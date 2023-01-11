Read full article on original website
This is The Best Small Town in Pennsylvania, According to Travel WebsiteMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Pennsylvania witness anxious after seeing massive black cigar-shaped objectRoger MarshPennsylvania State
$74k Stollen from Mount Olive Township Junior Marauder Football AssociationMorristown MinuteMount Olive Township, NJ
Buses Replace Gladstone Branch Trains for Emergency Track Repairs January 7-8, 2023Morristown MinutePeapack And Gladstone, NJ
Final girls soccer rankings for 2022
Record: 23-1. Accomplishments: PIAA Class 4A qualifier, District 11 4A champion, EPC champion. Accomplishments: District 11 Class 4A runner-up, EPC runner-up. Accomplishments: District 11 Class 4A semifinalist, EPC semifinalist. 4. Northwestern. Record: 18-5-1. Accomplishments: PIAA Class 2A quarterfinalist, District 11 2A champion, Colonial League runner-up. 5. Allentown Central Catholic. Record:...
Harris, Emmaus boys basketball own 4th quarter to dispatch rival Parkland
Jametric Harris was, coincidentally, standing inches away from the spot where he nearly blew the roof off Emmaus High School’s gym on Friday night. The junior took his postgame interview beyond the 3-point line in the corner, opposite the Green Hornets student section. It was there that Harris sank a 3 just seconds after blocking a shot by Parkland star guard Nick Coval.
Siggins battles through illness, helps Parkland girls basketball fight past Emmaus
It wasn’t the best week for Madi Siggins. Even though she still wasn’t feeling great on Friday night, the Parkland junior forward scored eight points in the second quarter to help the Trojans recover from a rough start against rival Emmaus. Siggins finished with 16 points and Parkland...
North Warren wrestling overcomes forfeits with falls in rivalry win over Belvidere
North Warren senior JJ Wohlers had to wait 364 days to get his revenge. The Patriots heavyweight was on the wrong side of a 6-2 decision in the final bout of their 39-36 defeat to rivals Belvidere last season. As luck would have it, Wohlers was in the final bout...
Future rivals Burnett and Herbine capped stellar careers with Emmaus field hockey
Abby Burnett and Rachel Herbine didn’t know what was in store for them when they started their field hockey careers. They were, after all, just elementary schoolers playing within the Lower Macungie Youth Association.
Notre Dame boys basketball makes early lead stand up in win over Southern Lehigh
Notre Dame High School’s boys basketball team never trailed on Thursday night. That didn’t mean, however, that the Crusaders had it easy. Notre Dame weathered a handful of runs from visiting Southern Lehigh en route to a 63-51 Colonial League cross-divisional victory. “One of the great things about...
Baruwa confirmed being one of Easton girls soccer’s all-time best
Easton senior forward Aminah Baruwa was named the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference MVP in her final soccer season as a Red Rover. The honor served as a measurement of personal success for the Red Rover senior.
#6 Cornell wrestling eyes big win over Lehigh
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Cornell wrestling is coming off one of their best weeks in program history. The Big Red surged to a number six ranking in the country by Intermat after beating Arizona State and Virginia Tech on the road. Cornell topped The Sun Devils, who were previously ranked third in the nation, 19-12, […]
Eagles’ players, including N.J. native, discuss being named to AP All-Pro team
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni gathered the team together after Friday’s practice at the NovaCare Complex, sharing the news about the latest awards that were being given to his players. Linebacker Haason Reddick was standing in the huddled group, waiting to hear if Sirianni’s announcement would...
Central Bucks West Senior One of Five Students to Be Admitted into Ivy League School Through Early Decision
A Bucks County student is one of a select few to be accepted into a major Ivy League university through a new acceptance program. Harsha Ravindran wrote about the local student for The Daily Pennsylvanian. Paree Pasi, a senior at Central Bucks High School West, is one of five students...
Eagles’ Josh Sweat re-lives the ‘5 seconds’ when everything was at stake
PHILADELPHIA – For a terrifying moment, Josh Sweat’s life and career flashed before him. The Eagles defensive end laid on the turf at Lincoln Financial Field after feeling a jolt through his body — from his neck to his toes — and the medical staff rushed to his side while his teammates cleared the way. Sweat, while attempting a first-quarter tackle of New Orleans Saints’ Adam Prentice, had charged down the line of scrimmage and lunged headfirst at Prentice as the fullback plowed through a hole.
Eagles’ Lane Johnson returns to practice after abdominal injury (VIDEO)
The Eagles are getting healthy at the right time, getting back one of their starters a week before the team begins their playoff run. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson participated in practice Friday. Johnson suffered an abdominal injury that forced him to...
