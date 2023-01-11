ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Which Milwaukee landlords are the most frequent evictors? Here’s what the data says.

By Daphne Chen, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OmQqQ_0kAnJmHB00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A0jMz_0kAnJmHB00

Who are Milwaukee's top evictors?

It's a tricky question to answer.

Property owners are often able to shield their identities and spread their holdings across multiple limited liability companies, or LLCs, making it hard to know precisely how many properties a landlord owns.

Housing researchers, such as former Medical College of Wisconsin data analyst Branden DuPont, have attempted to pull back the veil.

DuPont, creator of the Track Milwaukee Evictions project , used a nationally-recognized methodology to identify landlord portfolios . In collaboration with Marquette University Law School researcher John Johnson, they combined property ownership data from the city as well as real estate and corporate ownership records from the state to identify networks of related companies, then matched those networks to Milwaukee County eviction data.

Here's the list of Milwaukee's 25 biggest landlords and researchers' best estimates of how frequently they sue to evict tenants, plus some comparisons of a few well-known groups.

Berrada Properties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23JHiQ_0kAnJmHB00

  • Owner: Youssef "Joe" Berrada
  • Rental type: Multifamily buildings of 4-20 units on the northwest side, many decorated with boulders
  • Estimated rental units in Milwaukee: 5,284
  • Estimated annual eviction filing rate: 39%

Berrada Properties, Milwaukee's largest landlord group, is widely known as the city's top evictor in raw numbers.

The Berrada group filed more than 6,700 evictions from 2016 to 2020, according to DuPont, with an estimated annual eviction filing rate of almost 40%.

That means Berrada files an average of four evictions for every 10 units it owns each year. That's the second-biggest eviction filing rate among large landlords in the city.

The company is currently facing a lawsuit from the Wisconsin Department of Justice for its aggressive eviction practices and treatment of tenants.

Anchor Properties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Br7I1_0kAnJmHB00

  • Owner: Curtis Hoff
  • Rental type: Duplexes and single-family homes on the north and northwest side
  • Estimated rental units in Milwaukee: 711, although the company closed its doors in 2022
  • Estimated annual eviction filing rate: 94%

Before Anchor Properties group closed in 2022, it was the most frequent evictor in the city amongst large landlords, with an estimated annual eviction filing rate of more than 90%, DuPont found.

That means the Anchor group filed an average of nine evictions for every 10 units it owns each year — more than twice the rate of Berrada.

Before the Journal Sentinel's investigation into Anchor, few city officials or housing advocates were aware of the scope of the company, whose roughly 400 properties — heavily concentrated in low-income Black neighborhoods — were spread across at least 20 LLCs.

Katz Properties

  • President: Daniel Katz
  • Rental type: Large apartment buildings of 21+ units, mostly on the east side
  • Estimated rental units in Milwaukee: 1,755
  • Estimated annual eviction filing rate: 4%

Compare the estimated eviction rates of the Anchor and Berrada groups to Bayside-based Katz Properties group, which controls an estimated 1,700 units across the city, spread across roughly 40 different companies. Many of the company's buildings are located in the neighborhoods surrounding the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee area and many of its tenants are college students.

Katz has an estimated annual eviction filing rate of just 4%, according to DuPont.

Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Su7Mh_0kAnJmHB00

  • Owner: City of Milwaukee
  • Rental type: Multifamily affordable housing
  • Estimated rental units in Milwaukee: 2,650 units, for buildings of 15+ units
  • Estimated annual eviction filing rate: 3%, for buildings of 15+ units

The Milwaukee Housing Authority provides low-cost housing for families, seniors and disabled adults. Renters in Housing Authority apartments usually pay around 30% of their household's monthly income for rent and utilities.

It is useful to compare the eviction rates between the housing authority and large private landlords who also serve low-income renters, according to DuPont. Both groups cater to similar communities, but the housing authority's eviction filing rate is often several times lower.

DuPont believes that expanding public affordable housing could prevent more evictions.

Transparency key to tracking eviction rates

Without more transparency, it will be difficult for researchers and officials to continue to accurately track who Milwaukee’s top evictors are , according to DuPont, who said such research is both time-consuming and expensive.

To improve the accuracy of eviction rate estimates, Wisconsin’s Legislature would have to change the law to allow cities to require that landlords disclose ownership information, he said.

A few states are attempting to do just that. In California and New York, legislation is pending to require public disclosure of beneficial ownership of LLCs.

But initiatives like these are few and far between.

"Cities across the country don't know who their top evictors are," DuPont said. "And we will continue to be in situations where we have actors that are engaging in very questionable behavior without any sort of real accountability unless there's strong transparency laws that pass."

SUBSCRIBE: Help support quality journalism like this.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Which Milwaukee landlords are the most frequent evictors? Here’s what the data says.

