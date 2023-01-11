ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

247Sports

Breaking: Virginia Tech lands NC A&T RB Bhayshul Tuten

Transfer running back Bhayshul Tuten has had a change of heart. After committing to Boston College on Christmas Eve, the North Carolina A&T Aggies standout running back has changed his transfer plans and is now headed to Virginia Tech. Tuten visited Virginia Tech officially over the past weekend. Tuten is...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Mount Airy News

Davis nails 10 3-pointers to set school record

PILOT MOUNTAIN — It was only a matter of time before Jordan Davis broke East Surry’s single-game record for 3-pointers, and when the time came he did more than just break the record: he shattered it. Davis made a record 10 3-pointers during a Jan. 10 game against...
PILOT MOUNTAIN, NC
insideradio.com

Vandals Knock Out Two Of WSJS Winston-Salem’s Towers.

A pair of towers for Truth Broadcasting news/talk/sports WSJS Winston-Salem (600) has been “destroyed by vandals” owner Stu Epperson, Jr. says, resulting in two of the station's signals being knocked off the air. “Today has been one of the toughest days of my broadcasting life… someone has destroyed...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Interstate 40 crash closes lanes near Winston-Salem

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple lanes of Interstate 40 were closed after a crash near Winston-Salem, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 188, near Exit 188 for US 421. The closure began at 4:33 p.m. and lasted until 5:03 p.m. There is no word as to […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

3 men shot while walking down road in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting in Winston-Salem involving three men. Police said the men were shot while walking down the road on LaDeara Crest Lane. Police said all three men were taken to the hospital. One man was in critical condition and the other two are in stable condition. Police said they do not have any suspect information at this time.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WCNC

Cabarrus County man ‘happily shocked’ after jackpot win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cedric Bass of Kannapolis said he couldn’t believe it when his $1 Cash 5 ticket produced a $182,073 jackpot in Friday’s drawing. “I was happily shocked,” he said. Bass purchased his lucky ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo’s on North Cannon Boulevard in Kannapolis....
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Yadkinville Road closed after crash in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are on the scene investigating a crash at the intersection of Yadkinville Road and Olivet Church Road Friday. The road will be closed as the investigation is ongoing. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route. MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2. Subscribe...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Heavy police presence seen on 3rd Street in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — There was a heavy law enforcement presence on Third Street in Winston-Salem, near Jackson Avenue, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to view other headlines from WXII 12 News. Winston-Salem police will only confirm an active police investigation is underway. Authorities will not share the...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Juvenile shot in car on Lambeth Street in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a juvenile reportedly shot in a car Thursday afternoon on Lambeth Street. Shortly after officers were dispatched to the 3500 block, a gunshot victim arrived at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to their ankle and arm, according to a police report.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

Gov. Cooper Offers Reward for Solving 2017 Murder

GREENSBORO, N.C. — On Thursday, Governor Roy Cooper announced that North Carolina is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the 2017 murder of 18-yeaer-old Kate-Lynn Hope Simmons. On June 4, 2017 around 1:21 a.m., officers...
GREENSBORO, NC

