3 of the best Asian restaurants to eat around the Peoria area as voted on by readers
If you're looking for a restaurant with Asian cuisine in mind, local readers have your back after voting for their favorite spots in the "Best of the Best" dining category.
Here are the top three restaurants serving Asian food as voted by the readers in the Peoria area:
Winner: Thanh Linh Restaurant
1209 W. Main St., Peoria
(309) 495-0179
Finalist: Asia Grill
5832 Knoxville Ave Suite J, Peoria
(309) 689-8880
Finalist: Ming Shee
3510 N. University St., Suite A, Peoria
(309) 688-0418
Chris Sims is a digital producer at Midwest DOT. Follow him on Twitter: @ChrisFSims.
