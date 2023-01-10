Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
cbs17
Man ‘intentionally’ drove truck into customers at Japanese restaurant; shots fired investigation underway, Fayetteville police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man drove a truck into part of a Japanese restaurant after getting into a fight with other customers early Sunday morning, according to Fayetteville police. At about 12:18 a.m. officers said they were called to Mikoto’s, a Japanese restaurant along the 7900 block of...
cbs17
Person found dead in backyard, Fayetteville police investigating
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said they’re investigating after someone was found dead in a backyard Sunday morning. At about 11:09 a.m., officers said they were called to a home on the 5300 block of Docia Circle in reference to a suspicious person laying in the backyard.
Police: 35-year-old man missing from Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 35-year-old man is missing from Robeson County, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Adriona Cummings, of Red Springs, is 5-foot-6 and weighs 150 pounds, police said. He has black hair and hazel eyes. Anyone with information on Cummings’s location is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170.
Man charged with using truck to assault customers in outdoor dining area at Mikoto in Fayetteville
Fayetteville police said the crime happened outside Mikoto's.
columbuscountynews.com
One Hurt in Shooting; Stolen Weapon Recovered
One man was wounded and a second is in custody after a shooting in Whiteville Thursday (today). Brice Pridgen faces a charge of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injuries. Additional charges are pending, Whiteville Police Chief Doug Ipock said. Bond was set at $25,000.
wpde.com
Lanes blocked as crews respond to vehicle on Hwy 31
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Lanes of traffic are blocked on Highway 31 Sunday morning as crews assist a vehicle in the media. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 8:35 a.m. to the area near Mile Marker 17 between Highway 501 and International Drive. No injuries have...
NC man arrested at dance studio for meth possession, probation violation, sheriff says
On Friday, the Bladen County Sheriff's received a call regarding a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of Dance Infinity, located in the 7000 block of NC 242 South near Bladenboro.
WECT
Tip leads Bladen County Sheriff’s Office to make narcotics arrest
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A tip to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office led authorities to arrest a man who was allegedly in violation of his parole and possessed methamphetamine. On Friday, the sheriff’s office received a call about a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of Dance Infinity...
WECT
Shots fired into Columbus County home Friday morning, investigation underway
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Detectives with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after shots were fired into a home in Whiteville early Friday morning. A spokesperson for the office says deputies responded to a shots fired call on Golf Course Road just after 2 a.m. Friday. A woman called to report gunshots hitting a home.
CAUGHT: NC felon arrested for having guns, shooting into building, sheriff says
The Bladen County Sheriff's Office caught a felon who was on the run for charges from a shooting incident in 2022.
WECT
One injured, one in custody following shots fired call in Whiteville
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville Police responded to a shots fired call around 3:30 p.m. Thursday near Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. and West Lewis St. Officers arrested Brice Pridgen and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries with intent to kill. According to Chief Doug Ipock, additional charges are pending.
WMBF
SCHP: Driver killed after truck overturns in ditch in Marlboro County
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A person has died following a single-vehicle crash in Marlboro County Friday night. South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene around 7 p.m. Friday night. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said a 73-year-old driver from Cheraw was driving eastbound on Adamsville Road, approximately half...
cbs17
Fight at Fayetteville gas station leaves 1 shot, another slapped, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A fight at a gas station left one person shot and another injured Thursday night. On Thursday shortly before 8 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at the Exxon gas station at Owen Drive and Gillespie Street. After arriving, officers learned a fight ensued and...
cbs17
2 Cumberland County women arrested for trespassing on school bus, sheriff’s office says
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two women in Cumberland County were arrested for getting on a school bus and trespassing, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said both incidents occurred at the school bus stops. Gianetta Yvonne Frederick was arrested and charged on Tuesday with trespassing on...
WECT
Two arrested for counterfeit currency use in Bladen County
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged two people after an incident involving counterfeit U.S. currency in Tar Heel. On Thursday, the Vice/Narcotics Unit arrested Tredell Phillip Blackshear, 29, and Andrew DaShawn Smith, 22, for allegedly possessing and using counterfeit money at Smithfield Food.
43-year-old woman missing from North Myrtle Beach, police say
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 43-year-old woman is missing from the Windy Hill section of North Myrtle Beach, according to North Myrtle Beach Police. April Denis Yarborough was last seen at 4 a.m. Friday on 33rd Avenue South wearing a green jacket with fur around the collar and gray pants, police said. When […]
Fayetteville police arrest 16-year-old accused of making online threats to Cape Fear High School students, staff
Fayetteville police arrested a 16-year-old for making online threats to shoot-up Cape Fear High School in Cumberland County. Sources told WRAL News the E. E. Smith High School student threatened Cape Fear students and staff through social media posts on Friday. WRAL News has learned the student had a manifesto...
1 person injured in Fayetteville shooting
One person is injured after a shooting in Wednesday evening in Fayetteville.
heraldadvocate.com
Two Bennettsville men charged with trafficking heroin and other charges
According to officials, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division attempted to conduct a vehicle stop at a residence on Coxe Road East in the Bennettsville area of Marlboro County on Tuesday (Jan. 10) while investigating a missing persons case. During this vehicle stop, both the driver, Kevin...
2 North Carolina men arrested for using counterfeit money, deputies say
Two Fayetteville men were arrested Thursday for using counterfeit currency, according to the Bladen County Sheriff's Office.
