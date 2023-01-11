ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ

How the dream of moving to Italy turned sour for one family

Making a move to Italy to start a new life in the sunshine, surrounded by beautiful scenery, incredible food and fascinating culture is a dream that many people have realized in recent years thanks to a sell-off of cheap homes. But the dream for one family from Finland who moved...
KTVZ

Japan indicts man suspected of murdering former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

Japanese prosecutors on Friday said they have indicted a man suspected of murdering former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe last year in a fatal shooting. Nara prosecutors’ office said in a statement it had indicted Tetsuya Yamagami on murder and firearms charges after Abe was shot dead on July 8 while giving a campaign speech on a street in the city.
KTVZ

The world’s longest river cruise will sail India’s Ganges

A luxury ship will make history when it embarks from the Indian spiritual city of Varanasi on Friday on a voyage that the country’s leader says will help usher in a new age of tourism on the subcontinent. The MV Ganga Vilas is set to travel 3,200 kilometers (1,988...
KTVZ

5 killed as Russian airstrikes hit targets across Ukraine

Air raid sirens rang out across Ukraine on Saturday as Russia carried out another series of missile attacks across the country, including one in Dnipro that hit a nine-story apartment building and killed at least five people. Missiles and explosions were heard everywhere from Lviv in the west; Kharkiv in...
KTVZ

The best islands in Europe for getting away from almost everyone

From legendary nightlife hotspots to volcanic outposts far off the continent’s mainland, Europe has islands in spades. But for every Mykonos, Ibiza or Santorini, there’s someplace lesser known and equally lovely to escape to where you can ditch the crowds and get closer to nature. Here are some...
KTVZ

Why an Arab nation has opted to teach the Holocaust in its schools

The United Arab Emirates will soon become the first Arab nation to teach the horrors of the Nazi Holocaust in its schools, a historic move that has been praised in some quarters — but also criticized in others. The UAE plans to include Holocaust education in the curriculum for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy