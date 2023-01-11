Read full article on original website
San Antonio Spurs will break the NBA attendance record at the Alamodome today.Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
We did it y'all! San Antonio breaks NBA attendance recordAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
4 Amazing Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
These are the 5 highest rated pizzas in San Antonio. Do you agree with the list?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Should Universal have chosen San Antonio for its new theme park?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Fox Business
Mike Pence 'troubled' by reports Biden's alleged mishandling of classified docs was known before election
Former Vice President Mike Pence voices his concerns on claims the Department of Justice sat on information about President Biden's alleged mishandling of classified information on 'Kudlow.'
San Antonio has no plans to declare disaster to help with expected migrant surge
San Antonio’s migrant resource center served more than 20,000 asylum seekers in November, a record high. As the end of a pandemic-era rule that stopped many migrants from entering the country looms, those numbers will almost certainly rise. But unlike at least one border city in Texas, which declared...
Born-Alive Act: Pelosi, Schumer melt down after new bill requires care for babies born during failed abortion
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and VP Kamala Harris were among Democrats who criticized Republicans' 'extreme' Born Alive Bill.
RadarOnline
'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
San Antonio Report
U.S. Rep. Chip Roy emerges as key GOP agitator in U.S. House speaker fight
WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Chip Roy is showing no signs of backing down in his fight to overhaul Congress, even as he’s facing off against the most powerful members of his party to do so. The boisterous Austin Republican continued to issue impassioned pleas from the House floor...
San Antonio Report
Martinez Fischer: ‘Hopefully San Antonio’s priorities will become our state’s priorities’
Once able to boast one of the most powerful lawmakers in the state — former Republican House Speaker Joe Straus — San Antonio’s 10-member House delegation held just a single committee chair in the 2021 legislative session. When those lawmakers return to Austin in January they’ll still...
San Antonio, Austin partner to aid migrant travel to cities across U.S.
What began as a request for assistance from San Antonio to Austin to help move asylum seekers to their final destinations across the country has developed into a full-fledged collaboration, officials from both cities announced Friday. The City of Austin and the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport have joined San Antonio in...
San Antonio Report
Uncertain future: District 10 hopefuls wait on reelection decision from Clayton Perry
As Clayton Perry rejoins City Council with charges of driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident unresolved, friends and allies say they’re worried about his future as an elected official. Though the District 10 councilman returned to work on Thursday after taking a two-month leave of...
Activists submit 38,000 signatures in effort to put policing issues on city ballot
San Antonio’s Office of the City Clerk received more than 38,000 signatures Tuesday in support of a local petition to put a range of policing issues on the May ballot. If the clerk verifies that at least 20,000 of those signatures belong to registered voters in San Antonio, voters will have the opportunity to decriminalize low-level marijuana possession, end enforcement of abortion laws, establish a city “justice director” position, ban police from using no-knock warrants and chokeholds and expand the city’s cite-and-release policy for low-level, nonviolent crimes.
San Antonio elections are in May. Here’s what you need to know about running for City Council.
San Antonio will vote to elect 10 City Council members and a mayor on May 6. No current officeholders are subject to term limits and, so far, no incumbent has announced plans to retire. Still, it’s unusual for sitting council members to run unopposed, and San Antonio’s requirements to run...
A year-end lament for Texas
We end the year still grieving for 19 young boys and girls and two of their teachers gunned down in Uvalde last May by an aggrieved teenager, yet another close-to-home mass shooting that followed the 2017 attack at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs that took the lives of 26 churchgoers.
As 88th Legislature convenes, Bexar County and San Antonio have lengthy agendas
As state lawmakers head to Austin on Tuesday, Bexar County and City of San Antonio officials have laid out their goals for what they want — and more importantly don’t want — out of the 88th Legislature. “Texas cities traditionally play defense during the legislative session,” said...
Fresh off local wins, San Antonio’s Hispanic Chamber sets sights on the Texas Legislature
Huddled in the City Hall meeting room last June, members of the Small Business Advisory Commission (SBAC) made impassioned pleas to defend their work to the City Council’s Economic and Workforce Development Committee. After months of work crafting a plan for the city to spend $31 million helping small...
Phelan addresses prospects of anti-LGBTQ, gun, casino legislation in Texas House
Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan said Thursday a select committee he formed in 2021 will address a number of social issues that conservatives are pushing this legislative session. During a media briefing at the Capitol, the Beaumont Republican was asked if he had any appetite this session for GOP legislation...
San Antonio Report
Texas Republicans urge Roy and other McCarthy foes to let Congress get to work
Texans are slated to chair some of the most influential committees in this congressional session. But without a speaker of the House, they can’t take their gavels. And it’s getting on their nerves. “Everything flows from the speaker being elected. We can’t even get sworn in. I can’t...
San Antonio Report
Hispanic chamber veteran returns to San Antonio to boost minority-owned businesses
U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce executive C. LeRoy Cavazos-Reyna is returning to San Antonio with a new business venture that first sprouted at the chamber. Cavazos-Reyna, who spent five years at the San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce before heading to Washington D.C., has launched a consulting firm that will focus on minority-owned small businesses in San Antonio.
2022 provided plenty of buzz-worthy topics for readers
The year 2022 gave readers of the San Antonio Report plenty to talk about. Among the topics that kept readers engaged throughout the year were: new rules for voting, Thomas Jefferson High School’s 90th anniversary, officer-involved shootings and the continuing migrant crisis that included the political stunt that sent unsuspecting asylum-seekers from San Antonio to the East Coast.
On the eve of his retirement, a look back at Nelson Wolff’s half century of public service
Nelson Wolff spent much of his career physically reshaping San Antonio and Bexar County, through development projects he shepherded as a member of the state Legislature, mayor of San Antonio and Bexar County Judge. Given a windfall of federal funding at the end of his career, however, Wolff has dedicated...
Will San Antonio follow NYC’s strategy to hospitalize more homeless people struggling with mental illness?
Surely I’m not the only woman who’s done this. You’re walking down a city street and up ahead you spy a man — it’s almost always a man — raving a chorus of heated gibberish and gesticulating wildly, in private battle with some unseen demon.
San Antonio Report
San Antonio Report is San Antonio’s online and paywall-free source for local politics, business, development, environment, education, health, arts and culture, technology news as well as op-eds and commentaries.https://sanantonioreport.org
