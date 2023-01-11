Read full article on original website
Mickie James Says Mandy Rose’s Departure Isn’t ‘On The Same Level’ As Vince McMahon
In a recent appearance with The Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Mickie James offered her perspective on the differences between Vince McMahon’s earlier departure from WWE and Mandy Rose’s release from the company (per Fightful). James stated that both subjects’ relative standing within WWE made the two situations entirely separate in scope. You can watch the full interview with James and read some highlights below.
AEW News: Jade Cargill Hits Another Milestone As TBS Champion, Official Final Fantasy Account Acknowledges Kenny Omega, Vince Vaughn Poses With Adam Cole and Britt Baker
– Jade Cargill, the first and only AEW TBS champion, has hit another milestone in her reign. She has been champion for 373 days, giving her the longest reign of any woman in AEW history. She beat Hikaru Shida’s 372 day reign as AEW Women’s World Champion to hit that mark.
WWE News: LA Knight on After the Bell, Montez Ford & Bianca Belair Appearing on What Happens Live, SmackDown & NXT Level Up Video Highlights
– WWE Superstar LA Knight was the guest on yesterday’s edition of After the Bell. You can check out a clip and the full audio below:. LA Knight makes his After the Bell debut to talk about his upcoming match with Bray Wyatt at the Royal Rumble premium live event and his long road to the WWE.
AEW News: Danhausen Vlogs With RJ City, Rampage Video Highlights, Impromptu Golden Globes Acceptance Speech
– AEW released the following Rampage video highlights for last night’s show:. – Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Jeff Jarrett had an impromptu Golden Globes acceptance speech after Rampage went off the air:. – RJ City appeared on Danhausen’s vlog this week:
Bray Wyatt Cuts Promo On Smackdown, Refers To Himself as the Eater of Souls
Bray Wyatt returned to some of his old ways on this week’s WWE Smackdown, bringing back his rocking chair and calling himself the “Eater of Souls.” Friday’s show saw Wyatt enter the ring and take a seat on his old chair from his Wyatt Family days. He referred to himself as Uncle Howdy and the Eater of Worlds, noting that the Royal Rumble will be his rebirth.
Ronda Rousey No Longer Advertised For 30th Anniversary of WWE RAW
PWInsider reports that Ronda Rousey is no longer being advertised for the 30th anniversary of RAW on January 23 in Philadelphia. However, Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, and Becky Lynch are all still advertised for the show. Local advertisements are promoting Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins for...
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Intercontinental Title on the Line
WWE will air a new episode of Smackdown tonight with two matches, including one for the Intercontinental title, already announced. They include:. * WWE Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Braun Strowman. * Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn.
New Report Says Stephanie McMahon, Triple H Opposed WWE Sale
A new report alleges that Stephanie McMahon and Triple H had expressed opposition to a WWE sale. As previously reported, Stephanie announced her resignation from WWE on Tuesday just as it was announced that Vince McMahon had been unanimously re-elected as Executive Chairman to the company’s Board of Directors. A new report from Axios covered the situation, and added a note from their own reporting about internal opposition to a potential sale.
Chris Jericho Appears on Celebrity Name That Tune
Chris Jericho was a contestant on the latest episode of Celebrity Name That Tune. PWInsider reports that Jericho appeared on the show, playing for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, and faced off with Olympic skater Adam Rippon who played for animal rescue Pups Without Borders. Jericho won the matchup by...
Hall’s Dynamite Review – 1.11.23
We’re in for a big show this week as things head back to Los Angeles. AEW knows how to bring it on the bigger stages and that is what should happen here. This week is centered around the ladder match to end the Best Of Seven series between the Elite and Death Triangle for the Trios Titles. Let’s get to it.
ROH Supercard of Honor 2023 Set For Los Angeles
ROH is heeded to Los Angeles for Supercard of Honor 2023. Fightful reports that it was announced before Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite at the KIA Form in Los Angeles that the PPV will take place in the city on March 31st, which is during WrestleMania 39 weekend. Supercard...
Dax Harwood Reveals When FTR’s AEW Contracts Are Up, What’s Next For Them
Dax Harwood dropped a bombshell on the latest episode of FTR, revealing that he and partner Cash Wheeler are currently taking a hiatus from AEW television… and that the AEW contracts for both members of FTR are up in April. Read on for the details:. On Cash and Tony...
WWE News: Superstars Make Their Predictions for 2023, Top 10 Raw Moments
– WWE released a video of Superstars making their predictions for 2023, including who will win the Royal Rumble and more. You can check out that video below:. – The Top 10 Raw Moments video for this week is now available:
Madusa Praises Kylie Rae, Explains How You Can’t Teach Charisma
– While speaking to the Going Broadway podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Madusa discussed working with Kylie Rae and how you can’t teach charisma. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Madusa on Kylie Rae: “Oh, my God, I love Kylie Rae. She’s so talented, that girl, if I could...
Saraya Maintains That Toni Storm Will Be Her Tag Team Partner Tonight on AEW Dynamite
– While fans are speculating the recent announcement of Toni Storm as the tag team partner of Saraya tonight on AEW Dynamite being a bait and switch tactic, Saraya maintained during a recent Twitch livestream (via WrestlingInc.com) that Storm is in fact her tag team partner for tonight’s show.
AEW News: The Acclaimed Hype Appearance On AEW Rampage, AEW Pays Tribute To Black Warrior
– The Acclaimed cut a new promo hyping their appearance for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. The team, who are set to speak on Friday’s show, cut a promo that was released on AEW’s official Twitter account as you can see below. The promo features Max...
Updated Lineup For Impact Hard To Kill
Impact has an updated lineup for Friday’s Hard To Kill PPV following this week’s Impact Wrestling. You can see the card below for the show, which takes place on January 13th and airs live on PPV:. Main Card. * Impact Knockouts Championship Title vs. Career Match (Main Event):...
Molly Holly On Helping Younger Talent in WWE, Change In Company’s Culture
Molly Holly is enjoying her work as a producer in WWE, and she recently praised how the company’s changed its culture from the old days. During her Highspots virtual signing, Holly discussed her work in the company and more; you can check out highlights below (per Wrestling Inc:. On...
Mickie James Plans To Challenge Masha Slamovich If She Wins At Hard to Kill
In an interview with the Battleground podcast (via Fightful), Mickie James said that if she wins at Impact Wrestling’s Hard to Kill, she will challenge Masha Slamovich. James will face Jordynne Grace for the Knockouts title tomorrow night. If she loses, she will retire. James said: “Well, I would...
Former WWE Media Relations Manager On Being Yelled At By Vince McMahon
In an interview with the Chosen Life podcast (via Fightful), former WWE media relations manager Dawn Pappas spoke about a time when she got yelled at by Vince McMahon. Pappas joined the company in February 2004 and three years later. Here are highlights:. On being yelled at by Vince McMahon:...
