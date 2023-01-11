ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 of the best Asian restaurants to eat around the Peoria area as voted on by readers

By Chris Sims, Journal Star
 3 days ago
If you're looking for a restaurant with Asian cuisine in mind, local readers have your back after voting for their favorite spots in the "Best of the Best" dining category.

Here are the top three restaurants serving Asian food as voted by the readers in the Peoria area:

Food:26 of the best restaurants to eat, drink in the Peoria area as voted on by readers

Winner: Thanh Linh Restaurant

1209 W. Main St., Peoria

(309) 495-0179

Finalist: Asia Grill

5832 Knoxville Ave Suite J, Peoria

(309) 689-8880

Finalist: Ming Shee

3510 N. University St., Suite A, Peoria

(309) 688-0418

Chris Sims is a digital producer at Midwest DOT. Follow him on Twitter: @ChrisFSims.

