Read full article on original website
Related
Royal Navy frigate shadows Russian warship as it sails towards UK loaded with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles
A ROYAL Navy warships intercepted a Russian warship carrying Putin's new "unstoppable" 7,000mph hypersonic missiles. HMS Portland tracked the guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov as it sailed close to the UK in the North Sea. The Type-23 frigate shadowed Vladimir Putin's warship that set sail with much fanfare for a...
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of Georgia residents.
Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of Georgia residents because the fastest climbing inflation puts lots of financial pressure on the residents so this payment could be very beneficial for struggling residents in this challenging time and get them some relief.
Storm-battered California gets more wind, rain and snow
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Storm-battered California got more wind, rain and snow on Saturday, raising flooding concerns, causing power outages and making travel dangerous. Bands of rain with gusty winds started in the north and spread south, with more storms expected to follow into early next week, the National Weather Service said.
Comments / 0