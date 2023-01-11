Read full article on original website
Several candidates already announced in Columbia's District 4 special election
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Two well-known Columbia leaders have announced their candidacy in Columbia's special election for District 4 just hours after the city opened the filing process on Friday. With roughly 10 weeks until the special election, both Columbia businessman Peter Brown and former R1 Board member Beatrice...
SC teachers react to Governor's proposal to increase pay
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- Governor Henry McMaster has made it clear South Carolina schools are at the top of his list as he starts his historic last term in office. During McMaster's inauguration speech on January 11, he vowed to increase the starting teacher pay. "My goal by 2026 is...
SC Democratic Chair requests investigation into Education Supt. Ellen Weaver
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Chair of the SC Democratic Party has requested a state and federal investigation into State Superintendent Ellen Weaver candidacy certification, as thousands gathered to watch Gov. Henry McMaster and many other state leaders be sworn in. Democratic Party leader Trav Robertson, Jr. released a...
USC unveils historic marker acknowledging the school's Reconstruction efforts
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — University of South Carolina officials have unveiled a new historic marker highlighting the schools original efforts to integrate post-reconstruction era, before later officially desegregating in the 1960s. The state historic marker was placed on the University's "horseshoe" campus during this year's Martin Luther King Jr....
Developments made to First Responders' monument in Newberry County square
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WACH) — Newberry County announced changes Thursday to its First Responders' monument located at Newberry's historic Court House Square. Retired First Responder Jimmy Smith coordinated and raised funds to build the monument dedicated to honoring those who serve. Both Newberry County Council and Columbia City Council approved...
DSS reports state's first Daniel's Law case for 2023
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A newborn baby girl was safely surrendered at a Richland County hospital Monday, officials with the Department of Social Services announced Thursday morning. The infant girl, who was born on Sunday, January 8th, was surrendered to staff at Prisma Health Richland Hospital in Columbia on...
Local Non-profit provides disaster kits for S.C.'s disabled population
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — People with disabilities are up to four times more likely to die during a natural disaster than others. That's according to non-profit group Able South Carolina, that hopes to save thousands of lives. "Our goal is to ensure people with disabilities are included and receive...
Deadline fast-approaching for Dominion Energy scholarship program applications
SOUTH CAROLINA (WACH) — Dominion Energy says it's still accepting applications for the 2023 Educational Equity Scholarship Program, but that the deadline is approaching soon. The scholarship program provides financial assistance to students from underrepresented communities who are pursuing their undergraduate degrees, with the application period set to close...
USC kicks off MLK Day celebrations early with annual Day of Service
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The University of South Carolina is getting an early start to the Martin Luther King weekend with a day of honor, collaboration and celebration. The university's Leadership and Service Center is hosting their annual MLK Day of Service. Guests are welcomed to join in the...
Substitute teacher wins $1M in North Carolina second-chance lottery drawing
RICHLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A substitute teacher received the call of a lifetime when she won $1 million in a second-chance lottery drawing in North Carolina. “Everybody dreams of this stuff,” Diane Ingram said. Lottery officials said she won in the 200X The Cash second-chance drawing on...
Orangeburg man accused of killing daughter's mother still awaiting Virginia extradition
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Midlands man remains in a Virginia prison awaiting extradition back to South Carolina after he was accused of killing the mother of his 5-year-old daughter and fleeing the state with said 5-year-old. Though Antar Jeter went before a Danville, VA judge Thursday morning, officials...
'It looked like a movie scene': Georgia residents reflect on surviving severe storm
GRIFFIN, Ga. (WGXA) — Residents in Griffin, Georgia said they woke up to a nightmare Friday. It looked like a movie scene outside," said Felecia Taylor. After four confirmed tornados tore through the area, much of the cityscape has been transformed into a disastrous scene. Utility poles were pulled...
Waverly Women's Health Center kick off grand opening, low-cost health care for women
COLUMBIA, SC — Affordable and accessible healthcare can be a challenge for many in the Midlands, especially for women who need critical services but have little to no insurance. But one healthcare group in Columbia is aiming to change that as they open their doors to provide low -cost,...
3 arrested in Sumter County for trafficking 32 bags of meth, other drugs
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter County deputies say they have arrested three men for trafficking over $160,000 worth of drugs through the state on Monday. In a statement on Friday, deputies arrested 35-year-old Alexis Mendez from New York City along with Ezequiel Then-Tejada and Luilly Angeles Acosta during a traffic stop on I-95.
43 people arrested, 170 charges in multi-state drug ring
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Nearly three dozen people are facing almost 200 charges after a drug bust investigators call “Las Señoritas”. The crackdown focused on several counties in South Carolina and Georgia. State Attorney General Alan Wilson announcing the arrests Thursday also going public with a major...
Lake Murray drops several feet as Dominion Energy carries out routine aquatic care
COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- Every few winters, Dominion Energy drops the water in Lake Murray even lower than usual. You may have noticed it’s happening now - the lake is 4 feet below normal. The summertime source of fun for many in the Midlands, now drying out. Back in...
Newberry County warns residents of fake church directory scam
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WACH) — A new message from the Newberry County Sheriff's Office warns residents to be aware of any potential church directory scams. Officials say scammers are obtaining church directories and sending out e-mails, texts and calls asking for gift cards to go towards the church. Some are doing so under the names and identities of church Pastors.
Midlands middle schooler to compete in Regional Spelling Bee
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Lexington Two sixth-grade student will get the honor of representing her school at a regional Scripps spelling bee. Northside Middle School sixth-grade Ivy Smith won her school's spelling bee after successfully spelling nearly 170 words during the nearly hour-long school competition. Smith will...
Renewed push for tips in Columbia's unsolved cases gives victims' families hope
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Each year dozens of people are killed in Columbia. For some, justice comes quickly - but for others, their cases remain unsolved. Now the Columbia Police Department is trying to shed new light on those unsolved cases - pushing them to the front of people’s minds in hopes new leads will come in.
Upstate man arrested in Lexington County in connection to internet crime investigation
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — An upstate man is facing charges for alleged involvement in an internet crime investigation case. Chief Terrence Green says 58-year old Bryan Wesley Rogers was arrested on Thursday and taken to the Lexington County Detention Center after he drove to Lexington with the intention of meeting with a minor.
