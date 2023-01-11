Read full article on original website
Wanblee man pleads ‘not guilty’ to Kyle bank robbery
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Francis White Lance, 65, pleaded not guilty Jan. 10 to the robbery of the Lakota Federal Credit Union in Kyle. Lance, who is from Wanblee, is charged with bank robbery and the discharge of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence. According to a Department of Justice release, White Lance committed the crimes in November 2022.
