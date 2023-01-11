Watch: Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Treats Teammates, Special Guest To Rookie Dinner

Gardner is the first Jets rookie to make the Pro Bowl since the late 1980s.

CINCINNATI — New York Jets cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner had one of the best opening campaigns in team history, but he still had to fulfill his rookie dinner duties.

Check out footage of the 2023 Pro Bowler treating his teammates, while special guest rapper Lil Baby joined as well.

