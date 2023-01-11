ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freedom, PA

WPXI Pittsburgh

Man found shot several times in McKees Rocks

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — A man was shot several times in McKees Rocks late Friday night. According to Allegheny County police, the shooting happened in the 300 block of Helen Street at around 11:34 p.m. Emergency crews found a man with several gunshot wounds to the torso. The victim...
MCKEES ROCKS, PA
WTRF- 7News

2 car crash causes U.S. 22 to close on Friday

UPDATE: All lanes have been reopened. ORIGINAL: A two car crash has shut down part of a highway in West Virginia. The crash has occurred on U.S 22 West in Weirton. The dump truck involved in the crash was also leaking fuel. Trafficked is backed up and stopped to the Three Springs Drive Exit. On […]
WEIRTON, WV
WTRF

Route 2 closed in Brooke County due to accident

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Authorities tell 7NEWS that a portion of Route 2 is closed Friday evening from Beech Bottom to Wellsburg in Brooke County. Authorities say a car flipped over and fire trucks and police are on the scene. Traffic is backed up for miles. Earlier Friday,...
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Man shot, woman injured in Aliquippa shooting

ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) -- A man was shot and a woman was injured in an early-morning shooting in Beaver County.Dispatchers tell KDKA that the shooting occurred along Mill Street just after 5 a.m. Police and medics are on scene.The condition of the man and woman are unknown at this time.Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

2 facing charges after car slams into Beaver Falls home

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (KDKA) - Two people are facing charges after a car slammed into a house in Beaver Falls on Friday morning.It's the second time in the last few years this has happened at the same home on Seventh Avenue near 25th Street.When police arrived, they saw two people running from the scene.Officers arrested the driver, Jemal Witherspoon. He faces several charges, including DUI.The passenger will also be charged with public drunkenness and drug counts.No one was hurt.  
BEAVER FALLS, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Coroner Called to Fatal Pedestrian Accident in Freedom

A photo of the scene in Freedom Wednesday Morning. Photo taken by Keith Walsh – Beaver County Radio. Story by Beaver County Radio News Staff. Published January 11, 2023 8:45 A.M. (Freedom, PA) The ramp from Third Avenue to Route 65 North in Freedom was closed just after 6am...
FREEDOM, PA
Tribune-Review

Bolivar man charged in attempted Ligonier Township kidnapping

A nearly weeklong search ended Friday when a Bolivar man was arrested in connection with the attempted kidnapping of a female jogger at gunpoint in Ligonier Township. Frank Springer, 56, was taken into custody by Westmoreland County detectives and Ligonier Valley police and charged with attempted homicide, attempted kidnapping, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats, unlawful restraint and criminal coercion.
BOLIVAR, PA
wccsradio.com

PENN RUN MAN ARRESTED FOLLOWING WEDNESDAY CRASH IN CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP

State police say one person was charged with DUI following a crash on Wednesday in Cherryhill Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched the Cherryhill Township Volunteer Fire Department, Citizens’ Ambulance and state police to the intersection of Routes 422 and 259 in Cherryhill Township around 1:18 p.m. for reports of a motor vehicle accident involving a pickup truck. Troopers say the driver, identified only as a 68-year-old man from Penn Run, was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and charged accordingly.
PENN RUN, PA
PennLive.com

Man arrested after holding child hostage in Pa. home: report

Police arrested a man who they say held a child hostage during a SWAT situation in Pittsburgh, according to a story from WPXI. Citing Allegheny County dispatchers, the news outlet said crews were called to the 5000 block of Columbo Street in the city’s Garfield neighborhood at 2:35 p.m. Thursday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Driver flown to hospital after Westmoreland County crash

A serious crash sent one person to the hospital in Washington Township, Westmoreland County. It happened around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Route 380 and Old Greensburg Road. An SUV went off the road, took out a guardrail and flipped over into a creek, police said. The driver...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA

