BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (KDKA) - Two people are facing charges after a car slammed into a house in Beaver Falls on Friday morning.It's the second time in the last few years this has happened at the same home on Seventh Avenue near 25th Street.When police arrived, they saw two people running from the scene.Officers arrested the driver, Jemal Witherspoon. He faces several charges, including DUI.The passenger will also be charged with public drunkenness and drug counts.No one was hurt.

BEAVER FALLS, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO