, who played for Hensingham Amateur Rugby League Football Club (ARLFC), died aged 18 on Wednesday. The Whitehaven-based club has been left "devastated" and is providing support to his family. Clubs and...
BBC

Heineken Champions Cup: North makes Ospreys return v Montpellier

Venue: Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea Date: Saturday, 14 January Kick-off: 20:00 GMT. Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Sport online, Radio Wales FM/DAB (south west Wales). Match report on the BBC Sport website and app. Wales three-quarter George North is back from injury on the bench for Ospreys' Heineken Champions Cup match...
BBC

Premier 15s: Exeter motivated for repeat of final against Saracens

Venue: Sandy Park, Exeter Date: Saturday, 14 January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. Exeter head coach Susie Appleby says her side are not short of motivation as they prepare for Saturday's repeat of the 2022 Premier 15s final, which Chiefs lost to Saracens.
BBC

Red Lady of Paviland: Should remains come back to Wales?

Two-hundred years ago scientists unearthed one of the most intriguing and controversial finds in Welsh archaeological history. On 18 January 1823, The Red Lady of Paviland was discovered in a cave on the Gower peninsula, Swansea, by William Buckland, a reverend and Oxford University's first ever professor of geology. "She"...
kalkinemedia.com

Former England batter Ballance debuts for Zimbabwe in Ireland T20

Zimbabwe won the toss and opted to field in the first of three Twenty20 internationals against Ireland at Harare Sports Club on Thursday. The home team included Gary Ballance, 33, the former England Test and one-day international batter, who will debut for his country of birth. "We hope he will...
BBC

Hampshire director of cricket Giles White says Kookaburra trial would be 'interesting'

Hampshire director of cricket Giles White says an English trial of the Kookaburra ball would be "interesting". The England and Wales Cricket Board made proposals to use the Australian ball in the County Championship in last year's high-performance review. "It's just throwing another variable into the season to see how...
BBC

Celtic v Kilmarnock: Rugby Park heroes remember final triumph of 2012

Scottish League Cup semi-final: Celtic v Kilmarnock. Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 14 January Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Listen to live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. From scooting about town in an old minibus and neglecting to go full-pelt...
BBC

Hockey World Cup: England defeat Wales 5-0 in opening group game

England got their World Cup campaign off to a winning start with a comfortable 5-0 win over debutants Wales in India. Liam Ansell scored two penalty corners and there were also goals for Nick Park, Phil Roper and Nick Bandurak. The full-time, experienced English side showed its strength against the...
BBC

Martin Gleeson will leave role as England attack coach

England's Rugby Football Union has confirmed that Martin Gleeson will leave his role as attack coach. Nick Evans was appointed attack coach earlier in January after Steve Borthwick was named as the side's new head coach, but no update was given on Gleeson at that time. Ex-Great Britain rugby league...
BBC

Hearts: Australia's Garang Kuol joins on loan from Newcastle

Hearts have completed the loan signing of Australia striker Garang Kuol from Newcastle until the end of the season. The 18-year-old forward only signed for Eddie Howe's side on 1 January from Central Coast Mariners, but has been sent out to gain first-team experience. Kuol becomes Hearts' third signing of...
BBC

Kyle Knoyle: Stockport County sign Doncaster Rovers defender

Stockport County have signed defender Kyle Knoyle from fellow League Two side Doncaster Rovers on a two-and-a-half year deal, for an undisclosed fee. The 26-year-old had scored one goal in 27 games for Rovers this season and two in 80 in total, having joined from Cambridge United in June 2021.
BBC

Watch: Masters quarter-finals - Trump v Hawkins & Murphy v Bingham

Neil Robertson won his first Masters title 10 years ago. Australia's Neil Robertson claimed the Masters title for the second time by coasting past England's Barry Hawkins 10-4 at London's Alexandra Palace. Robertson's success comes 10 years after he won the prestigious invitational event for the first time. He opened...
BBC

Celtic v Kilmarnock: Postecoglou - pain of Hampden defeat should fuel players

Scottish League Cup semi-final: Celtic v Kilmarnock. Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 14 January Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Listen to live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. Celtic can use the "pain" of losing to Rangers at Hampden last season...

Comments / 0

Community Policy