Harrisburg, PA

FOX 43

Small businesses stand out at Pennsylvania Farm Show

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Over 100 vendors set up their booths at the Pennsylvania Farm Show to sell their goods. Of those vendors, a handful of small businesses are experiencing the excitement of the PA Farm Show rush for the first time. “The experience has been very positive, so many...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

No, Pa. Farm Show rabbits will not be euthanized | VERIFY

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Long lines to pet rabbits are a constant at the Pa. Farm Show petting table. Animals typically draw attention, especially the ones you can interact with. Claims online have raised questions about the fate of the animals after the show ends. So we came to the farm show to verify that claim and find out how the rabbits are cared for while they're here.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

A mileage-based fee for Pennsylvania drivers?

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For decades the pressure has been on to make vehicles more fuel efficient, and to eliminate emissions altogether worldwide. As car manufactures and drivers have adapted to regulations that have seen a widespread increase in fuel efficiency, that has had a secondary consequence — transportation funding that has relied on gas taxes have […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

Pennsylvania woman celebrates 104th birthday

Thursday was a special day for a Pennsylvania woman. Arlene Moser celebrated her 104th birthday and shared her secret to a long life. "The good Lord's not ready for me yet and the devil doesn't want me." The retirement community where Arlene has lived for the last 16 years had...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Photos: PA Farm Show day 6 — mini horses, calves, and more

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday at the Pennsylvania Farm Show featured horses both big and small! Small horses and their small riders showcased their skills during the Mini Horse Extravaganza on Thursday morning. Later in the day, the horses scaled up significantly with a draft horse demonstration. After lunchtime, kids tested their skills in the […]
HARRISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Dairy charity smashes fundraising records during PA Farm Show

Harrisburg, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Farm Show is underway, and area dairy farmers are already celebrating its incredible success. Thanks to a series of generous corporate donations, the Fill a Glass with Hope charitable campaign has already raised a record $201,000. Fill a Glass with Hope is a joint venture by the PA Dairymen's Association, the American Dairy Association North East, and Feeding Pennsylvania. The program raises funds that let food banks purchase fresh milk from local dairy processors at a reduced price. To date,...
HARRISBURG, PA
Lootpress

Wanted Pennsylvania man is arrested in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Pennsylvania man is facing extradition from Fayette County. Chief Deputy Rod Perdue II provides the following information regarding this incident. In the early morning hours, deputies were conducting welfare checks in various parking areas in the county to see if anyone needed assistance...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
FOX 43

Two men charged with scheme to defraud Pa. Turnpike of a million dollars

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Two men have been charged in connection to a scheme to defraud the Pennsylvania Turnpike of one million dollars in tolls. The United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Duvany Zambrano, 43, from Hamilton, New Jersey and Sergio Jara, 37, from Allentown, were indicted on Jan. 4 by a federal grand jury for defrauding the Pa. Turnpike Commission.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Why are egg prices skyrocketing?

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pancake samples may be free for Pennsylvania Farm Show guests, but for the people serving them, they’re coming at a much higher cost. “I was shocked when I ordered a case of eggs," said Dawn Harnish. "It was 15 dozen to a case, and it was $90 for the case, so $6.00 a dozen.”
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

May the best milkshake win: FOX43's Sean and Danielle compete in 'Undeniably Dairy Shake-Off' at Pennsylvania Farm Show

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Dairy is a cornerstone of Pennsylvania's agriculture scene. It is a recurring theme at the Pennsylvania Farm Show, too: a Dairy Princess, the Pennsylvania Dairymen's Association's famous milkshakes and now, the Undeniably Dairy Shake-Off. FOX43's morning anchor Sean Streicher and meteorologist Danielle Miller will compete against...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Shapiro gathers agency experience for public safety nominees

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania's public safety agencies will be led by long-serving state employees who have risen through the ranks, incoming Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro announced Friday as he fills out his Cabinet before being sworn in. Instead of bringing in outsiders, Shapiro dipped into the upper ranks of...
HARRISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Pennsylvania may be getting a 'state rock'

Pennsylvania may soon have an official state rock, according to a report from Patch. Republican state Representative Doyle Heffley of Carbon County plans to introduce legislation designating anthracite, also known as hard coal, as the state's official rock. Heffley expressed the value of state symbols in a memo to other representatives, according to the report. Anthracite has played a significant role in Pennsylvania's history. It was a major source of fuel for industry and transportation in the state during the 19th and 20th centuries, and played a key role in the development and growth of many Pennsylvania towns and cities. The coal mining industry was also an important source of employment for many Pennsylvanians. The Keystone state has never had an official rock, but has various state symbols for plants and animals.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
echo-pilot.com

Why gas & booze prices are increasing in Pa. (No, it's not just due to inflation.)

Talk of tamping down government-triggered price hikes has been central to Republican senatorial focus in Harrisburg early in this new legislative session. On Wednesday, the GOP-led Senate advanced a bill by state Sen. Wayne Langerholc (R-Cambria/Centre/Clearfield) to end the gas tax hike increase that went into effect Jan. 1. Another Republican senator is also calling for the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, aka PLCB, to halt its plan to raise retail prices at state-run alcohol stores by 4%.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
