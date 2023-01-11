ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillipsburg, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Final girls soccer rankings for 2022

Record: 23-1. Accomplishments: PIAA Class 4A qualifier, District 11 4A champion, EPC champion. Accomplishments: District 11 Class 4A runner-up, EPC runner-up. Accomplishments: District 11 Class 4A semifinalist, EPC semifinalist. 4. Northwestern. Record: 18-5-1. Accomplishments: PIAA Class 2A quarterfinalist, District 11 2A champion, Colonial League runner-up. 5. Allentown Central Catholic. Record:...
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Harris, Emmaus boys basketball own 4th quarter to dispatch rival Parkland

Jametric Harris was, coincidentally, standing inches away from the spot where he nearly blew the roof off Emmaus High School’s gym on Friday night. The junior took his postgame interview beyond the 3-point line in the corner, opposite the Green Hornets student section. It was there that Harris sank a 3 just seconds after blocking a shot by Parkland star guard Nick Coval.
EMMAUS, PA
WETM 18 News

#6 Cornell wrestling eyes big win over Lehigh

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Cornell wrestling is coming off one of their best weeks in program history. The Big Red surged to a number six ranking in the country by Intermat after beating Arizona State and Virginia Tech on the road. Cornell topped The Sun Devils, who were previously ranked third in the nation, 19-12, […]
ITHACA, NY
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles’ Josh Sweat re-lives the ‘5 seconds’ when everything was at stake

PHILADELPHIA – For a terrifying moment, Josh Sweat’s life and career flashed before him. The Eagles defensive end laid on the turf at Lincoln Financial Field after feeling a jolt through his body — from his neck to his toes — and the medical staff rushed to his side while his teammates cleared the way. Sweat, while attempting a first-quarter tackle of New Orleans Saints’ Adam Prentice, had charged down the line of scrimmage and lunged headfirst at Prentice as the fullback plowed through a hole.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley weather: Seasonably chilly with north wind in store this weekend

A dry weekend with seasonable temperatures, but a north wind making it feel colder, is in store for the Lehigh Valley, according to the National Weather Service. That’s after some light snow showers developed early Saturday morning across portions of New Jersey and far eastern Pennsylvania. Accumulations weren’t expected to amount to more than a tenth of an inch in some spots, the weather service said in a forecast discussion: “Otherwise, the day will be dry.”
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Boy Scouts should honor Harry Trexler’s legacy and sell camp to responsible landowners | Turkeys & Trophies

Is this what General Harry Trexler would’ve wanted? The Allentown businessman donated 755 acres of land in the Poconos back in 1928 to the Boy Scouts of America. It became Camp Trexler and gave scouts from the region a campground they could call their own. Last year, however, the Boys Scouts Minsi Trails Council, which serves the Lehigh Valley, announced it would sell the site to pay its $2.6 million share of a national bankruptcy settlement for tens of thousands of former scouts who were victims of sexual abuse. The council says it plans to list the property – a largely forested area in the Kunkletown area of Monroe County – for a yet-to-be-disclosed price early this year but is making no public commitment to finding a buyer interested in conservation. It will instead “give all interested buyers an equal opportunity to bid.” As owners of the land, that’s certainly the council’s right. But an opportunity exists to get fair-market value and ensure the land remains undeveloped. The Pocono Heritage Land Trust – an organization dedicated to preserving land with environmental, scenic or recreational value in and around the Poconos – is an interested buyer, but told lehighvalleylive.com this week that it needs time to fundraise. It notes that other Boy Scout councils across the country have worked with conservation groups on similar land transactions, but Minsi Trails seems disinterested. That’s a shame. Minsi Trails ought to exercise some patience and give the land trust an opportunity to pull together adequate funds. The property may never again be a campground, but its critical woodlands and watershed can still be preserved for generations to come. A sale to the land trust would honor Trexler’s legacy while also preventing the land from falling into the hands of a private developer looking to cash in on the region’s warehouse boom, thus bringing more stress on the infrastructure and a decline in quality of life for residents living nearby. To the credit of the land trust, it acknowledges that Minsi Trails is in a bind and needs to move on the land. It and other concerned groups are publicly calling on Minsi Trails to at least consider an environmental buyer if a deal with the land trust isn’t possible. We hope the council heeds these calls.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

$1.65M awarded to help complete D&L Trail in Lehigh Valley

CATASAUQUA, Pa. - State funding will help crews complete a nearly two-mile stretch of the Delaware & Lehigh Trail, according to a news release from the office of state Rep. Jeanne McNeill (D-Lehigh). The stretch of trail will connect Catasauqua and Hanover Township with Allentown, according to the news release.
ALLENTOWN, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com

Just Married: Madison & Jean Carlos's Wedding at a Nazareth Estate

Madison Rizzolino and Jean Carlos (JC) Falcon met at DeSales University in their junior year. After moving to Los Angeles, one of the first spots they visited was a gorgeous cliffside beach, future site of their engagement. Under the guise of a photoshoot, JC surprised Madison on one knee, with family waiting to celebrate.
NAZARETH, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
81K+
Followers
31K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy