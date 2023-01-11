ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moreno Valley, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

goldrushcam.com

Governor Gavin Newsom Announces Los Angeles County Accelerates CARE Court Implementation to Support Californians with Untreated Severe Mental Illness

Passed in the Legislature with overwhelming support, CARE Court is a first-in-the-nation framework to engage, assist and empower individuals suffering from untreated schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders. January 14, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Los Angeles County on Friday moved to accelerate its implementation of CARE Court, the state’s new framework...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Temecula to give out $1.1 million in grants

Temecula will distribute 1.1 million in grants this year to charities that exclusively help Temecula residents. The money will be distributed through Community Service Funding-Reinvestment in Temecula, the city’s competitive grant program, according to the statement website. In November, the city council approved $5,000 to $50,000 grants to 49...
TEMECULA, CA
CBS LA

Long Beach declares a state of emergency on homelessness

After seeing a 62-percent increase in the homeless population between 2020 and 2022, the city of Long Beach joins Los Angeles in its state of emergency declaration on homelessness.Newly elected LBC Mayor Rex Richardson said he's moving Long Beach in a new direction."Let's start with our pressing priority – homelessness," he said. Long Beach voters said homelessness was their top issue heading into the 2022 elections, with public safety a top concern.The council voted Tuesday, Jan.10 for the state of emergency in order to cut some of the red tape involved in approving contracts and projects to address the homeless...
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Former MoVal Mayor Takes Seat on Board of Supervisors

The former mayor of Moreno Valley was formally sworn in Tuesday as a Riverside County supervisor, taking his seat representing the Fifth District, where he vowed to work on homeless relief, water infrastructure and other projects. “I just want to thank everyone — God, my parents,” Supervisor Yxstian Gutierrez said...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
orangecountytribune.com

“Personal care” law approved

The second and final reading of a “personal care” ordinance aimed at curbing the use of such businesses and medical offices for illicit business was approved by the Stanton City Council on Tuesday night. On a 4-0 vote – Councilmember Gary Taylor (District 3) was absent – the...
2urbangirls.com

Former Adelanto mayor pleads guilty to bribery, fraud charges

SANTA ANA, Calif. – The former mayor of Adelanto has agreed to plead guilty to a federal criminal charge for accepting more than $57,000 in bribes and kickbacks in exchange for approving ordinances authorizing commercial marijuana activity within the city, and ensuring his co-schemers obtained city licenses or permits for their commercial marijuana activities, the Justice Department announced today.
ADELANTO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

City of Palm Springs considers action after reports of homeless people sleeping at airport

The City of Palm Springs is considering an ordinance to respond to concerns that unhoused people are sleeping overnight at the Palm Springs International Airport.  During the December Airport Commission meeting, PSP Airport Admin Manager Victoria Carpenter confirmed, "We do have some homeless that are here inside of the airport that sleep at the airport." Carpenter The post City of Palm Springs considers action after reports of homeless people sleeping at airport appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
foxla.com

These Southern California elementary schools rank among state's most distinguished in 2023

LOS ANGELES - Several schools across Southern California ranked among the state's most distinguished elementary schools in 2023, according to State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond. The California Distinguished School list assessed more than 350 elementary schools statewide based on indicators included on the California School Dashboard such as...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

Health officials looking to identify hospitalized man

Local health officials are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who has been hospitalized for more than a week. The unidentified man is believed to be about 40 years old and was found in La Puente near the intersection of N. Sunset Avenue and Amar Road.
LA PUENTE, CA
Fontana Herald News

Many jobs are available at FontanaJobs.org

People interested in starting a new career in 2023 are invited to visit the Fontana Chamber of Commerce’s jobs website. At FontanaJobs.org, residents can find listings of more than 150 employment opportunities. “We have partnered up with a great group of local employers to help you find the right...
FONTANA, CA
orangecountytribune.com

HB woman held for elder abuse

Sally Nava Kanarek, 76, of Huntington Beach, was arrested Thursday on multiple felony counts of financial elder abuse, grand theft of an elder, and forgery after a Department of Insurance investigation found she allegedly defrauded an elderly client, who did not have the capacity to consent to her actions, out of $90,995.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

[Updated] Felicia Williams Is Running for CA Assembly Seat

Publicly available campaign statements on the California Secretary of State’s website confirm that Pasadena Councilwoman Felicia Williams has filed to run for a seat in the California Assembly in 2024. Rumors of Williams’ intent to run for termed-out Assemblymember Chris Holden’s District 41 seat have been circulating around town...
PASADENA, CA

