Clarendon, NC

WBTW News13

Police: 35-year-old man missing from Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 35-year-old man is missing from Robeson County, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Adriona Cummings, of Red Springs, is 5-foot-6 and weighs 150 pounds, police said. He has black hair and hazel eyes. Anyone with information on Cummings’s location is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

One Hurt in Shooting; Stolen Weapon Recovered

One man was wounded and a second is in custody after a shooting in Whiteville Thursday (today). Brice Pridgen faces a charge of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injuries. Additional charges are pending, Whiteville Police Chief Doug Ipock said. Bond was set at $25,000.
WHITEVILLE, NC
wpde.com

Lanes blocked as crews respond to vehicle on Hwy 31

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Lanes of traffic are blocked on Highway 31 Sunday morning as crews assist a vehicle in the media. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 8:35 a.m. to the area near Mile Marker 17 between Highway 501 and International Drive. No injuries have...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WECT

One injured, one in custody following shots fired call in Whiteville

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville Police responded to a shots fired call around 3:30 p.m. Thursday near Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. and West Lewis St. Officers arrested Brice Pridgen and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries with intent to kill. According to Chief Doug Ipock, additional charges are pending.
WHITEVILLE, NC
WMBF

SCHP: Driver killed after truck overturns in ditch in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A person has died following a single-vehicle crash in Marlboro County Friday night. South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene around 7 p.m. Friday night. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said a 73-year-old driver from Cheraw was driving eastbound on Adamsville Road, approximately half...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
WECT

Two arrested for counterfeit currency use in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged two people after an incident involving counterfeit U.S. currency in Tar Heel. On Thursday, the Vice/Narcotics Unit arrested Tredell Phillip Blackshear, 29, and Andrew DaShawn Smith, 22, for allegedly possessing and using counterfeit money at Smithfield Food.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
heraldadvocate.com

Two Bennettsville men charged with trafficking heroin and other charges

According to officials, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division attempted to conduct a vehicle stop at a residence on Coxe Road East in the Bennettsville area of Marlboro County on Tuesday (Jan. 10) while investigating a missing persons case. During this vehicle stop, both the driver, Kevin...
BENNETTSVILLE, SC

