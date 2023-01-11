ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RadarOnline

'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'

Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
San Antonio Report

U.S. Rep. Chip Roy emerges as key GOP agitator in U.S. House speaker fight

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Chip Roy is showing no signs of backing down in his fight to overhaul Congress, even as he’s facing off against the most powerful members of his party to do so. The boisterous Austin Republican continued to issue impassioned pleas from the House floor...
San Antonio Report

Uncertain future: District 10 hopefuls wait on reelection decision from Clayton Perry

As Clayton Perry rejoins City Council with charges of driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident unresolved, friends and allies say they’re worried about his future as an elected official. Though the District 10 councilman returned to work on Thursday after taking a two-month leave of...
San Antonio Report

Activists submit 38,000 signatures in effort to put policing issues on city ballot

San Antonio’s Office of the City Clerk received more than 38,000 signatures Tuesday in support of a local petition to put a range of policing issues on the May ballot. If the clerk verifies that at least 20,000 of those signatures belong to registered voters in San Antonio, voters will have the opportunity to decriminalize low-level marijuana possession, end enforcement of abortion laws, establish a city “justice director” position, ban police from using no-knock warrants and chokeholds and expand the city’s cite-and-release policy for low-level, nonviolent crimes.
San Antonio Report

A year-end lament for Texas

We end the year still grieving for 19 young boys and girls and two of their teachers gunned down in Uvalde last May by an aggrieved teenager, yet another close-to-home mass shooting that followed the 2017 attack at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs that took the lives of 26 churchgoers.
San Antonio Report

Texas Republicans urge Roy and other McCarthy foes to let Congress get to work

Texans are slated to chair some of the most influential committees in this congressional session. But without a speaker of the House, they can’t take their gavels. And it’s getting on their nerves. “Everything flows from the speaker being elected. We can’t even get sworn in. I can’t...
San Antonio Report

Hispanic chamber veteran returns to San Antonio to boost minority-owned businesses

U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce executive C. LeRoy Cavazos-Reyna is returning to San Antonio with a new business venture that first sprouted at the chamber. Cavazos-Reyna, who spent five years at the San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce before heading to Washington D.C., has launched a consulting firm that will focus on minority-owned small businesses in San Antonio.
San Antonio Report

2022 provided plenty of buzz-worthy topics for readers

The year 2022 gave readers of the San Antonio Report plenty to talk about. Among the topics that kept readers engaged throughout the year were: new rules for voting, Thomas Jefferson High School’s 90th anniversary, officer-involved shootings and the continuing migrant crisis that included the political stunt that sent unsuspecting asylum-seekers from San Antonio to the East Coast.
San Antonio Report

San Antonio Report

