Keithville, LA

Krewe of Harambee hosts 2023 Hopes & Dreams Scholarship Breakfast

Louisiana Senator Cleo Fields will deliver the keynote address, and five students will be awarded the scholarships. The parade has been rolling since 2000 and will begin on the corner of Common and Milam Street. Mayor Arceneaux speaks on city's MLK Day project. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. “We ought...
SHREVEPORT, LA
HCSO: missing teen found by Carthage Police Department

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - The Harrison County Sherrif’s Office is looking for a 17-year-old girl who was last seen leaving her home. According to HCSO, the runaway teen has been located by the Carthage Police Department. They thank the community for helping locate her. The girl was last...
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
USPS offering $50k reward for attempted robbers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the people who attempted to rob a letter carrier. The incident happened Dec. 19 in the 1400 block of Oxford Avenue in Shreveport. The...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Krewe of Harambee to award scholarships ahead of big parade

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Krewe of Harambee joins in on the Mardi Gras fun on Monday, Jan. 16. They’re kicking things off with a scholarship breakfast before hitting the streets in downtown Shreveport. Fifteen students applied for the scholarships by submitting an essay on the topic “How I Made It Against All Odds.” Students had to come from a single household and have a GPA of at least 2.5.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Coroner identifies man shot during altercation

SHREVEPORT, LA
Woman dies in mobile home fire in Ringgold

RINGGOLD, La. (KSLA) — A woman died in a mobile home fire in the Bienville Parish town of Ringgold, the Louisiana state fire marshal’s office reports. Bienville Parish Fire District 4 and 5 firefighters responded to the blaze in the 2100 block of Washington Street about 8:45 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.
RINGGOLD, LA
Bossier Parish committee pushing for term limits for city council, mayor & police jury

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Some Bossier City officials are making moves toward creating term limits for the city’s council, mayor, and police jury. On Monday, Jan. 16, the Bossier Parish Republican Executive Committee voted to approve the creation of a term limit committee to lead an effort to get enough signatures from the public to put term limits in place for the offices of city council, mayor, and the police jury.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Storms could turn severe today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -Starting off very warm and breezy across the ArkLaTex with temperatures already in the mid to upper 60s. A strong cold front is approaching from Texas and Oklahoma and this will bring widespread storms to the region today. Scattered storms will quickly start to develop around sunrise...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Handcuffed man flees from custody in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) — Greenwood police are looking for a man who escaped while wearing handcuffs sometime the morning of Monday, Jan. 16. “We believe he may have stolen a car to get out of the area,” they say in a Facebook post at 4:30 p.m. that accompanied his photo. “If you know his true identity, please let us know.”
GREENWOOD, LA
Fatal crash in Harrison County leaves 1 dead

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a man is dead after a single-vehicle wreck that occurred at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 14. The incident occurred on I-20 West, four miles east of Marshall. Officials say Stephen C. Stec, 21, was driving on the...
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
2 injured in shooting at Jucys Taco in Marshall; suspect at large

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Marshall police are investigating a shooting at Jucys Taco that left two people injured Sunday night. According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the shooter is at large. The restaurant is located on Victory Drive. According to the Facebook page, the suspect is...
MARSHALL, TX
1 arrested for alleged burglary; suspect climbed into attic, fell through ceiling

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) arrested a man after he allegedly climbed into a truck stop’s attic after reportedly stealing money. On Jan. 15 just before 2 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a suspicious circumstance in the 12000 block of Mansfield Road. When they arrived, they learned a clerk reported a man had been lingering in the back of the store since 11 p.m. the night before. After hearing a loud noise in the bathroom, the clerk could not find the man and believed he was in the attic.
CADDO PARISH, LA
Breezy and much warmer today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Temperatures are warming up quickly out there now and with some sunshine at times this afternoon, most places will warm well into the 70s. It will also be breezy at times with a south wind at 10-20 mph. We could see a few showers developing this afternoon so bring the rain gear if you’re heading to the big MLK parade in Shreveport.
SHREVEPORT, LA

