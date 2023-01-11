ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

KETV.com

FAA outage affects Eppley Airfield passengers

OMAHA, Neb. — Wednesday morning, the Federal Aviation Administration announced an outage of its Air Missions System (NOTAM) overnight that grounded flights across the nation. NOTAM is a system that gives pilots information about flight conditions and possible hazards. Locally, travelers at Eppley Airfield faced disappointment at their gates...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Passengers navigate second airline meltdown in less than a month

OMAHA, Neb. — Wednesday brought dozens of questions into what caused a computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration that outage delayed and canceled thousands of flights across the U.S. The system is now restored, but the FAA is still playing catchup. There are currently at least eight departing...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Wednesday morning travel grounded due to NOTAM crash

OMAHA, Neb. — Flights were grounded around the country Wednesday morning following an outage of the Notice to Air Missions, or NOTAM. NOTAM is a system that pilots and airports rely on to deliver vital, abnormal information that air traffic control may not have access to. "It's giving abnormal...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Complaints of bedbugs, water, heating issues at Evans Tower

The Omaha Police Department says its homicide team is above the national average when it comes to solving those cases. Douglas County Sheriff Aaron Hanson says he plans to have a secondary office downtown in the city-county building. Emily's Friday night forecast. Updated: 5 hours ago. Warmer just in time...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Rural Transportation Program in Eastern Nebraska ending this summer

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - People who rely on the Rural Transportation Program run by the Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging will have to find a new ride starting this summer. The program serves Cass, Dodge, and Washington counties, and limited areas of Sarpy and Douglas counties. ENOA is cutting the program after a grant from the Department of Transportation expires.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Evans Tower tenants sick of bedbugs, other issues

The Omaha Police Department says its homicide team is above the national average when it comes to solving those cases. Warmer just in time for the weekend but it doesn't last. Omaha Police says it's working through decades' worth of cold cases. Two Omaha museum hoping to receive ARPA funds...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

'Not an easy decision': Office on Aging ending rural transportation program

OMAHA, Neb. — The Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging is ending its Rural Transportation program. They say the structure of the program didn't best serve their clients. While the program mostly serves rural counties, they said Douglas County funds would be necessary to keep it afloat. The program provides transportation to residents in Washington, Dodge and Cass counties, plus limited rural areas in Sarpy and Douglas.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Arizona man sentenced for 2021 hoax threats to Omaha schools, businesses

OMAHA, Neb. — An Arizona man was sentenced to a year and a half in prison for making hoax threats against Omaha area schools and businesses. In April 2021, officials said 42-year-old Andrew Isaac Abrams targeted Millard, Elkhorn, Central and Westside schools along with Union Pacific headquarters, Eppley Airfield and the Douglas County courthouse with various threats.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Southeast Nebraska plane crash kills 2

NEMAHA COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nemaha County, Nebraska sheriff’s office confirmed two people were killed in a small plane crash Wednesday night. 911 received a call at 11 p.m. that a plane was missing. It had left Lincoln for the airport in Auburn and was supposed to return to Lincoln but never arrived.
AUBURN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Behavioral health care access would expand under bill proposed by Lincoln senator

The patient payment format for certain nonprofit behavioral health care providers would change dramatically under a bill in the Nebraska Legislature that advocates say would expand access to timely, quality care across the state. The bill, called the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic Act, would allow providers that offer a...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Atlanta man tased at Omaha airport

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police deployed a Taser on a man they said was resisting arrest at Eppley Airfield early Wednesday. Around 4 a.m., airport police were called to the south checkpoint for a secondary identification check after TSA agents found discrepancies in his documentation. James Washington, 32, of Atlanta,...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Council Bluffs woman sentenced for funneling over $200K from work account to personal credit cards

OMAHA, Neb. -- An Iowa woman was sentenced in an Omaha federal courtroom on Thursday after being convicted of wire fraud. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced that 58-year-old Loretta L. Janssen, 58, of Council Bluffs, was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison. After Janssen’s release from prison, she will begin a three-year term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska lawmakers to ponder funding for relocation of iconic mural

LINCOLN — A $1.5 million boost from Nebraska lawmakers would help give a new home to the iconic Pershing Center mural, whose more than 760,000 tile pieces today sit in a warehouse after removal last year from the old city arena. Fans of the mammoth artwork say they’ve already secured a new spot at Lincoln’s […] The post Nebraska lawmakers to ponder funding for relocation of iconic mural appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
LINCOLN, NE

