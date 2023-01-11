ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barry County, MO

TH Rogers Lumber Co.

The T.H. Rogers Lumber Company is a full-service building materials supplier serving professional builders, contractors, remodelers and homeowners. Their goal is to provide quality materials at competitive prices, all while providing unmatched customer service. Hours. Mon-Sat: 7:00 am – 6:00 pm. Sun: Closed. Location. 1210 S Neosho Blvd. Neosho,...
NEOSHO, MO
Webb City files lawsuit in land dispute

WEBB CITY, Mo. — The City of Webb City has filed a lawsuit over disputed land in the centennial retail park. It’s connected to a deal in 2020 where a company called, 3rd Row Entertainment promised to build a movie theater and restaurant on a 20-acre tract of land within 12 months.
WEBB CITY, MO
ON YOUR SIDE: Beware of social posts scammers use to get your information

AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - Aurora and Marionville Police Departments warn about particular social media posts looking for engagement from you. Recently, someone posted on a garage sale page serving parts of Lawrence County about the Marshall’s store in Aurora. It warned customers to watch out if they visit it. There is no Marshall’s store in Aurora.
AURORA, MO
Pineville Deputy Chris Pierce passes away

PINEVILLE, Mo. — The City of Pineville announced that a former deputy has passed away. Deputy Marshal, Sgt. Chris Pierce passed away on Sunday, January 8th, 2023, after fighting a long batter with kidney cancer while at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. “I mean he was always there...
PINEVILLE, MO
Growing lavender in Missouri

MISSOURI — A team of MU Extension Field Specialists received a Missouri Department of Agriculture Specialty Crops Block grant in January 2021, to fund a lavender research project at three sites in Missouri: Kirksville, Springfield, and Ste. Genevieve. The purpose of the project is to learn which cultivars of lavender are best suited for each site based on flower production, winter hardiness, drought hardiness and overall vigor of the plant, and provide this information to producers and home gardeners.
MISSOURI STATE
What happened to a Picher teen missing for 45 years?

PICHER, Okla. — A retired law enforcement officer is seeking clues to what happened to 12-year-old Sheryl Denise Taylor who has been missing since 1978. Taylor was last seen standing on the sidewalk in front of a Picher grocery store on that July day between 7:15 to 7:30 p.m. or across the street from the grocery store in front of the gate that secured a fenced-in four square block area, published reports state.
PICHER, OK
Rodgers charged with stealing, drug-related offenses

An Aurora man is facing charges in two counties after being charged with felonies in both. James Roland Rodgers, 52, is charged with stealing in Greene County; he is also charged with delivery of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia in Barry County. The stealing charge:. Rodgers is...
BARRY COUNTY, MO
Fact Finders: What’s going on with a cell tower south of Nixa?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The construction of a cell tower used to spark concern, and sometimes it still does. But this week’s Fact Finders has a different concern about a tower. Our viewer wants better cell service and wants to know, has Verizon abandoned this location before ever placing it into service?
NIXA, MO
Harrison woman arrested for theft in Baxter County

A Harrison woman was arrested on theft charges from a Mountain Home business for not paying for items she bagged in a self-checkout. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Mountain Home Police Department was dispatched to a local business for a report of a shoplifter. Upon arrival, officers apprehended 36-year-old Stephanie Mathis of Harrison for theft of property.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
Hollister City Administrator gives Yacht Club update

Hollister City Administrator Rick Ziegenfuss presented an update on the Yacht Club mobile home park at the Thursday, Jan. 6, City Council meeting. The Yacht Club was sold in 2022 and residents were given notice to vacate. The allotted amount of time to leave the park depended on whether the resident was an owner or renter.
HOLLISTER, MO
Joplin woman accused of stealing Project Graduation funds

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin woman is accused of taking cash donated to benefit local students. Forty-two-year-old Melanie Patterson is charged with felony stealing. She’s the former president of the Joplin High School Project Graduation. Court documents allege she took $1,400 from that account last fall using an...
JOPLIN, MO
Country music icon with ties to the Ozarks passes at the age of 86

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you’re not a traditional country music fan of a certain age, you may not immediately recognize the name, Stan Hitchcock. But no matter who you are or your taste in music, you’re probably familiar with his work or know some of the many country music artists he’s helped by launching their careers or increasing their popularity.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

