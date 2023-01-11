ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

KTVZ

US rolls out tool for Afghans in US to reunify with family members

The US State Department rolled out a tool for Afghans in the US under parolee status to begin the process of reunifying with their family members on Thursday, a State Department spokesperson told CNN. During the US withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 many Afghans fled the country on evacuation flights,...
KTVZ

5 things to know for Jan. 13: Severe weather, Biden, Taxes, Food, Lisa Marie Presley

The US government has received more than 350 new reports of “unidentified aerial phenomenon,” commonly known as UFOs, since March of 2021. According to the Pentagon, about half of the reports have been preliminarily identified as “balloons or balloon-entities,” while a handful of others have been attributed to drones, birds, weather events, or debris like plastic bags. The remaining 171 reported UFO sightings, on the other hand, continue to be unexplained by the US government.
GEORGIA STATE
KTVZ

House Democrats urge Biden not to ‘provide shelter’ to Bolsonaro

Dozens of House Democrats on Thursday urged US President Joe Biden not to “provide shelter” for former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in the wake of an attack on Brazil’s democratic institutions that echoed the January 6 attacks on the US Capitol. In their letter, the lawmakers called...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
KTVZ

‘Attack on the capital’: Ukrainian officials report several powerful explosions in Kyiv

Kyiv was rocked by several powerful explosions on Saturday morning, with officials in the Ukrainian capital reporting a missile attack on critical infrastructure facilities. “There is an attack on the capital,” the Kyiv City Military Administration said Saturday. Kyiv’s mayor, Vitaliy Klitschko, said the strikes had occurred on the...
KTVZ

UK condemns Iran’s execution of dual British-Iranian citizen Alireza Akbari

A dual British-Iranian citizen was hanged by Iran on charges of espionage and corruption, a state-affiliated media outlet reported Saturday, the latest in a string of executions carried out by a regime grappling with unprecedented protests across the country. The Iranian official, Alireza Akbari, was executed for crimes including “corruption...
KTVZ

Treasury secretary warns US could default on its debt as soon as June

The Treasury Department said Friday the US could default on its debt as soon as June, setting up one of the first major battles on Capitol Hill after Republicans took control of the House. The US will reach the debt limit on January 19 and then “extraordinary measures” will need...
KTVZ

A hairline crack became a 3-foot chasm. That’s when he knew they had to leave

For years, residents in the northern Indian city of Joshimath have complained to local officials that their homes are sinking. Now authorities are being forced to take action, evacuating nearly 100 families in the last week and expediting the arrival of experts to determine the cause. Cracks running through the...
KTVZ

Delta trims guidance on cost of pilots labor deal

Delta Air Lines reported very strong fourth-quarter results Friday that beat forecasts, capping its first profitable year since before the pandemic. But a new labor deal with its pilots union will trim profitability going forward. The Atlanta-based airline said it expects first-quarter earnings per share of 15 to 40 cents,...
WASHINGTON STATE

