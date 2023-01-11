Read full article on original website
10 Omaha Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyOmaha, NE
Nebraska Department of Corrections arrested for allegedly providing state-issued cell phone to inmateEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Omaha authorities take action over credible school threat posted on social mediaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
4 Amazing Burger Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Omaha community mourns missing mother found murdered in KansasEdy ZooOmaha, NE
KETV.com
OMAHA, Neb. — Wednesday morning, the Federal Aviation Administration announced an outage of its Air Missions System (NOTAM) overnight that grounded flights across the nation. NOTAM is a system that gives pilots information about flight conditions and possible hazards. Locally, travelers at Eppley Airfield faced disappointment at their gates...
Passengers navigate second airline meltdown in less than a month
Eppley passengers shocked by FAA system failure delaying flights Wednesday morning
Wednesday morning travel grounded due to NOTAM crash
Complaints of bedbugs, water, heating issues at Evans Tower
Rural Transportation Program in Eastern Nebraska ending this summer
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - People who rely on the Rural Transportation Program run by the Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging will have to find a new ride starting this summer. The program serves Cass, Dodge, and Washington counties, and limited areas of Sarpy and Douglas counties. ENOA is cutting the program after a grant from the Department of Transportation expires.
Evans Tower tenants sick of bedbugs, other issues
'Not an easy decision': Office on Aging ending rural transportation program
OMAHA, Neb. — The Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging is ending its Rural Transportation program. They say the structure of the program didn't best serve their clients. While the program mostly serves rural counties, they said Douglas County funds would be necessary to keep it afloat. The program provides transportation to residents in Washington, Dodge and Cass counties, plus limited rural areas in Sarpy and Douglas.
Omaha Housing Authority examines tenants’ concerns about bug infestation
Arizona man sentenced for 2021 hoax threats to Omaha schools, businesses
OMAHA, Neb. — An Arizona man was sentenced to a year and a half in prison for making hoax threats against Omaha area schools and businesses. In April 2021, officials said 42-year-old Andrew Isaac Abrams targeted Millard, Elkhorn, Central and Westside schools along with Union Pacific headquarters, Eppley Airfield and the Douglas County courthouse with various threats.
10 Omaha Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Omaha, NE. - Omaha is the largest city in Nebraska, and one of two principal cities (along with Council Bluffs, IA) to anchor a metro area with a population of nearly 1 million residents.
Southeast Nebraska plane crash kills 2
NEMAHA COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nemaha County, Nebraska sheriff’s office confirmed two people were killed in a small plane crash Wednesday night. 911 received a call at 11 p.m. that a plane was missing. It had left Lincoln for the airport in Auburn and was supposed to return to Lincoln but never arrived.
Arizona man sentenced for threats made over cell phone to Omaha locations
Andrew Isaac Abrams, 42, of Tucson, Arizona was sentenced today in Omaha for transmitting a threat to injure the person of another through an interstate communication.
Omaha lawyer named to sort out complex Lincoln estate in $40 million bank fraud
With 12 lawyers looking on, a Lancaster County judge on Wednesday approved the appointment of an attorney to sort out the tangled estate of deceased Lincoln businessman Aaron Marshbanks.
Behavioral health care access would expand under bill proposed by Lincoln senator
The patient payment format for certain nonprofit behavioral health care providers would change dramatically under a bill in the Nebraska Legislature that advocates say would expand access to timely, quality care across the state. The bill, called the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic Act, would allow providers that offer a...
Contractor’s shoddy drywall work has Bellevue family redoing basement for a second time
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new drywall tear-out exposes an alleged ripoff. “It’s just lucky we discovered it and lucky that you called us.”. Licensed contractor David Benson of Superior Home Improvement showed a shocked homeowner the numerous hazards that the previous basement finisher left behind. “The electrical was...
'It's going to be taken seriously': Law enforcement's warning after threats posted on social media
OMAHA, Neb. — One day after a social media post threatening to shoot up several Omaha area schools, law enforcement stresses the importance of reporting those threats. In that case, four people ages 18 to 11 were arrested for circulating empty threats on social media. Officers said even empty...
Atlanta man tased at Omaha airport
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police deployed a Taser on a man they said was resisting arrest at Eppley Airfield early Wednesday. Around 4 a.m., airport police were called to the south checkpoint for a secondary identification check after TSA agents found discrepancies in his documentation. James Washington, 32, of Atlanta,...
Council Bluffs woman sentenced for funneling over $200K from work account to personal credit cards
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Iowa woman was sentenced in an Omaha federal courtroom on Thursday after being convicted of wire fraud. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced that 58-year-old Loretta L. Janssen, 58, of Council Bluffs, was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison. After Janssen’s release from prison, she will begin a three-year term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
Nebraska lawmakers to ponder funding for relocation of iconic mural
LINCOLN — A $1.5 million boost from Nebraska lawmakers would help give a new home to the iconic Pershing Center mural, whose more than 760,000 tile pieces today sit in a warehouse after removal last year from the old city arena. Fans of the mammoth artwork say they’ve already secured a new spot at Lincoln’s […] The post Nebraska lawmakers to ponder funding for relocation of iconic mural appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
