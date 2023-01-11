Police blotter 1-11-23

Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:

Rocky H. Roberson, 33, of Eastview Street on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 5:51 p.m. Friday at his residence.

Eric A. Smith, 26, of 7th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay and felony warrants for failure to appear and burglary at 8:10 p.m. Friday at his residence.

Evan D. Yates, 67, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11:45 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Etchepare Drive.

Joshua D. Wallace, 31, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation and for misdemeanor resisting arrest and public intoxication at 12:55 a.m. Saturday in the 800 bloc of West 25th Street.

Xavier R. Curtis, 23, of Holmes Street for misdemeanor violent and tumultuous to property, interference/obstructing and resisting arrest at 3:22 a.m. Saturday at his residence.

Lance McCartney, 29, of 17th Street for misdemeanor domestic battery at 4 a.m. Saturday at his residence.

Lauren E. Miller, 39, transient, for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (no injury) at 12:40 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of East Lincolnway.

Melissa Y. Moore, 53, of 18th Street for misdemeanor fighting and riotous conduct and public intoxication at 4:55 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of West 17th Street and Snyder Avenue.

Charles R. Lundin, 22, of East Lincolnway for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) and failure to stop at stop sign at 8:55 p.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of East 10th Street.

Keith W. Schafer, 50, of 22nd Street for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol), duty upon colliding with unattended vehicle/property, inference with peace officer (no injury) and no liability insurance at 10:15 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of West Lincolnway.

Avery J. Hawkwing, 32, of McFarland Avenue for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance in pill form and on a misdemeanor warrant for property damage at 12:14 a.m. at the intersection of East Lincolnway and Nationway.

Kyle G. Stolz, 29, of East Pershing Boulevard for felony strangulation of a household member (minor injury) and misdemeanor domestic battery at 6:51 a.m. Sunday at a redacted address.

Kristen B. Scott, 36, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 12:15 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of West 4th Street.

Leo W. Varos, 64, of 4th Street for misdemeanor driving without headlights on at required conditions and time, interfering/obstructing, resisting arrest and no proof of liability insurance at 7:35 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Logan Avenue and East 15th Street.

Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff's Office:

Timoithy W. Mcdonald, 46, of 11th Street on two misdemeanor warrants for violation of a protection order at 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of Pioneer Avenue.

Courtney A. Mattert, 29, of Greeley Highway on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of West 20th Street.

Allyesha S. Hernandez, 29, of Hynds Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 9:50 p.m. in the 1900 block of Pioneer Avenue.

John P. Pino, 58, transient, for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (no injury) and DUI (controlled substance), felony failure to register as a sex offender, and on a felony warrant for failure to comply and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 9:32 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Avenue D. Avenue.

Jessie R. Weiss, 25, of Douglas, Wyoming, on a felony warrant for aggravated assault and battery (serious bodily injury) at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of Pioneer Avenue.

Christopher S. Dawdy, 41, of Carey Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear and theft of value less than $1,000 at 3:10 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of Pioneer Avenue.

Jonathon R. Ziemer, 37, of 16th Street on a felony warrant for violation of a protection order (stalking) at 4:20 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of Pioneer Avenue.

Catano I. Romero, 23, of Murray Road for misdemeanor DUI (.08 or greater as measured within two hours of stop) at 1:49 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Murray Road.

Rodney D. Reed, 50, transient, on a felony warrant for failure to comply at 11:26 a.m. Sunday in the 4500 block of Ridge Road.

Kenneth L. Waters Jr., 33, of 17th Street on a felony warrant for escaping community corrections at 8:12 p.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of Pioneer Avenue.

Luiz R. Sanchez, 36, of Ogallala, Nebraska, for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 10:03 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Road 216 and Road 164.

Recently arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol:

Aleisha M. Jackson, 36, of Williams Street for misdemeanor DUI (controlled substance) at 11:13 a.m. Friday at mile marker 35.5 on Interstate 25.