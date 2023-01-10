Read full article on original website
Eugene "Jesse" Lee Reaves Jr.
December 28, 1959 ~ January 11, 2023 (age 63) Eugene Lee Reaves Jr. “Jesse” age 63, died Wednesday January 11, 2023 in Columbus Regional Healthcare, Whiteville, NC. Born in Columbus County, NC he was the son of the late Eugene Lee Reaves Sr. and Dorothy Price Reaves. He...
Oscar "Bud" Rudolph Watts, Jr
January 11, 1962 ~ January 9, 2023 (age 60) Oscar "Bud" Rudolph Watts, Jr, age 60, of Leland, NC, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023 at his residence. Bud was born on January 11, 1962 in New Hanover County to the late Oscar Rudolph Watts and Marcia Ellen Pierce Watts.
Vance Levon Murray
November 15, 1954 ~ January 10, 2023 (age 68) Vance Levon Murray 68 of Whiteville transitioned into eternal rest on January 10, 2023. Services are incomplete at this time.
The Good News for Jan. 14
Temps will be chilly through the weekend in Columbus, but there's plenty to do to keep your blood pumping in the coming week. If that's not your cup of tea, curl up with a good book and a blanket, or log on to www.columbuscountynews.com and read the latest news for absolutely free. No subscription is ever necessary.
Gracie Jackson
September 22, 1932 ~ January 11, 2023 (age 90) Gracie Jackson 90 of Tabor City transitioned into eternal rest January 11, 2023. Services are incomplete at this time.
MLK Walkers Call for Unity
Dozens of area residents and leaders walked from Vineland Station to the Columbus County Courthouse today (Saturday) to remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. -- and called for healing and unity in Columbus County. Sheriff Bill Rogers and Chief Deputy Jerome McMillian were among those taking part in this year's...
Glenda Sue (Babson) Willoughby
October 4, 1950 ~ January 12, 2023 (age 72) Glenda Sue Babson Willoughby, of Bladenboro, passed away peacefully at home at the age of 72. She was born in Bladen County on October 4, 1950 to the late Theodoras Babson and Eloise Rich Babson. She was preceded in death by...
Leo Bryant
July 17, 1942 ~ January 11, 2023 (age 80) Daniel “Leo” Bryant, age 80, of Bladenboro, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel Woodie Bryant, and Bessie Singletary Bryant and one sister, Jerline Bryant Kinlaw.
THC Products Lead to Tabor Arrests
Three men were charged Wednesday with selling THC vape products that sickened teenagers. Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) conducted the investigation and made the arrests, cording to an ALE press release. The investigation stemmed from a complaint that teens purchased vape products from two tobacco stores in Tabor City and subsequently...
One Hurt in Shooting; Stolen Weapon Recovered
One man was wounded and a second is in custody after a shooting in Whiteville Thursday (today). Brice Pridgen faces a charge of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injuries. Additional charges are pending, Whiteville Police Chief Doug Ipock said. Bond was set at $25,000.
Investigation Leads to Meth Charges
Three months worth of undercover work led to felony charges for a local man Monday. Jerry Delane McBride, 49, was held under $265,000 secured bond on multiple charges, including felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine,. two counts of maintaining a vehicle for drug activities, conspiracy to...
