This is The Best Small Town in Pennsylvania, According to Travel WebsiteMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Pennsylvania witness anxious after seeing massive black cigar-shaped objectRoger MarshPennsylvania State
$74k Stollen from Mount Olive Township Junior Marauder Football AssociationMorristown MinuteMount Olive Township, NJ
Buses Replace Gladstone Branch Trains for Emergency Track Repairs January 7-8, 2023Morristown MinutePeapack And Gladstone, NJ
Siggins battles through illness, helps Parkland girls basketball fight past Emmaus
It wasn’t the best week for Madi Siggins. Even though she still wasn’t feeling great on Friday night, the Parkland junior forward scored eight points in the second quarter to help the Trojans recover from a rough start against rival Emmaus. Siggins finished with 16 points and Parkland...
Harris, Emmaus boys basketball own 4th quarter to dispatch rival Parkland
Jametric Harris was, coincidentally, standing inches away from the spot where he nearly blew the roof off Emmaus High School’s gym on Friday night. The junior took his postgame interview beyond the 3-point line in the corner, opposite the Green Hornets student section. It was there that Harris sank a 3 just seconds after blocking a shot by Parkland star guard Nick Coval.
North Warren wrestling overcomes forfeits with falls in rivalry win over Belvidere
North Warren senior JJ Wohlers had to wait 364 days to get his revenge. The Patriots heavyweight was on the wrong side of a 6-2 decision in the final bout of their 39-36 defeat to rivals Belvidere last season. As luck would have it, Wohlers was in the final bout...
Notre Dame boys basketball makes early lead stand up in win over Southern Lehigh
Notre Dame High School’s boys basketball team never trailed on Thursday night. That didn’t mean, however, that the Crusaders had it easy. Notre Dame weathered a handful of runs from visiting Southern Lehigh en route to a 63-51 Colonial League cross-divisional victory. “One of the great things about...
Final girls soccer rankings for 2022
Record: 23-1. Accomplishments: PIAA Class 4A qualifier, District 11 4A champion, EPC champion. Accomplishments: District 11 Class 4A runner-up, EPC runner-up. Accomplishments: District 11 Class 4A semifinalist, EPC semifinalist. 4. Northwestern. Record: 18-5-1. Accomplishments: PIAA Class 2A quarterfinalist, District 11 2A champion, Colonial League runner-up. 5. Allentown Central Catholic. Record:...
Future rivals Burnett and Herbine capped stellar careers with Emmaus field hockey
Abby Burnett and Rachel Herbine didn’t know what was in store for them when they started their field hockey careers. They were, after all, just elementary schoolers playing within the Lower Macungie Youth Association.
Cornell next tough stop on Lehigh wrestling’s rugged road
After a restful but vigorous holiday period where the squad spread out from Chicago to Lancaster, Lehigh’s wrestlers ease back into dual meet competition Saturday … at Cornell. That would be sixth-ranked Cornell. No ease or easy about it when they meet at 6:30 p.m.
Baruwa confirmed being one of Easton girls soccer’s all-time best
Easton senior forward Aminah Baruwa was named the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference MVP in her final soccer season as a Red Rover. The honor served as a measurement of personal success for the Red Rover senior.
Eagles’ Josh Sweat re-lives the ‘5 seconds’ when everything was at stake
PHILADELPHIA – For a terrifying moment, Josh Sweat’s life and career flashed before him. The Eagles defensive end laid on the turf at Lincoln Financial Field after feeling a jolt through his body — from his neck to his toes — and the medical staff rushed to his side while his teammates cleared the way. Sweat, while attempting a first-quarter tackle of New Orleans Saints’ Adam Prentice, had charged down the line of scrimmage and lunged headfirst at Prentice as the fullback plowed through a hole.
Eagles’ players, including N.J. native, discuss being named to AP All-Pro team
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni gathered the team together after Friday’s practice at the NovaCare Complex, sharing the news about the latest awards that were being given to his players. Linebacker Haason Reddick was standing in the huddled group, waiting to hear if Sirianni’s announcement would...
Eagles’ Lane Johnson returns to practice after abdominal injury (VIDEO)
The Eagles are getting healthy at the right time, getting back one of their starters a week before the team begins their playoff run. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson participated in practice Friday. Johnson suffered an abdominal injury that forced him to...
