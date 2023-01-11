Read full article on original website
Luzerne County man charged with 200 citations for wildlife business
DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials with the Pennsylvania Game Commission say they are charging a man with upwards of 200 citations for conducting wildlife control business without permits. According to officials, 67-year-old Nelson Carter from Shickshinny is the owner and operator of ACE Bat and Wildlife Control located in Shickshinny. Authorities say Carter came […]
Man charged in deadly hit-and-run in Hatfield Twp.
HATFIELD TWP., Pa. - A man has been charged in a deadly hit-and-run in Montgomery County. Nicholas Shaw, 26, of Hatfield, faces charges related to the Oct. 27, 2022, hit-and-run in Hatfield that killed 83-year-old Linford Michener of Hatfield, according to a news release from the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.
Reading man charged with kidnapping
READING, Pa. - A Reading man is under arrest and charged with kidnapping. According to Reading Police, 29-year-old Jefry Ambrocio-Carias kidnapped a woman at gunpoint in front of his Reading home on January 2. He allegedly forced the victim, with whom he had a previous relationship, into her car and...
Investigators searching Exeter Township landfill in relation to missing person case
EXETER TWP., Pa - Bulldozers sift through mounds of garage searching for clues. "This is kinda crazy, but I mean the world we live in today, things like this happen,” said Joe Clevenstine of Exeter Township. The man lives across the street from the Pioneer Crossing Landfill in Exeter...
Shooter opened fire on group that included four-year-old
Loyalsock Township, Pa. — A Williamsport man was charged with attempted murder after police say he fired three to five rounds into a crowd last weekend. Coy Daniel Thornton told the group of five people, which included a four-year-old boy, that he would “show them crazy” after an argument on Jan. 7 just before midnight in the 1900 block of Walters Road, police said. After going into his home, Thornton returned with a handgun and fired at the crowd, according to the affidavit. ...
Two missing Pennsylvania brothers found dead in reservoir, police say
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced two missing brothers were found dead in a Luzerne County reservoir Thursday. State police say after a 48-hour search, Daniel Fisk 67, of Noxen, and Kris Fisk, 56, of Hanover Township, were found dead in the Pikes Creek Reservior Thursday morning. The two brothers […]
Contractor accused of defrauding customers turns himself in to authorities
POCONO SUMMIT, Pa. - A Pocono Summit man accused of defrauding customers turned himself in to detectives Thursday morning, according to a news release from the Monroe County District Attorney's Office. Authorities say Anthony Valera is charged in the alleged theft of more than $154,000 from five different customers/families who...
Man shot in Reading following altercation
READING, Pa. - Reading Police responded to a reported shooting in the 400 block of Chestnut Street Friday evening. Investigators say two people were in an altercation and a 76-year-old man was shot in the foot. He's expected to recover. This was not a random shooting, according to police, and...
Pa. State Police find missing 78-year-old man
BATH, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police were searching for 78-year-old John Mead of Bath, Pennsylvania. Mead is five feet nine inches tall, weighs around 250 pounds, had a bald head, and blue eyes. He was last seen in the area of Bayberry Ct., East Allen Township, Lehigh County at approximately 10:30 p.m.
Woman accused of stealing $2,660 of groceries
Muncy, Pa. — A Muncy woman is accused of stealing more than $2,660 of groceries on at least 27 occasions. The most recent charge filed against Shelby Denea Hoffman, 30, was felony retail theft after investigators realized she had under-rang items at the Muncy Weis Markets at least 27 times from Sept. 1 to Nov. 14, 2022. Trooper Dylan Houser of state police at Montoursville took Hoffman into custody on...
State Police: Two suspects steal nearly $12,000 from game of skill machine in Dauphin County
HALIFAX, Pa. — State Police are seeking help from the public in identifying two suspects accused of stealing nearly $12,000 from a game of skill machine in Dauphin County. The alleged theft occurred at a Shell gas station located on Peters Mountain Road in Halifax Township, according to State Police.
Police: Man charged for lying on ATF form for firearm
Muncy, Pa. — Police say a Muncy man failed to disclose a previous drug conviction when he filled out a form to purchase a firearm. Trooper Tyler Morse of the State Police at Montoursville says Deon Caprice Brown, 54, lied on the firearms transaction record form when he checked "no" for previous convictions. Brown was arrested in Maryland in 1996 and charged with possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia, to which he pled guilty. ...
Investigators search Berks landfill in possible connection with disappearance of Jennifer Brown
EXETER TWP., Pa. – There is a possible development in Berks County related to the case of a missing mother from Montgomery County. It's the case of 43-year-old Jennifer Brown of Limerick Township, who vanished more than a week ago. Sources tell our partners at WPVI in Philadelphia that...
Schuylkill County teen dead after three-car crash
WILLIAMS TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Schuylkill County 17-year-old was pronounced dead as a result of a three-car crash Thursday morning. State police say they responded to State Route 209 in Williams Township for the report of a three-car crash at 7:35 a.m. Thursday morning. Investigators said a 74-year-old man had been driving north […]
Jury convicts Monroe County man of manslaughter in 2021 shooting
POCONO TWP., Pa. - A Monroe County jury has convicted a man of voluntary manslaughter in a shooting at an apartment complex. Jamaine Wilkins was accused of killing Prince Xavier Brown in February 2021 at Swiftwater Apartments in Pocono Township. Investigators said the men were involved in a "love triangle"...
Wilkes-Barre man wanted for Old Forge shooting
The Pennsylvania State Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit is searching for Jordan Alexander Allen, 23, of Wilkes-Barre, on an arrest warrant ch
Scranton pair charged with child endangerment
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A pair from Lackawanna County were charged with child endangerment after two children were found in “deplorable conditions”, police say. According to court paperwork, police responded to Crown Avenue on Thursday for a medical call. On scene, they were met by 38-year-old Christine Fiumano. Police say the house was in […]
Mechanicsburg Woman Dies In PA Turnpike's Longest Tunnel: State Police
A Mechanicsburg woman died at the scene of a crash inside the longest tunnel on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The unnamed 64-year-old driving a 2007 Chrysler Town and County minivan crossed over over the eastbound lane, plowing through "multiple barricades" inside the Tuscarora Tunnel on Thursday, January 12, 2023, around 7:30 p.m. Pennsylvania state police detail in the release.
NY man pleads guilty to trafficking 67 kg of cocaine in PA
HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A New York man has pleaded guilty to trafficking over 67 kilograms of cocaine into Pennsylvania. On January 10, U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam tells Eyewitness News that 37-year-old Esteban Latorre-Cacho, from Lockport, New York, pleaded guilty to trafficking cocaine for further distribution. State police say they pulled Latorre-Cacho over […]
3 suspects accused of $800 theft at Crossing Outlets
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for three men who they say were involved in an $800 theft at the Crossing Premium Outlets in Monroe County. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, the men pictured below entered the Lids outlet in Tannersville on January 5 around 12:00 p.m. Police say the three […]