Lehigh Valley weather: Seasonably chilly with north wind in store this weekend
A dry weekend with seasonable temperatures, but a north wind making it feel colder, is in store for the Lehigh Valley, according to the National Weather Service. That’s after some light snow showers developed early Saturday morning across portions of New Jersey and far eastern Pennsylvania. Accumulations weren’t expected to amount to more than a tenth of an inch in some spots, the weather service said in a forecast discussion: “Otherwise, the day will be dry.”
Boy Scouts should honor Harry Trexler’s legacy and sell camp to responsible landowners | Turkeys & Trophies
Is this what General Harry Trexler would’ve wanted? The Allentown businessman donated 755 acres of land in the Poconos back in 1928 to the Boy Scouts of America. It became Camp Trexler and gave scouts from the region a campground they could call their own. Last year, however, the Boys Scouts Minsi Trails Council, which serves the Lehigh Valley, announced it would sell the site to pay its $2.6 million share of a national bankruptcy settlement for tens of thousands of former scouts who were victims of sexual abuse. The council says it plans to list the property – a largely forested area in the Kunkletown area of Monroe County – for a yet-to-be-disclosed price early this year but is making no public commitment to finding a buyer interested in conservation. It will instead “give all interested buyers an equal opportunity to bid.” As owners of the land, that’s certainly the council’s right. But an opportunity exists to get fair-market value and ensure the land remains undeveloped. The Pocono Heritage Land Trust – an organization dedicated to preserving land with environmental, scenic or recreational value in and around the Poconos – is an interested buyer, but told lehighvalleylive.com this week that it needs time to fundraise. It notes that other Boy Scout councils across the country have worked with conservation groups on similar land transactions, but Minsi Trails seems disinterested. That’s a shame. Minsi Trails ought to exercise some patience and give the land trust an opportunity to pull together adequate funds. The property may never again be a campground, but its critical woodlands and watershed can still be preserved for generations to come. A sale to the land trust would honor Trexler’s legacy while also preventing the land from falling into the hands of a private developer looking to cash in on the region’s warehouse boom, thus bringing more stress on the infrastructure and a decline in quality of life for residents living nearby. To the credit of the land trust, it acknowledges that Minsi Trails is in a bind and needs to move on the land. It and other concerned groups are publicly calling on Minsi Trails to at least consider an environmental buyer if a deal with the land trust isn’t possible. We hope the council heeds these calls.
Eagles’ Darius Slay, Jason Kelce: NFLPA All-Pro nods are team awards, not individual ones
PHILADELPHIA – It has been an eventful year for Eagles cornerback Darius Slay. Slay, the veteran cornerback in his 10th NFL season was named a captain for the first time and has helped the Eagles defense finish the regular season as the top pass defense in the league (179.8 yards per game).
WFMZ-TV Online
$1.65M awarded to help complete D&L Trail in Lehigh Valley
CATASAUQUA, Pa. - State funding will help crews complete a nearly two-mile stretch of the Delaware & Lehigh Trail, according to a news release from the office of state Rep. Jeanne McNeill (D-Lehigh). The stretch of trail will connect Catasauqua and Hanover Township with Allentown, according to the news release.
lehighvalleystyle.com
Just Married: Madison & Jean Carlos's Wedding at a Nazareth Estate
Madison Rizzolino and Jean Carlos (JC) Falcon met at DeSales University in their junior year. After moving to Los Angeles, one of the first spots they visited was a gorgeous cliffside beach, future site of their engagement. Under the guise of a photoshoot, JC surprised Madison on one knee, with family waiting to celebrate.
New Phillipsburg pool walls and bottom are sprayed, not poured (PHOTOS)
It wasn’t swimming weather, as jets of wet concrete about the same hue as the gray January sky were sprayed over a framework of rebar Tuesday. But the start of the shotcrete installation marked a milestone in getting the delayed public pool in Phillipsburg’s Walters Park ready for warmer months.
How Eagles’ Jalen Hurts’ extension will impact re-signing free agents and the draft, according to ex-NFL GMs
In January, when most in the football world is focused on the NFL playoffs and the road Super Bowl, front offices are also strategizing on signing cornerstone players to contract extensions. On Tuesday, the Baltimore Ravens signed linebacker Roquan Smith to a five-year, $100 million contract — a move that...
Large Regional Bank Closing 4 Philadelphia-area Branches and 4 in NJ
Customers of a large regional bank will have fewer locations to make their financial transactions at in the near future. According to the Philadelphia Business Journal, the parent company of Santander Bank has filed to close a total of 13 branches, including four in and around Philadelphia, four in Central Pennsylvania, and another four in New Jersey.
