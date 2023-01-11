Read full article on original website
Nine businesses in south Orange County targeted by burglarsEdy ZooOrange County, CA
San Bernardino County recruiting youth mentorsThe HD PostSan Bernardino County, CA
California witness reports second encounter with silent hovering objectRoger MarshCalifornia State
10 Riverside-San Bernardino Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbySan Bernardino, CA
California witness describes oval object on fire falling to ground levelRoger MarshFontana, CA
goldrushcam.com
Governor Gavin Newsom Announces Los Angeles County Accelerates CARE Court Implementation to Support Californians with Untreated Severe Mental Illness
Passed in the Legislature with overwhelming support, CARE Court is a first-in-the-nation framework to engage, assist and empower individuals suffering from untreated schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders. January 14, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Los Angeles County on Friday moved to accelerate its implementation of CARE Court, the state’s new framework...
iebusinessdaily.com
Temecula to give out $1.1 million in grants
Temecula will distribute 1.1 million in grants this year to charities that exclusively help Temecula residents. The money will be distributed through Community Service Funding-Reinvestment in Temecula, the city’s competitive grant program, according to the statement website. In November, the city council approved $5,000 to $50,000 grants to 49...
Thousands of Children are Needlessly Placed in the Foster Care System Due to a Perverse Cash Incentive
In California there are currently over 60,000 children in foster care. Los Angeles County accounts for more than half that number, with over 33,000 children in the foster care system.
NBC Los Angeles
San Bernardino Business Owner Plans to Use Shuttle Bus to Remove Homeless
Those are the words of a local business owner who is frustrated by the homeless crisis. He says his restaurant has been the target of many crimes including arson and vandalism. That’s why he is threatening to take matters into his own hands. The business owner recently bought a...
Long Beach declares a state of emergency on homelessness
After seeing a 62-percent increase in the homeless population between 2020 and 2022, the city of Long Beach joins Los Angeles in its state of emergency declaration on homelessness.Newly elected LBC Mayor Rex Richardson said he's moving Long Beach in a new direction."Let's start with our pressing priority – homelessness," he said. Long Beach voters said homelessness was their top issue heading into the 2022 elections, with public safety a top concern.The council voted Tuesday, Jan.10 for the state of emergency in order to cut some of the red tape involved in approving contracts and projects to address the homeless...
mynewsla.com
Former MoVal Mayor Takes Seat on Board of Supervisors
The former mayor of Moreno Valley was formally sworn in Tuesday as a Riverside County supervisor, taking his seat representing the Fifth District, where he vowed to work on homeless relief, water infrastructure and other projects. “I just want to thank everyone — God, my parents,” Supervisor Yxstian Gutierrez said...
iecn.com
Newly electeds taking office in 2023, from San Bernardino, to Colton, Rialto, and the county
It’s a new dawn, it’s a new year and after election results were certified on December 8th, 2022 – a handful of newly electeds in San Bernardino County are resuming office this month. Late last year, the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters reported that out of...
orangecountytribune.com
“Personal care” law approved
The second and final reading of a “personal care” ordinance aimed at curbing the use of such businesses and medical offices for illicit business was approved by the Stanton City Council on Tuesday night. On a 4-0 vote – Councilmember Gary Taylor (District 3) was absent – the...
Cal State San Bernardino developing a Master of Science Physician Assistant program
Sonia Otte is the founding program director for Cal State San Bernardino’s new Master of Science Physician Assistant program. Cal State’s program will join the only two other public Physician Assistant programs in California. A Physician Assistant can prescribe medication, diagnose illness and create treatment plans for patients....
Descendants of Black-Owned Beach at War Over Decision to Sell it Back to County for $20M
A family is split in two over the decision to sell a historic Los Angeles beach property. After a decision was made by the heirs of Charles and Willa Bruce to resell the Black-owned land Bruce’s Beach, back to Los Angeles County, some descendants objected to that decision. Earlier...
2urbangirls.com
Former Adelanto mayor pleads guilty to bribery, fraud charges
SANTA ANA, Calif. – The former mayor of Adelanto has agreed to plead guilty to a federal criminal charge for accepting more than $57,000 in bribes and kickbacks in exchange for approving ordinances authorizing commercial marijuana activity within the city, and ensuring his co-schemers obtained city licenses or permits for their commercial marijuana activities, the Justice Department announced today.
Fontana Herald News
Business growth seen in northern Fontana, but southern area does not get as much retail
In recent years, several new businesses have sprung up in the northern area of Fontana. At the same time, the southern section of town has also seen an increase in the number of businesses. However, many of those are warehouses — which, although they create jobs, also create controversy due to environmental concerns.
City of Palm Springs considers action after reports of homeless people sleeping at airport
The City of Palm Springs is considering an ordinance to respond to concerns that unhoused people are sleeping overnight at the Palm Springs International Airport. During the December Airport Commission meeting, PSP Airport Admin Manager Victoria Carpenter confirmed, "We do have some homeless that are here inside of the airport that sleep at the airport." Carpenter The post City of Palm Springs considers action after reports of homeless people sleeping at airport appeared first on KESQ.
Mayor Bass Declares State of Emergency in Los Angeles Due to Storms
Mayor Karen Bass has declared a state of local emergency in Los Angeles as the city recovers from a series of strong storms and prepares for more rain and wind in the coming days.
foxla.com
These Southern California elementary schools rank among state's most distinguished in 2023
LOS ANGELES - Several schools across Southern California ranked among the state's most distinguished elementary schools in 2023, according to State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond. The California Distinguished School list assessed more than 350 elementary schools statewide based on indicators included on the California School Dashboard such as...
KTLA.com
Health officials looking to identify hospitalized man
Local health officials are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who has been hospitalized for more than a week. The unidentified man is believed to be about 40 years old and was found in La Puente near the intersection of N. Sunset Avenue and Amar Road.
Fontana Herald News
Many jobs are available at FontanaJobs.org
People interested in starting a new career in 2023 are invited to visit the Fontana Chamber of Commerce’s jobs website. At FontanaJobs.org, residents can find listings of more than 150 employment opportunities. “We have partnered up with a great group of local employers to help you find the right...
orangecountytribune.com
HB woman held for elder abuse
Sally Nava Kanarek, 76, of Huntington Beach, was arrested Thursday on multiple felony counts of financial elder abuse, grand theft of an elder, and forgery after a Department of Insurance investigation found she allegedly defrauded an elderly client, who did not have the capacity to consent to her actions, out of $90,995.
News 8 KFMB
Riverside Sheriff's deputy, former San Diego police officer, killed in Lake Elsinore shooting
LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. — A Southern California sheriff's deputy was shot and killed Friday, just two weeks after another deputy in the department was slain in the line of duty. The suspect is in custody and was listed in critical condition after a gunbattle with a second deputy, Riverside...
coloradoboulevard.net
[Updated] Felicia Williams Is Running for CA Assembly Seat
Publicly available campaign statements on the California Secretary of State’s website confirm that Pasadena Councilwoman Felicia Williams has filed to run for a seat in the California Assembly in 2024. Rumors of Williams’ intent to run for termed-out Assemblymember Chris Holden’s District 41 seat have been circulating around town...
