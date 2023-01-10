Read full article on original website
Vance Levon Murray
November 15, 1954 ~ January 10, 2023 (age 68) Vance Levon Murray 68 of Whiteville transitioned into eternal rest on January 10, 2023. Services are incomplete at this time.
Oscar "Bud" Rudolph Watts, Jr
January 11, 1962 ~ January 9, 2023 (age 60) Oscar "Bud" Rudolph Watts, Jr, age 60, of Leland, NC, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023 at his residence. Bud was born on January 11, 1962 in New Hanover County to the late Oscar Rudolph Watts and Marcia Ellen Pierce Watts.
Gracie Jackson
September 22, 1932 ~ January 11, 2023 (age 90) Gracie Jackson 90 of Tabor City transitioned into eternal rest January 11, 2023. Services are incomplete at this time.
Glenda Sue (Babson) Willoughby
October 4, 1950 ~ January 12, 2023 (age 72) Glenda Sue Babson Willoughby, of Bladenboro, passed away peacefully at home at the age of 72. She was born in Bladen County on October 4, 1950 to the late Theodoras Babson and Eloise Rich Babson. She was preceded in death by...
MLK Walkers Call for Unity
Dozens of area residents and leaders walked from Vineland Station to the Columbus County Courthouse today (Saturday) to remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. -- and called for healing and unity in Columbus County. Sheriff Bill Rogers and Chief Deputy Jerome McMillian were among those taking part in this year's...
2 North Carolina men arrested for using counterfeit money, deputies say
Two Fayetteville men were arrested Thursday for using counterfeit currency, according to the Bladen County Sheriff's Office.
Goodbye Fort Bragg, Hello Fort Liberty
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) - A name has been finalized. The United States’ Department of Defense announced it will officially change North Carolina’s military base from Fort Bragg to Fort Liberty after concluding its Naming Commission Process. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III accepted the renaming recommendations...
6 adults, 1 child displaced after 6 apartment units damaged in Fayetteville fire
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Six Fayetteville apartment units were damaged in a fire Friday night, a CBS 17 crew member on scene reports. The damage has displaced six adults and a child. The Fayetteville Fire Department, who responded to the flames in the 6400 block of Yadkin Road at...
Shots fired into Columbus County home Friday morning, investigation underway
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Detectives with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after shots were fired into a home in Whiteville early Friday morning. A spokesperson for the office says deputies responded to a shots fired call on Golf Course Road just after 2 a.m. Friday. A woman called to report gunshots hitting a home.
County Crime Report: Jan. 13
LAUREL HILL — Mitchell Knight, Jr., 51, of Crawford Lake Road, was arrested on Jan. 6 for discharging a firearm eliciting fear and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was given a $7,500 bond. LAURINBURG — Heather Michelle Inman, 46, of Tom Gibson Road was arrested Monday...
NC work zone I-95 crashes a result of narrow lanes or bad drivers?
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation is averaging one motor vehicle crash a day in construction work zones on Interstate 95. “I saw a few people driving where they shouldn’t have been. But once they got straightened out it was OK,” said one driver, John Hirko.
‘Nation is Watching Columbus County,’ New Sheriff Says
School safety, drug enforcement and equal enforcement are among the priorities Sheriff W. A. Rogers outlined in his plans for the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office in a news release Wednesday. Rogers was sworn in as sheriff on Jan. 5 after former Sheriff Jody Greene resigned the position for the...
Wilmington Police searching for woman missing since Friday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police are searching for a woman who was last seen on Friday. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, KC Lee Johnson, 27, near the 1900 block of Tradd Ct. in Wilmington. She’s 5′10″ and weighs about 230 pounds. Johnson has hazel eyes and dark brown, shoulder-length hair and was last seen wearing a grey shirt with gold writing, black leggings and blue slides.
Bladen Commissioners To Meet Tuesday
The Bladen County Board of Commissioners are scheduled to meet Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. inside the Commissioners’ Room located on the lower level of the Bladen County Courthouse in Elizabethtown. The meeting is open to the public. The meeting is being delayed a day because of Dr. Martin Luther...
Person found dead in backyard, Fayetteville police investigating
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said they’re investigating after someone was found dead in a backyard Sunday morning. At about 11:09 a.m., officers said they were called to a home on the 5300 block of Docia Circle in reference to a suspicious person laying in the backyard.
CAUGHT: NC felon arrested for having guns, shooting into building, sheriff says
The Bladen County Sheriff's Office caught a felon who was on the run for charges from a shooting incident in 2022.
#19 Seventy-First torches Lumberton boys basketball, leads conference
Fayetteville, N.C. — Sometimes you win and lose games from the free throw line. On Friday, Seventy-First took first place in the United 8 Conference from the 3-point line. The No. 19 Falcons defeated visiting Lumberton 75-54 in a showdown for first place thanks in large part to 10 made 3-pointers. Meanwhile, the Seventy-First defense ran the Pirates' shooters off the 3-point line.
Man charged with using truck to assault customers in outdoor dining area at Mikoto in Fayetteville
Fayetteville police said the crime happened outside Mikoto's.
2 women arrested for trespassing on North Carolina school bus, sheriff’s office says
Two women in Cumberland County were arrested for getting on a school bus and trespassing, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.
Olive Tree Affordable Housing Enters Into North Carolina Market With The Acquisition Of Multifamily Community in Wilmington
Olive Tree Affordable Housing,the affordable housing affiliate of Olive Tree Holdings, a mission driven private investment company with a focus on real estate, today announced the acquisition of The Life at Lakeside Villas, a 429-unit, affordable multifamily community located at 1519 Lake Branch Drive in Wilmington, North Carolina. With equity provided by the American South Fund Management Team, Olive Tree has announced a capital improvement program that is slated to begin in Q2 2023 to enhance the quality of life for residents.
