Hope It’s Not Urgent: New York Hospitals Ranked Among the Worst For This
Feeling a little under the weather? Depending on the seriousness of your malady, you may want to weigh some at-home care options... because if you go to a New York hospital, you're going to be waiting a while. An analysis by Becker's Hospital Review ranked all 50 states according to...
Shocking Amount of Money New York Smokers Are Paying Every Year
If you're a smoker in New York, you're going to be shocked at the amount of money you spend every year. Smoking cigarettes isn't just bad for your health, it's not good for the bank account either. Smoking Health Risks. Smoking is the leading cause of lung cancer and causes...
Is This the Most Charming Old General Store in Upstate New York?
There is nothing more nostalgic than happening upon an old-fashioned general store on a back road in Upstate New York. And we have plenty of them, from the Hudson Valley to Buffalo, and from the Catskills to the Adirondacks. But here is a special one we really like. This general...
From Central New York to the US Navy, He’s a Leader Wherever He Goes
After years and years of service, it's time one Central New Yorker gets the recognition he deserves. According to his nominator, it would be hard to find someone more deserving of a First Responder Friday recognition than George. Mr. Seemann, from Sempronius, New York, is Chief of the New Hope Fire Department. Not only that, but he also serves as an advanced EMT for Four Towns Medical Squad.
Where Does New York Rank Among the 50 States for Life Expectancy?
Are you getting the most out of your time on Earth here in the state of New York?. Across the entire country, life expectancy is down. In 2021 it took a dip to 76.4 years, which was the second year in a row the average had dropped, according to the Centers for Disease Control Prevention. This was obviously a ripple effect from the COVID-19 pandemic and the population thinning that caused.
Have You ‘Scene’ Phony Money Making its Way Through Central New York
Look closely. There's something not right about these $100 bills circulating around Central New York. The Gloversville Police Department has received numerous complaints of phony money being found on North Main Street. If you look closely, you'll notice it says "For Motion Picture Purposes" right on the bill. Looks &...
7 Things Cheaper Than a Dozen Eggs in Central New York
2023 is here, and it's the perfect time to take inventory of what you're putting in your body. Maybe you need to drop a few pounds and eat a little healthier. Hey, who doesn't?. Eggs are a great staple in a healthy diet. They're a complete source of protein, meaning...
This Spot in Upstate New York Is So Quiet, You Can Hear Your Own Heartbeat
There's an awful lot of noise out there in the world, both literally and figuratively. We could all use a little peace and quiet from time to time. But what about a place that's SO quiet, you can hear your own heartbeat? Would you find that soothing, or eerie?. You...
2 Winning Mega Millions Tickets Sold in New York, Jackpot Now Second Largest in History
No one hit the big Mega Millions jackpot but there were two winning tickets sold in New York. One is worth $3 million and the other is a million-dollar winner. The winning numbers for the January 10 Mega Millions drawing were:. 7-13-14-15-18 +9. There were three $3 million winners, including...
Wait, Snow Fleas Are A Real Thing In New York State?
One nice thing about our crazy winters in Upstate New York, we don't generally deal with bugs. However, you might hear someone use the term "Snow Fleas" this year. Are they real bugs?. Before you panic, snow fleas are real and they usually don't go inside your home. You will...
Do You Remember These 44 Central New York Classic Bars And Nightclubs?
You know this feel all too well- those moments of your past where you and your friends or your family would go out and spend a night out at your regular Central New York bar or restaurant. Don't you just wish you could go back in time?. Wouldn't it be...
Popular West Coast Fast Food Chain Expanding Eastward: Is NY Next?
"Those are good burgers, Walter." Those words were famously uttered by Steve Buscemi in the 1998 cult classic The Big Lebowski, in reference to California-based burger chain In-N-Out. For years, the chain has been making waves primarily on the West Coast. Well, now New Yorkers can be hopeful that an...
11 of Dumbest Questions Tourist Ask When Vacationing in the Adirondacks
How long does it take a deer to grow into a moose in the Adirondacks? That's just one of many dumb questions tourists ask when vacationing in Upstate New York. Michele from Life in the ADK hears it all from out-of-towners. She deserves an award for managing to keep a straight face and not spit out a sarcastic answer.
Driver Hits Bobcat Hanging From Highway Overpass in New York
Talk about a scary situation that could have been much worse. A driver hit a bobcat that was hanging from a highway overpass in New York. You think you had a bad day? That's the question Andrew Noble asked after smashing into the cat. "Bet you didn't have a hit a bobcat hanging off a bridge with your car kind of bad day."
Two NY Hunters Shoot Deer with an Illegal Pistol Out Their Car Window
There's a reason why laws are in place, and these two hunters refused to follow any of them. Now they pay the price. Two DEC Environmental Conservation Officers were recently sent to Orange County after receiving an unusual report. The caller claimed they saw two men shoot a deer out of their truck.
Donice Morace Depicts Love Slipping Away in New ‘Goin’ Goin” Video [Exclusive Premiere]
Texas based neo-traditional country artist Donice Morace is exploring one of country music's most important themes in his new song and video, and he's letting Taste of Country readers see the clip first in this exclusive premiere. Morace's new video for "Goin' Goin'" depicts a once-happy love relationship that is...
