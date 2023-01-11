Read full article on original website
Small businesses stand out at Pennsylvania Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Over 100 vendors set up their booths at the Pennsylvania Farm Show to sell their goods. Of those vendors, a handful of small businesses are experiencing the excitement of the PA Farm Show rush for the first time. “The experience has been very positive, so many...
No, Pa. Farm Show rabbits will not be euthanized | VERIFY
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Long lines to pet rabbits are a constant at the Pa. Farm Show petting table. Animals typically draw attention, especially the ones you can interact with. Claims online have raised questions about the fate of the animals after the show ends. So we came to the farm show to verify that claim and find out how the rabbits are cared for while they're here.
A mileage-based fee for Pennsylvania drivers?
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For decades the pressure has been on to make vehicles more fuel efficient, and to eliminate emissions altogether worldwide. As car manufactures and drivers have adapted to regulations that have seen a widespread increase in fuel efficiency, that has had a secondary consequence — transportation funding that has relied on gas taxes have […]
Pennsylvania woman celebrates 104th birthday
Thursday was a special day for a Pennsylvania woman. Arlene Moser celebrated her 104th birthday and shared her secret to a long life. "The good Lord's not ready for me yet and the devil doesn't want me." The retirement community where Arlene has lived for the last 16 years had...
Photos: PA Farm Show day 6 — mini horses, calves, and more
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday at the Pennsylvania Farm Show featured horses both big and small! Small horses and their small riders showcased their skills during the Mini Horse Extravaganza on Thursday morning. Later in the day, the horses scaled up significantly with a draft horse demonstration. After lunchtime, kids tested their skills in the […]
Dairy charity smashes fundraising records during PA Farm Show
Harrisburg, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Farm Show is underway, and area dairy farmers are already celebrating its incredible success. Thanks to a series of generous corporate donations, the Fill a Glass with Hope charitable campaign has already raised a record $201,000. Fill a Glass with Hope is a joint venture by the PA Dairymen's Association, the American Dairy Association North East, and Feeding Pennsylvania. The program raises funds that let food banks purchase fresh milk from local dairy processors at a reduced price. To date,...
Teaching Farm Show goers about the vital role of agriculture
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Across the Farm Show Complex, farm hands and volunteers are offering crash courses to thousands of people, giving them a sense of farming’s role in Pennsylvania. “People can see everything we do every day at home. Just at a bit of a smaller scale," said...
Penn
Most commonly seen birds in Pennsylvania
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Pennsylvania from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Free milkshakes for veterans at the Pennsylvania Farm Show for Military Appreciation Day
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pa. Dairymen's Association wanted to show their appreciation to veterans, one milkshake at a time. On Thursday, the famous milkshake booth in the food court at the Pennsylvania Farm Show is giving away free milkshakes to any active duty member or veteran. “We're looking forward...
Wanted Pennsylvania man is arrested in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Pennsylvania man is facing extradition from Fayette County. Chief Deputy Rod Perdue II provides the following information regarding this incident. In the early morning hours, deputies were conducting welfare checks in various parking areas in the county to see if anyone needed assistance...
Farmers in Central Pa. face new challenges as gas prices increase
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Those in the farming industry say they are feeling the impact of fuel prices. "When everything rises, you're not making any more money than what you did the day before," said farmer Isaiah Druck. "It's definitely been challenging with how we run the farm," said fellow...
Two men charged with scheme to defraud Pa. Turnpike of a million dollars
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Two men have been charged in connection to a scheme to defraud the Pennsylvania Turnpike of one million dollars in tolls. The United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Duvany Zambrano, 43, from Hamilton, New Jersey and Sergio Jara, 37, from Allentown, were indicted on Jan. 4 by a federal grand jury for defrauding the Pa. Turnpike Commission.
Why are egg prices skyrocketing?
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pancake samples may be free for Pennsylvania Farm Show guests, but for the people serving them, they’re coming at a much higher cost. “I was shocked when I ordered a case of eggs," said Dawn Harnish. "It was 15 dozen to a case, and it was $90 for the case, so $6.00 a dozen.”
May the best milkshake win: FOX43's Sean and Danielle compete in 'Undeniably Dairy Shake-Off' at Pennsylvania Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Dairy is a cornerstone of Pennsylvania's agriculture scene. It is a recurring theme at the Pennsylvania Farm Show, too: a Dairy Princess, the Pennsylvania Dairymen's Association's famous milkshakes and now, the Undeniably Dairy Shake-Off. FOX43's morning anchor Sean Streicher and meteorologist Danielle Miller will compete against...
Shapiro gathers agency experience for public safety nominees
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania's public safety agencies will be led by long-serving state employees who have risen through the ranks, incoming Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro announced Friday as he fills out his Cabinet before being sworn in. Instead of bringing in outsiders, Shapiro dipped into the upper ranks of...
Pennsylvania may be getting a 'state rock'
Pennsylvania may soon have an official state rock, according to a report from Patch. Republican state Representative Doyle Heffley of Carbon County plans to introduce legislation designating anthracite, also known as hard coal, as the state's official rock. Heffley expressed the value of state symbols in a memo to other representatives, according to the report. Anthracite has played a significant role in Pennsylvania's history. It was a major source of fuel for industry and transportation in the state during the 19th and 20th centuries, and played a key role in the development and growth of many Pennsylvania towns and cities. The coal mining industry was also an important source of employment for many Pennsylvanians. The Keystone state has never had an official rock, but has various state symbols for plants and animals.
PA Department of Agriculture warns to keep chicken flocks indoors
HARRISBURG, Pa. — There have been no new cases of avian flu in Pennsylvania since an outbreak in Lancaster County in October. The Pennsylvania Farm Bureau says the threat is still real. Plenty of animals have been featured at the Pennsylvania Farm Show, but one well-known farm animal was...
Why gas & booze prices are increasing in Pa. (No, it's not just due to inflation.)
Talk of tamping down government-triggered price hikes has been central to Republican senatorial focus in Harrisburg early in this new legislative session. On Wednesday, the GOP-led Senate advanced a bill by state Sen. Wayne Langerholc (R-Cambria/Centre/Clearfield) to end the gas tax hike increase that went into effect Jan. 1. Another Republican senator is also calling for the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, aka PLCB, to halt its plan to raise retail prices at state-run alcohol stores by 4%.
False alarm forces brief evacuation of Pa. Farm Show: officials
The Pennsylvania Farm Show was halted for less than 30 minutes Thursday after a false trip of a fire alarm, officials said. Dept. of Agriculture Press Secretary Shannon Powers said fire crews responded and the Farm Show Complex was in the process of being evacuated while they investigated the source of the alarm.
Pa. Liquor Control Board to increase prices on 3,500 drinks
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Amid increasing costs for groceries and gas in Pennsylvania, the cost of liquor is also going up. Beginning on Sunday, Jan. 15 the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is set to increase the price of 3,554 drinks by an average of 4%. The agency cited record-high inflation...