Comments / 8

Brian Thetford
3d ago

There are slumloards but as someone who has worked for property management companies. tenants are 95 percent to blame for problems

Reply
5
Homer
3d ago

These landlords need better tenants. How would the data look if broken down by the race of the tenants being evicted?

Reply(1)
3
Brian Thetford
3d ago

So the problem is that a tenant won't pay, so we smear the landlord who was responsible enough with there money to become property owner.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

New Milwaukee community prosecutor; 'addressing problems proactively'

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's south side is getting a community prosecutor. The goal is to focus on specific crimes with hopes of preventing them from becoming a bigger problem. Francesco Mineo is a Milwaukee County Assistant District Attorney adding extra duties as the Milwaukee Police District 6 Community Prosecutor. "I’m here...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Window Select to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 spent months sharing complaints last year from customers unhappy with home improvement company Window Select. Now, there's word that after hundreds of complaints, the company could be headed for bankruptcy. Customers tell CBS 58 they received calls from a third-party representing Window Select, informing...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
cwbradio.com

Vos Says He Won't Agree to Updating Shared Revenue Program Without Spending Reforms From Local Governments

(By Evan Casey, Wisconsin Public Radio) Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said he won't agree to updating Wisconsin's shared revenue program without spending reforms from local governments, even as Milwaukee officials believe they've already cut millions of dollars from their budget. According to Evan Casey with Wisconsin Public Radio,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

City of Racine invests more than $500K in violence prevention

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- One day after Milwaukee officials laid out their crime numbers, Racine officials are putting their money where their mouth is when it comes to battling violence. Racine Mayor Cory Mason announced Friday, Jan. 13, that the city awarded $513,874.80 in grants to local organizations to...
RACINE, WI
grocerydive.com

Chicago’s Go Grocer expands to Milwaukee

Chicago’s Go Grocer is expanding to Milwaukee, beginning with two new locations, according to local business publication BizTimes. The first location, opening on Jan. 18, is a 1,985-square-foot storefront in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward. A second location, spanning 2,430 square feet with a small indoor seating area, is set to open in the city’s Brewery District this summer.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wiproud.com

Which Wisconsin city ranks #1 as the most dangerous in the state?

Your first guess might be Wisconsin’s biggest city, Milwaukee, but you would be incorrect. Milwaukee actually ranks #3 on onlyinyourstate.com’s list of Most Dangerous Cities In Wisconsin. In the #2 spot is the Village of Brown Deer, with 398 violent crimes for every 100,000 residents. Yeah, that math...
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Milwaukee Public Schools Need Teachers: MPS Talent Director Michael C. Harris Explains the Challenge

When it comes to educating the 71,000 students attending Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS), the system is under a dark cloud, and the thunder is growing louder. MPS needs an additional 200 teachers. I met Michael Harris for a conversation about the teacher shortage and other issues. He is senior director of talent management at MPS. His job is to recruit teachers and staff, and it’s a crucial job. There are over 8,000 MPS employees.
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Demand for steamfitters on the rise in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The demand for skilled trade workers in the U.S. is soaring. And the current shortage of workers is causing the building trades to increase their recruitment efforts. The Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that there are currently more than 1 million people working in the trades between...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

South Shore Park Mandarin duck photographer robbed

ST. FRANCIS, Wis. - A photographer from Appleton came to the Milwaukee area Wednesday, Jan. 11 to snap photos of a rare Mandarin duck that has been spotted at South Shore Park, and the experience turned out to be memorable for all the wrong reasons. Someone pulled a gun on Brent Balken and tried stealing his photography equipment shortly after he left the park.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Woman in wheelchair robbed at Milwaukee ATM

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman's son is fighting for answers after his 66-year-old mother was robbed and thrown from her wheelchair Tuesday afternoon at the US Bank ATM on 26th Street and Wisconsin Avenue. Max Humfeld said the nightmare his mother experienced happened in broad daylight on Tuesday. "My...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mandarin duck spotted at Milwaukee's South Shore Park

MILWAUKEE - A rare mandarin duck was spotted at South Shore Park in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood Wednesday, Jan. 11. The bird is typically found in parts of Asia. It drew people to the Lake Michigan shore, including FOX6's Gino Salomone. "It's a mandarin duck, and the only other place...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

'Highly contagious' COVID variant headed to Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The XBB.1.5 COVID variant is easy to catch, and easy to spread, according to local health officials. Doctor Ben Weston, Chief Health Policy Advisor for Milwaukee County, says the variant is hitting the US east coast right now, but will soon reach Wisconsin. "There's no doubt...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Harley-Davidson Milwaukee headquarters; plans to transform campus

MILWAUKEE - Harley-Davidson is known for its roaring, Milwaukee-made engines, leather, and chrome. But on Wednesday, Jan. 11 the motorcycle maker revealed plans to transform a central element of its Juneau Avenue campus headquarters into a public park – something that would benefit H-D's employees and its hometown community. Officials hope the plans would also attract people to Milwaukee's near west side.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy