Russia tried to claim months ago it destroyed American-made armored vehicles that the US didn't even offer Ukraine until last week
Russia has been caught repeatedly fabricating kills and victories in its war in Ukraine, which so far has not gone the way Putin planned.
Drone footage shows Ukrainian forces trapping fighters from Russia's Wagner Group in a lethal crossfire
Drone footage shows the Ukrainian troops annihilating a unit of Wagner fighters in Soledar. The footage comes from the Donestk region, the scene of some of the war's most fierce battles. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has painted a grim picture of the situation in the town. Slide 1 of 6:...
US rolls out tool for Afghans in US to reunify with family members
The US State Department rolled out a tool for Afghans in the US under parolee status to begin the process of reunifying with their family members on Thursday, a State Department spokesperson told CNN. During the US withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 many Afghans fled the country on evacuation flights,...
5 things to know for Jan. 13: Severe weather, Biden, Taxes, Food, Lisa Marie Presley
The US government has received more than 350 new reports of “unidentified aerial phenomenon,” commonly known as UFOs, since March of 2021. According to the Pentagon, about half of the reports have been preliminarily identified as “balloons or balloon-entities,” while a handful of others have been attributed to drones, birds, weather events, or debris like plastic bags. The remaining 171 reported UFO sightings, on the other hand, continue to be unexplained by the US government.
House Democrats urge Biden not to ‘provide shelter’ to Bolsonaro
Dozens of House Democrats on Thursday urged US President Joe Biden not to “provide shelter” for former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in the wake of an attack on Brazil’s democratic institutions that echoed the January 6 attacks on the US Capitol. In their letter, the lawmakers called...
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
Royal Navy frigate shadows Russian warship as it sails towards UK loaded with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles
A ROYAL Navy warships intercepted a Russian warship carrying Putin's new "unstoppable" 7,000mph hypersonic missiles. HMS Portland tracked the guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov as it sailed close to the UK in the North Sea. The Type-23 frigate shadowed Vladimir Putin's warship that set sail with much fanfare for a...
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
‘Attack on the capital’: Ukrainian officials report several powerful explosions in Kyiv
Kyiv was rocked by several powerful explosions on Saturday morning, with officials in the Ukrainian capital reporting a missile attack on critical infrastructure facilities. “There is an attack on the capital,” the Kyiv City Military Administration said Saturday. Kyiv’s mayor, Vitaliy Klitschko, said the strikes had occurred on the...
Justice Department wants to talk to people hired to search Trump properties for classified docs
The Justice Department is seeking to question two people who searched Donald Trump’s properties in November, as federal investigators have asked whether the former president returned all classified documents to the federal government, sources familiar with the probe tell CNN. The development is the latest sign that the Justice...
UK condemns Iran’s execution of dual British-Iranian citizen Alireza Akbari
A dual British-Iranian citizen was hanged by Iran on charges of espionage and corruption, a state-affiliated media outlet reported Saturday, the latest in a string of executions carried out by a regime grappling with unprecedented protests across the country. The Iranian official, Alireza Akbari, was executed for crimes including “corruption...
Sweden finds the largest rare earth deposit in Europe. It could help cut dependence on China
Swedish mining company LKAB says it has found Europe’s largest deposit of rare earth oxides in the country’s north, a discovery that could reduce the continent’s reliance on China for the critical resource. Rare earth minerals play a key role in generating clean energy and producing electric...
Treasury secretary warns US could default on its debt as soon as June
The Treasury Department said Friday the US could default on its debt as soon as June, setting up one of the first major battles on Capitol Hill after Republicans took control of the House. The US will reach the debt limit on January 19 and then “extraordinary measures” will need...
A former mail carrier and devout Christian who refused to deliver Amazon packages on Sundays is taking the US Postal Service to the Supreme Court for bias
Gerald Groff, an evangelical Christian, is suing USPS, saying he was reprimanded for refusing to deliver parcels on Sundays.
China’s exports plunge as global demand weakens, but trade with Russia hits record high
China reported a record trade surplus for 2022, as its key export sector delivered robust growth for most of last year, providing much-needed support for the world’s second largest economy that’s hammered by its zero-Covid policy. But plunging shipments in December suggest exports are likely to struggle in...
A luxury cruise took passengers somewhere they never expected to be: face to face with the migrant crisis
Kester Howard was painting on a balcony of her luxury cruise ship when a startling announcement came over the loudspeakers. A nearby boat appeared to be in distress, and the captain was turning around to reach them. Howard, a retiree from Brisbane, Australia, grabbed her phone to record what was...
A hairline crack became a 3-foot chasm. That’s when he knew they had to leave
For years, residents in the northern Indian city of Joshimath have complained to local officials that their homes are sinking. Now authorities are being forced to take action, evacuating nearly 100 families in the last week and expediting the arrival of experts to determine the cause. Cracks running through the...
Delta trims guidance on cost of pilots labor deal
Delta Air Lines reported very strong fourth-quarter results Friday that beat forecasts, capping its first profitable year since before the pandemic. But a new labor deal with its pilots union will trim profitability going forward. The Atlanta-based airline said it expects first-quarter earnings per share of 15 to 40 cents,...
Trump Org. fined $1.6 million after conviction for 17 felonies, including tax fraud
The Trump Organization was fined $1.6 million — the maximum possible penalty — by a New York judge Friday for running a decade-long tax fraud scheme, a symbolic moment because it is the only judgment for a criminal conviction that has come close to former President Donald Trump.
Sri Lanka’s top court orders former president to compensate 2019 Easter bombings victims
Sri Lanka’s Supreme Court on Thursday found the country’s former President Maithripala Sirisena and four other senior government officials responsible for failing to prevent the 2019 Easter bombings that killed at least 290 people and injured hundreds. A seven-judge bench ruled Sirisena was negligent because he failed to...
