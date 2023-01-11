Read full article on original website
NC A&T names Vincent Brown new head football coachThe Triangle TribuneGreensboro, NC
A North Carolina Teen-Ager Vanished While Walking Home. What Happened To Tyarra Williams?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreensboro, NC
Mama Village Triad is fostering community and connectionThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
In 2016, a 19-year-old girl went to see her ex-boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Tyarra Williams?Fatim HemrajGreensboro, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Winston-SalemTed RiversWinston-salem, NC
Breaking: Virginia Tech lands NC A&T RB Bhayshul Tuten
Transfer running back Bhayshul Tuten has had a change of heart. After committing to Boston College on Christmas Eve, the North Carolina A&T Aggies standout running back has changed his transfer plans and is now headed to Virginia Tech. Tuten visited Virginia Tech officially over the past weekend. Tuten is...
Winston-Salem State trainer heading to East-West Shrine Bowl
Winston-Salem State assistant trainer Regyn Davis-Young continues to add to her career. The post Winston-Salem State trainer heading to East-West Shrine Bowl appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Mount Airy News
Davis nails 10 3-pointers to set school record
PILOT MOUNTAIN — It was only a matter of time before Jordan Davis broke East Surry’s single-game record for 3-pointers, and when the time came he did more than just break the record: he shattered it. Davis made a record 10 3-pointers during a Jan. 10 game against...
Peterkin brothers shine together leading Mount Tabor basketball to the best start in years
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — No matter who you root for, sports bring us together. In the past week, we've seen the power in that. One Winston-Salem family takes that idea to a whole new level. Wednesday we met two brothers, on a mission to win a championship as their school...
alamancenews.com
Legendary Burlington track & field athlete to be inducted into state hall of fame posthumously
UNC considers him “Father of Track & Field” in North Carolina. E.V. Patterson’s legacy lives on in the manner of the former Burlington standout’s upcoming induction into the North Carolina High School Track & Field and Cross Country Hall of Fame. This one goes back more...
insideradio.com
Vandals Knock Out Two Of WSJS Winston-Salem’s Towers.
A pair of towers for Truth Broadcasting news/talk/sports WSJS Winston-Salem (600) has been “destroyed by vandals” owner Stu Epperson, Jr. says, resulting in two of the station's signals being knocked off the air. “Today has been one of the toughest days of my broadcasting life… someone has destroyed...
alamancenews.com
Three in-county schools involved in Tony Perrou Classic at Southern High School
Next week’s edition of the Tony Perrou Classic will have a bit of a different twist at Southern Alamance. The daylong basketball event Monday will include participation from Eastern Alamance. Six games are scheduled, capped by Southern taking on Williams in a girls’ game (5:00 p.m.) followed by the...
Interstate 40 crash closes lanes near Winston-Salem
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple lanes of Interstate 40 were closed after a crash near Winston-Salem, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 188, near Exit 188 for US 421. The closure began at 4:33 p.m. and lasted until 5:03 p.m. There is no word as to […]
WXII 12
3 men shot while walking down road in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting in Winston-Salem involving three men. Police said the men were shot while walking down the road on LaDeara Crest Lane. Police said all three men were taken to the hospital. One man was in critical condition and the other two are in stable condition. Police said they do not have any suspect information at this time.
Two WSJS radio towers destroyed in Winston-Salem, leaving flagship station off air
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating after they said someone damaged two local radio towers, belonging to WSJS. The department received two reports of vandalism at Truth Radio Station. A person with the radio station said a couple of their channels are temporarily down. The flagship station, AM...
Cabarrus County man ‘happily shocked’ after jackpot win
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cedric Bass of Kannapolis said he couldn’t believe it when his $1 Cash 5 ticket produced a $182,073 jackpot in Friday’s drawing. “I was happily shocked,” he said. Bass purchased his lucky ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo’s on North Cannon Boulevard in Kannapolis....
Yadkinville Road closed after crash in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are on the scene investigating a crash at the intersection of Yadkinville Road and Olivet Church Road Friday. The road will be closed as the investigation is ongoing. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route. MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2. Subscribe...
WXII 12
WSSU students protest to support 20-year-old student arrested in viral video after 'disagreement' with professor
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Students and community members protested at Winston-Salem State University to support the 20-year-old student who was arrested during a final after a "disagreement" with a professor. INVESTIGATION:. A video went viral on social media around mid-December, which appeared to show two officers putting handcuffs on a...
Greensboro, Guilford County looking for builders with construction skyrocketing
GREENSBORO, N.C. — As major construction projects pop up around the Triad, Guilford County leaders said it's hard to find enough contractors to get it all done. It's particularly tough for public projects like building schools. Guilford County Schools recently said it needs more than $100 million extra than...
Beeson Dairy Road closed after tree downs power line
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Beeson Dairy Road is closed after a fallen tree downs a power line in Winston-Salem. East and west bound Beeson Dairy Road is closed at Old Belews Creek Road. The road will be closed until the tree is removed and the road is safe for travel.
WXII 12
Heavy police presence seen on 3rd Street in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — There was a heavy law enforcement presence on Third Street in Winston-Salem, near Jackson Avenue, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to view other headlines from WXII 12 News. Winston-Salem police will only confirm an active police investigation is underway. Authorities will not share the...
Cooper appoints Guilford County prosecutor to district court bench
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – One of Guilford County’s prosecutors is getting a promotion. Walter W. “Trip” Baker III of High Point is one of three people promoted Thursday by North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper into vacant judicial positions. Baker was named a district court judge in the Judicial District 18, which serves Guilford County, the […]
WXII 12
Juvenile shot in car on Lambeth Street in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a juvenile reportedly shot in a car Thursday afternoon on Lambeth Street. Shortly after officers were dispatched to the 3500 block, a gunshot victim arrived at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to their ankle and arm, according to a police report.
abc45.com
Gov. Cooper Offers Reward for Solving 2017 Murder
GREENSBORO, N.C. — On Thursday, Governor Roy Cooper announced that North Carolina is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the 2017 murder of 18-yeaer-old Kate-Lynn Hope Simmons. On June 4, 2017 around 1:21 a.m., officers...
Broadway dancer from High Point shares his story in ‘Hunter the Dancing Fox’ with help from his mom
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Hunter Mikles’ dream as a boy was to dance. Now, he’s doing it on Broadway and sharing his story with a little help from his mom. “The book is based on my true story growing up in a relatively small town trying all the things boys are supposed to do: […]
