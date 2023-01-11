Read full article on original website
wtae.com
'My body was going both directions on the hood': Mt. Lebanon man recounts harrowing hit-and-run
MT. LEBANON, Pa. — Mt. Lebanon police confirmed the department is investigating an alleged hit-and-run earlier this week on Kelso Road, where it was caught on dash camera footage that was shared with Pittsburgh's Action News 4. Watch the video above. "I am absorbing it," said Ashton Zeher. "I'm...
Man found shot several times in McKees Rocks
MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — A man was shot several times in McKees Rocks late Friday night. According to Allegheny County police, the shooting happened in the 300 block of Helen Street at around 11:34 p.m. Emergency crews found a man with several gunshot wounds to the torso. The victim...
House collapses during fire in Westmoreland County
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire has destroyed a house in Westmoreland County. Emergency crews were dispatched to the 100 block of Academy Lane in Mount Pleasant Township at around 6:30 p.m. A portion of the front part of the house has collapsed and debris has reached out...
Police say intoxicated woman hit garbage truck driver in Mt. Lebanon
A Waste Management driver was transported to Mercy Hospital on Wednesday after being struck by a car in Mt. Lebanon, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI. Police said a 34-year-old garbage man on his route was bringing a trash can to the truck when he was struck along Kenmont Avenue by a female driver in a black sedan.
2 car crash causes U.S. 22 to close on Friday
UPDATE: All lanes have been reopened. ORIGINAL: A two car crash has shut down part of a highway in West Virginia. The crash has occurred on U.S 22 West in Weirton. The dump truck involved in the crash was also leaking fuel. Trafficked is backed up and stopped to the Three Springs Drive Exit. On […]
WTRF
Route 2 closed in Brooke County due to accident
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Authorities tell 7NEWS that a portion of Route 2 is closed Friday evening from Beech Bottom to Wellsburg in Brooke County. Authorities say a car flipped over and fire trucks and police are on the scene. Traffic is backed up for miles. Earlier Friday,...
Waste Management driver hit by car in Mt. Lebanon, driver facing charges
MT. LEBANON, Pa. — A Waste Management driver is fighting for his life inside Mercy Hospital after he was hit by a car in Mt. Lebanon. Police said it happened on Kenmont Avenue Wednesday morning. A beloved garbage man who was working his normal route ended up hit and...
wtae.com
Waste Management worker in critical condition after being struck by driver while on sanitation duty
MT. LEBANON, Pa. — Mt. Lebanon Police announced that a woman was arrested for a hit-and-run incident that left a Waste Management worker in critical condition Wednesday. Watch the report from Mt. Lebanon in the video above. Isaac Vanwasshenova was struck while on the sidewalk in the 400 block...
Man shot, woman injured in Aliquippa shooting
ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) -- A man was shot and a woman was injured in an early-morning shooting in Beaver County.Dispatchers tell KDKA that the shooting occurred along Mill Street just after 5 a.m. Police and medics are on scene.The condition of the man and woman are unknown at this time.Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
2 facing charges after car slams into Beaver Falls home
BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (KDKA) - Two people are facing charges after a car slammed into a house in Beaver Falls on Friday morning.It's the second time in the last few years this has happened at the same home on Seventh Avenue near 25th Street.When police arrived, they saw two people running from the scene.Officers arrested the driver, Jemal Witherspoon. He faces several charges, including DUI.The passenger will also be charged with public drunkenness and drug counts.No one was hurt.
Beaver County home hit by car for second time in less than 3 years; driver charged with DUI
BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — A driver is facing DUI charges are crashing into a home in Beaver County early Friday. Zane Woelfel was asleep inside his 7th Avenue Beaver Falls home around 1:15 a.m. Friday when he was abruptly woken up. “I heard a loud crash, like, I don’t...
beavercountyradio.com
Coroner Called to Fatal Pedestrian Accident in Freedom
A photo of the scene in Freedom Wednesday Morning. Photo taken by Keith Walsh – Beaver County Radio. Story by Beaver County Radio News Staff. Published January 11, 2023 8:45 A.M. (Freedom, PA) The ramp from Third Avenue to Route 65 North in Freedom was closed just after 6am...
Bolivar man charged in attempted Ligonier Township kidnapping
A nearly weeklong search ended Friday when a Bolivar man was arrested in connection with the attempted kidnapping of a female jogger at gunpoint in Ligonier Township. Frank Springer, 56, was taken into custody by Westmoreland County detectives and Ligonier Valley police and charged with attempted homicide, attempted kidnapping, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats, unlawful restraint and criminal coercion.
wccsradio.com
PENN RUN MAN ARRESTED FOLLOWING WEDNESDAY CRASH IN CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP
State police say one person was charged with DUI following a crash on Wednesday in Cherryhill Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched the Cherryhill Township Volunteer Fire Department, Citizens’ Ambulance and state police to the intersection of Routes 422 and 259 in Cherryhill Township around 1:18 p.m. for reports of a motor vehicle accident involving a pickup truck. Troopers say the driver, identified only as a 68-year-old man from Penn Run, was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and charged accordingly.
Dispute between citizens, police in Aliquippa escalates to arrests, use of force
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — An Aliquippa man woke up to find his car gone and spent the next eight days behind bars. Justin Carr tells Channel 11 he still can’t believe what happened. On January 2, he woke up to find his car missing and called Aliquippa Police to report it stolen. Later that day, he found it himself.
PennLive.com
Man arrested after holding child hostage in Pa. home: report
Police arrested a man who they say held a child hostage during a SWAT situation in Pittsburgh, according to a story from WPXI. Citing Allegheny County dispatchers, the news outlet said crews were called to the 5000 block of Columbo Street in the city’s Garfield neighborhood at 2:35 p.m. Thursday.
Man accused of attempting to kidnap a jogger in Westmoreland County arrested
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A man accused of attempting to kidnap a jogger in Westmoreland County has been arrested. Police say Frank Springer from Bolivar was arrested on Friday. Authorities believe Springer threatened a woman jogging with a handgun and tried to force her into his vehicle on Sunday.
wtae.com
Driver flown to hospital after Westmoreland County crash
A serious crash sent one person to the hospital in Washington Township, Westmoreland County. It happened around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Route 380 and Old Greensburg Road. An SUV went off the road, took out a guardrail and flipped over into a creek, police said. The driver...
Man charged after attacking woman following Pa. township crash: report
Police have issued a warrant for a man accused of attacking a woman following a crash in North Fayette Township, Allegheny County, in December, a news report said. The suspect, John Joseph Diamond III, is wanted for criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, robbery and other charges, according to WPXI. Police...
Woman accused of attacking a flagger with a baseball bat while wearing Halloween mask
PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Northern Regional Police said a woman with a Halloween mask on attacked a flagger with a baseball bat. The alleged attack happened last week during the day at the busy intersection of Wallace Road and Village Run Road in Pine Township. Officers say they believe...
