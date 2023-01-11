ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Applications still open for Wyoming Arts Council’s Arts Access Project Grant

Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HM6d6_0kAnMQz800

CHEYENNE – Applications for the Wyoming Arts Council’s Arts Access Project Grant are still available for projects taking place before June 30.

This is a noncompetitive grant that remains open until available funds have been awarded.

The Arts Access Project Grant is designed to provide arts project funding for organizations that did not receive a fiscal year 2023 Community Support Grant and that meet any of the following four criteria:

Projects increasing arts access for, or primarily serving, people with disabilities.Arts projects led by and/or primarily serving BIPOC communities (Black, Indigenous and People of Color).Projects involving folk and traditional arts and artists.Organizations in rural communities with a population of less than 3,000.

Organizations are eligible to receive up to $750. The deadline to submit an application is six weeks before the project start date. The final day to submit an application is May 15.

Organizations that are eligible may receive up to two Arts Council grants in this grant category for different programs or events.

For more information, visit the Wyoming Arts Council website, wyomingartscouncil.org . or contact Josh Chrysler at 307-256-2010 or joshua.chrysler@wyo.gov.

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
