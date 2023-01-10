Read full article on original website
Vance Levon Murray
November 15, 1954 ~ January 10, 2023 (age 68) Vance Levon Murray 68 of Whiteville transitioned into eternal rest on January 10, 2023. Services are incomplete at this time.
Gracie Jackson
September 22, 1932 ~ January 11, 2023 (age 90) Gracie Jackson 90 of Tabor City transitioned into eternal rest January 11, 2023. Services are incomplete at this time.
Leo Bryant
July 17, 1942 ~ January 11, 2023 (age 80) Daniel “Leo” Bryant, age 80, of Bladenboro, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel Woodie Bryant, and Bessie Singletary Bryant and one sister, Jerline Bryant Kinlaw.
MLK Walkers Call for Unity
Dozens of area residents and leaders walked from Vineland Station to the Columbus County Courthouse today (Saturday) to remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. -- and called for healing and unity in Columbus County. Sheriff Bill Rogers and Chief Deputy Jerome McMillian were among those taking part in this year's...
One Hurt in Shooting; Stolen Weapon Recovered
One man was wounded and a second is in custody after a shooting in Whiteville Thursday (today). Brice Pridgen faces a charge of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injuries. Additional charges are pending, Whiteville Police Chief Doug Ipock said. Bond was set at $25,000.