Code Blue in Effect for Morristown and Morris County This Weekend
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ - A Code Blue has been issued for Morris County beginning Friday January 13. Temperatures are expected to fall into the 20's tonight, stated the National Weather Service. Warming Center locations can be found at: https://www.nj211.org/njcodeblue
Serious Crash Reported On Route 1 Central Jersey
A crash with injuries was reported along Route 1 south in Edison Township, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12 south of Parsonage Road, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. A center lane of three lanes was closed, 511nj.org reports. CHECK BACK...
How Eagles’ Jalen Hurts’ extension will impact re-signing free agents and the draft, according to ex-NFL GMs
In January, when most in the football world is focused on the NFL playoffs and the road Super Bowl, front offices are also strategizing on signing cornerstone players to contract extensions. On Tuesday, the Baltimore Ravens signed linebacker Roquan Smith to a five-year, $100 million contract — a move that...
Pedestrian Struck By SUV Just Off Route 17 Near MetLife
A pedestrian was hospitalized with a head injury after being struck by an SUV just off Route 17 near MetLife Stadium, authorities said. A 42-year-old Hawthorne driver was making a left off the northbound highway onto Paterson Plank Road when her 2020 Chevy Equinox hit the 29-year-old man shortly before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, East Rutherford Police Chief Dennis Rivelli said.
Navy Veteran Succumbs To Injuries After Hunterdon County Apartment Fire: UPDATE
The victim of the Thursday morning apartment fire that also hospitalized two police officers in Hunterdon County has died from his injuries, authorities announced Friday. He was identified as David Sloane, a Naval veteran who had lived in the apartment since 2010, Mayor Andrew J. Nowick said. Sloane was found...
Boy Scouts should honor Harry Trexler’s legacy and sell camp to responsible landowners | Turkeys & Trophies
Is this what General Harry Trexler would’ve wanted? The Allentown businessman donated 755 acres of land in the Poconos back in 1928 to the Boy Scouts of America. It became Camp Trexler and gave scouts from the region a campground they could call their own. Last year, however, the Boys Scouts Minsi Trails Council, which serves the Lehigh Valley, announced it would sell the site to pay its $2.6 million share of a national bankruptcy settlement for tens of thousands of former scouts who were victims of sexual abuse. The council says it plans to list the property – a largely forested area in the Kunkletown area of Monroe County – for a yet-to-be-disclosed price early this year but is making no public commitment to finding a buyer interested in conservation. It will instead “give all interested buyers an equal opportunity to bid.” As owners of the land, that’s certainly the council’s right. But an opportunity exists to get fair-market value and ensure the land remains undeveloped. The Pocono Heritage Land Trust – an organization dedicated to preserving land with environmental, scenic or recreational value in and around the Poconos – is an interested buyer, but told lehighvalleylive.com this week that it needs time to fundraise. It notes that other Boy Scout councils across the country have worked with conservation groups on similar land transactions, but Minsi Trails seems disinterested. That’s a shame. Minsi Trails ought to exercise some patience and give the land trust an opportunity to pull together adequate funds. The property may never again be a campground, but its critical woodlands and watershed can still be preserved for generations to come. A sale to the land trust would honor Trexler’s legacy while also preventing the land from falling into the hands of a private developer looking to cash in on the region’s warehouse boom, thus bringing more stress on the infrastructure and a decline in quality of life for residents living nearby. To the credit of the land trust, it acknowledges that Minsi Trails is in a bind and needs to move on the land. It and other concerned groups are publicly calling on Minsi Trails to at least consider an environmental buyer if a deal with the land trust isn’t possible. We hope the council heeds these calls.
Lehigh Valley weather: Seasonably chilly with north wind in store this weekend
A dry weekend with seasonable temperatures, but a north wind making it feel colder, is in store for the Lehigh Valley, according to the National Weather Service. That’s after some light snow showers developed early Saturday morning across portions of New Jersey and far eastern Pennsylvania. Accumulations weren’t expected to amount to more than a tenth of an inch in some spots, the weather service said in a forecast discussion: “Otherwise, the day will be dry.”
Professors brace for job losses as N.J. college prepares to merge with Montclair State
A deadline is looming for Bloomfield College professors hoping to keep their jobs as the college prepares to merge with Montclair State University later this year. Professors at the college have until Jan. 20 to submit their resumes, a spokesperson for Montclair State University said. Bloomfield College faculty union officials...
WINNER: Jersey Cash 5 Ticket Worth $100K Sold In Mercer County
Winner! A Jersey Cash 5 ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Mercer County. A ticket matching all five numbers for the Tuesday, Jan. 10 drawing was sold at Shri Hari Food at 325 S. Olden Ave. in Trenton, lottery officials said. The winning numbers were: 01, 11, 24, 31 and...
