KTVZ
How the dream of moving to Italy turned sour for one family
Making a move to Italy to start a new life in the sunshine, surrounded by beautiful scenery, incredible food and fascinating culture is a dream that many people have realized in recent years thanks to a sell-off of cheap homes. But the dream for one family from Finland who moved...
Royal Navy frigate shadows Russian warship as it sails towards UK loaded with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles
A ROYAL Navy warships intercepted a Russian warship carrying Putin's new "unstoppable" 7,000mph hypersonic missiles. HMS Portland tracked the guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov as it sailed close to the UK in the North Sea. The Type-23 frigate shadowed Vladimir Putin's warship that set sail with much fanfare for a...
Japan indicts man suspected of murdering former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
Japanese prosecutors on Friday said they have indicted a man suspected of murdering former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe last year in a fatal shooting. Nara prosecutors’ office said in a statement it had indicted Tetsuya Yamagami on murder and firearms charges after Abe was shot dead on July 8 while giving a campaign speech on a street in the city.
The world’s longest river cruise will sail India’s Ganges
A luxury ship will make history when it embarks from the Indian spiritual city of Varanasi on Friday on a voyage that the country’s leader says will help usher in a new age of tourism on the subcontinent. The MV Ganga Vilas is set to travel 3,200 kilometers (1,988...
A luxury cruise took passengers somewhere they never expected to be: face to face with the migrant crisis
Kester Howard was painting on a balcony of her luxury cruise ship when a startling announcement came over the loudspeakers. A nearby boat appeared to be in distress, and the captain was turning around to reach them. Howard, a retiree from Brisbane, Australia, grabbed her phone to record what was...
5 killed as Russian airstrikes hit targets across Ukraine
Air raid sirens rang out across Ukraine on Saturday as Russia carried out another series of missile attacks across the country, including one in Dnipro that hit a nine-story apartment building and killed at least five people. Missiles and explosions were heard everywhere from Lviv in the west; Kharkiv in...
The best islands in Europe for getting away from almost everyone
From legendary nightlife hotspots to volcanic outposts far off the continent’s mainland, Europe has islands in spades. But for every Mykonos, Ibiza or Santorini, there’s someplace lesser known and equally lovely to escape to where you can ditch the crowds and get closer to nature. Here are some...
Why an Arab nation has opted to teach the Holocaust in its schools
The United Arab Emirates will soon become the first Arab nation to teach the horrors of the Nazi Holocaust in its schools, a historic move that has been praised in some quarters — but also criticized in others. The UAE plans to include Holocaust education in the curriculum for...
