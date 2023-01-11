Read full article on original website
yourdailylocal.com
Allegheny Outdoor Club to Hike
WARREN, Pa. – On Sunday, Jan. 15, the Allegheny Outdoor Club will lead a hike on the Tanbark trail to Tom’s Run, returning by way of the Ironwood Trail. The hike will be about four miles. The meeting place will be the parking lot at the corner of...
thevillagerny.com
Inducts Amy (King) Swanson of Westfield, NY
Someone should probably alert the postman that mail destined for Mr. and Mrs. Nolan Swanson, East Main Street in Westfield, N.Y., may also be addressed as Mr. and Mrs. Hall of Famers. That’s because Amy (King) Swanson is joining her husband, Nolan (2003), as an inductee of the Chautauqua Sports Hall of Fame.
wnynewsnow.com
Solution Seems To Make Pesky Pothole Patching Easier In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Last spring road crews in Jamestown started testing out a new solution to bring an end to pesky pot holes. Now nine months later, the project seems to be going well. The idea was first presented by Jamestown City Councilman At-large Randy Daversa,...
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Pharmacy Closing
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown pharmacy is closing their doors. The North Main Street Rite Aid location is slated to close next Thursday, January 19, according to a sign posted on the entrance of the establishment. Customers who use Rite Aid’s prescriptions services are directed to...
FeedMore WNY receives 100,000 pounds of chicken from Tyson
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After the Christmas blizzard, Tyson Foods is doing what they can to help out Western New Yorkers who don't know where their next meal will come from. The company donated a truckload of chicken, weighing 100,000 pounds to. . "This is a wonderful donation, especially the...
wnynewsnow.com
Teen Escapes Jamestown House Fire
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 17-year-old escaped a fully engulfed house fire in Jamestown on Friday afternoon, crawling out on to the roof making it to safety. Just before 1 p.m. the Jamestown Fire Department was dispatched to 227 Hazzard Street for a fully engulfed house fire. First responders found heavy smoke and fire when they arrived on scene.
wnynewsnow.com
Light Lake Effect Snow Through Early Saturday
JAMESTOWN – Low pressure will continue to exit the region through Friday. Light lake effect snow will set up through the early half of the weekend with minor accumulations likely. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in place for Chautauqua, Southern Erie county in New York, and Erie County in...
Trains Abruptly Halted Around Buffalo, New York
Buffalo fire and police officials were busy overnight Thursday in to Friday morning following a accident that stopped train traffic in the area.
yourdailylocal.com
PMEA District 2 Chorus Festival Comes to Warren
WARREN, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Music Educators Association District 2 Chorus Festival hit Warren Area High School on Thursday. High school students encompassing PMEA’s District 2, including Warren, Crawford, Erie, McKean, Potter, Elk, Cameron, and Mercer counties are in Warren for the three-day event, which concludes with a concert on Saturday at Warren Area High School at 1 p.m.
From wet to white with some nuisance snow across metro Buffalo
Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - A return to winter is in store for much of Western New York as rain will transition to snow an accumulate across the region.
11 Things To Send Someone Homesick For Buffalo
Relocating for school or a job is hard for anyone - especially if you’re leaving an awesome city like Buffalo. If a friend or a family member is moving away, it can be bittersweet. Even if they’re escaping the gray winter weather of Western New York and settling somewhere sunny, they can still be incredibly lonely if they don’t know anyone there and haven’t made any friends yet.
wnynewsnow.com
New Double Drive Thru Tim Hortons Officially Opens With Ribbon Cutting
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A new double drive thru Tim Hortons location in Jamestown officially launched with a grand opening ribbon cutting on Friday. On Washington Street, this is the sixth location in the greater Jamestown area, which features two drive thru lanes, a new concept for Tim Hortons which is rolling out at select locations in the United States.
wrfalp.com
40 Acre Property in Chautauqua Donated to Foundation for Sustainable Forests
A 40-acre property in Chautauqua has been donated to the Foundation for Sustainable Forests. The donors, Chautauqua residents Subagh Singh Khalsa and Linda Winkelstern, said they want to see the property forever protected as a healthy, working forest. Under the stewardship of the Foundation for Sustainable Forests, the property, to...
Teen stabbed in downtown Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating the stabbing of a teenager Thursday afternoon, according to a city spokesperson. At approximately 3:20 p.m. Thursday, police responded to One Fountain Plaza where, they say, a teenage male had been stabbed. The teen was transported to ECMC where he was taken into surgery, according to authorities. […]
Man with ‘Pizza Bomber’ connections dies in WA state
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A man who is believed to be the final key figure of Erie’s notorious Pizza Bomber case recently died. Floyd Stockton Jr. was 75 years old when he died on Aug. 10 in Washington State. Stockton allegedly was involved in planning the August 2003 crime which led to the death of Brian Wells, […]
yourdailylocal.com
Gas Prices Rise Slightly in Warren, Rest of Western Pennsylvania
Gas prices are three cents higher in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.743 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report, with the average price of gas in Warren at $3.793 per gallon. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.743. Average price during the week...
The Best Carnival In Western New York Returns
You simply can't beat the summers in Western New York! Once the cold weather is left behind, it is time for the fun to begin! One of the biggest and best carnivals in the Southtowns returns for 2023 and it is going to be a blast!. We are blessed here...
yourdailylocal.com
More Than 50 Area Students Make PennWest University Fall ’22 Dean’s List
CALIFORNIA, Pa. — More than 50 Warren and Forest County students were named to the Dean’s List for the 2022 fall semester at Pennsylvania Western University. PennWest University includes students attending classes at the California, Clarion, and Edinboro University campuses. Over 3,500 Pennsylvania Western University students earned placement...
chautauquatoday.com
Land Conservancy announces plan to save Chautauqua County forest
The Western New York Land Conservancy has announced that it will raise funds this year to purchase a 223-acre property adjacent to the College Lodge Forest near Fredonia. The Land Conservancy will assemble a Friends of the Floating Fen committee to help steer fundraising activities, and they encourage any individual interested in land conservation to reach out if they would like to join the committee. The Land Conservancy is looking to raise $925,000 by December 31st.
erienewsnow.com
Wanted PA Man Arrested In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A wanted Pennsylvania man has been arrested following a traffic stop in the City of Jamestown. On Thursday night, officers with the Jamestown Police Department pulled over Cristian Arroyo-Collazo in the area of North Main Street for a traffic violation. Through investigation, police...
