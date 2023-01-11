ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

wach.com

Several candidates already announced in Columbia's District 4 special election

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Two well-known Columbia leaders have announced their candidacy in Columbia's special election for District 4 just hours after the city opened the filing process on Friday. With roughly 10 weeks until the special election, both Columbia businessman Peter Brown and former R1 Board member Beatrice...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

SC teachers react to Governor's proposal to increase pay

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- Governor Henry McMaster has made it clear South Carolina schools are at the top of his list as he starts his historic last term in office. During McMaster's inauguration speech on January 11, he vowed to increase the starting teacher pay. "My goal by 2026 is...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
wach.com

USC unveils historic marker acknowledging the school's Reconstruction efforts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — University of South Carolina officials have unveiled a new historic marker highlighting the schools original efforts to integrate post-reconstruction era, before later officially desegregating in the 1960s. The state historic marker was placed on the University's "horseshoe" campus during this year's Martin Luther King Jr....
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Developments made to First Responders' monument in Newberry County square

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WACH) — Newberry County announced changes Thursday to its First Responders' monument located at Newberry's historic Court House Square. Retired First Responder Jimmy Smith coordinated and raised funds to build the monument dedicated to honoring those who serve. Both Newberry County Council and Columbia City Council approved...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
wach.com

DSS reports state's first Daniel's Law case for 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A newborn baby girl was safely surrendered at a Richland County hospital Monday, officials with the Department of Social Services announced Thursday morning. The infant girl, who was born on Sunday, January 8th, was surrendered to staff at Prisma Health Richland Hospital in Columbia on...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Deadline fast-approaching for Dominion Energy scholarship program applications

SOUTH CAROLINA (WACH) — Dominion Energy says it's still accepting applications for the 2023 Educational Equity Scholarship Program, but that the deadline is approaching soon. The scholarship program provides financial assistance to students from underrepresented communities who are pursuing their undergraduate degrees, with the application period set to close...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
wach.com

USC kicks off MLK Day celebrations early with annual Day of Service

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The University of South Carolina is getting an early start to the Martin Luther King weekend with a day of honor, collaboration and celebration. The university's Leadership and Service Center is hosting their annual MLK Day of Service. Guests are welcomed to join in the...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

3 arrested in Sumter County for trafficking 32 bags of meth, other drugs

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter County deputies say they have arrested three men for trafficking over $160,000 worth of drugs through the state on Monday. In a statement on Friday, deputies arrested 35-year-old Alexis Mendez from New York City along with Ezequiel Then-Tejada and Luilly Angeles Acosta during a traffic stop on I-95.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
wach.com

43 people arrested, 170 charges in multi-state drug ring

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Nearly three dozen people are facing almost 200 charges after a drug bust investigators call “Las Señoritas”. The crackdown focused on several counties in South Carolina and Georgia. State Attorney General Alan Wilson announcing the arrests Thursday also going public with a major...
GEORGIA STATE
wach.com

Newberry County warns residents of fake church directory scam

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WACH) — A new message from the Newberry County Sheriff's Office warns residents to be aware of any potential church directory scams. Officials say scammers are obtaining church directories and sending out e-mails, texts and calls asking for gift cards to go towards the church. Some are doing so under the names and identities of church Pastors.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Midlands middle schooler to compete in Regional Spelling Bee

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Lexington Two sixth-grade student will get the honor of representing her school at a regional Scripps spelling bee. Northside Middle School sixth-grade Ivy Smith won her school's spelling bee after successfully spelling nearly 170 words during the nearly hour-long school competition. Smith will...
LEXINGTON, SC

