411mania.com

Mickie James Says Mandy Rose’s Departure Isn’t ‘On The Same Level’ As Vince McMahon

In a recent appearance with The Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Mickie James offered her perspective on the differences between Vince McMahon’s earlier departure from WWE and Mandy Rose’s release from the company (per Fightful). James stated that both subjects’ relative standing within WWE made the two situations entirely separate in scope. You can watch the full interview with James and read some highlights below.
411mania.com

Bray Wyatt Cuts Promo On Smackdown, Refers To Himself as the Eater of Souls

Bray Wyatt returned to some of his old ways on this week’s WWE Smackdown, bringing back his rocking chair and calling himself the “Eater of Souls.” Friday’s show saw Wyatt enter the ring and take a seat on his old chair from his Wyatt Family days. He referred to himself as Uncle Howdy and the Eater of Worlds, noting that the Royal Rumble will be his rebirth.
411mania.com

Ronda Rousey No Longer Advertised For 30th Anniversary of WWE RAW

PWInsider reports that Ronda Rousey is no longer being advertised for the 30th anniversary of RAW on January 23 in Philadelphia. However, Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, and Becky Lynch are all still advertised for the show. Local advertisements are promoting Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
411mania.com

New Report Says Stephanie McMahon, Triple H Opposed WWE Sale

A new report alleges that Stephanie McMahon and Triple H had expressed opposition to a WWE sale. As previously reported, Stephanie announced her resignation from WWE on Tuesday just as it was announced that Vince McMahon had been unanimously re-elected as Executive Chairman to the company’s Board of Directors. A new report from Axios covered the situation, and added a note from their own reporting about internal opposition to a potential sale.
411mania.com

Chris Jericho Appears on Celebrity Name That Tune

Chris Jericho was a contestant on the latest episode of Celebrity Name That Tune. PWInsider reports that Jericho appeared on the show, playing for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, and faced off with Olympic skater Adam Rippon who played for animal rescue Pups Without Borders. Jericho won the matchup by...
411mania.com

Hall’s Dynamite Review – 1.11.23

We’re in for a big show this week as things head back to Los Angeles. AEW knows how to bring it on the bigger stages and that is what should happen here. This week is centered around the ladder match to end the Best Of Seven series between the Elite and Death Triangle for the Trios Titles. Let’s get to it.
LOS ANGELES, CA
411mania.com

ROH Supercard of Honor 2023 Set For Los Angeles

ROH is heeded to Los Angeles for Supercard of Honor 2023. Fightful reports that it was announced before Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite at the KIA Form in Los Angeles that the PPV will take place in the city on March 31st, which is during WrestleMania 39 weekend. Supercard...
LOS ANGELES, CA
411mania.com

Dax Harwood Reveals When FTR’s AEW Contracts Are Up, What’s Next For Them

Dax Harwood dropped a bombshell on the latest episode of FTR, revealing that he and partner Cash Wheeler are currently taking a hiatus from AEW television… and that the AEW contracts for both members of FTR are up in April. Read on for the details:. On Cash and Tony...
411mania.com

Madusa Praises Kylie Rae, Explains How You Can’t Teach Charisma

– While speaking to the Going Broadway podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Madusa discussed working with Kylie Rae and how you can’t teach charisma. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Madusa on Kylie Rae: “Oh, my God, I love Kylie Rae. She’s so talented, that girl, if I could...
411mania.com

Updated Lineup For Impact Hard To Kill

Impact has an updated lineup for Friday’s Hard To Kill PPV following this week’s Impact Wrestling. You can see the card below for the show, which takes place on January 13th and airs live on PPV:. Main Card. * Impact Knockouts Championship Title vs. Career Match (Main Event):...
411mania.com

Molly Holly On Helping Younger Talent in WWE, Change In Company’s Culture

Molly Holly is enjoying her work as a producer in WWE, and she recently praised how the company’s changed its culture from the old days. During her Highspots virtual signing, Holly discussed her work in the company and more; you can check out highlights below (per Wrestling Inc:. On...
411mania.com

Mickie James Plans To Challenge Masha Slamovich If She Wins At Hard to Kill

In an interview with the Battleground podcast (via Fightful), Mickie James said that if she wins at Impact Wrestling’s Hard to Kill, she will challenge Masha Slamovich. James will face Jordynne Grace for the Knockouts title tomorrow night. If she loses, she will retire. James said: “Well, I would...
411mania.com

Former WWE Media Relations Manager On Being Yelled At By Vince McMahon

In an interview with the Chosen Life podcast (via Fightful), former WWE media relations manager Dawn Pappas spoke about a time when she got yelled at by Vince McMahon. Pappas joined the company in February 2004 and three years later. Here are highlights:. On being yelled at by Vince McMahon:...

