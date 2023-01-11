ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bibb County, GA

41nbc.com

77-year-old Macon man with medical issues reported missing

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating a missing person. A sheriff’s office news release says 77-year-old Carl Isiah Ford left his Burton Avenue home around 8:30 Friday morning and didn’t return. Deputies were contacted around 4 p.m. and tried unsuccessfully to locate Ford, who they say suffers from medical issues for which he may need treatment.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Man arrested after Warner Robins business is shot up

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man is in jail after deputies responded to a call at RCI Collision on Corder Road to find the place had been shot up. Deputies say that several vehicles, the business office, and a nearby home were struck by gunfire. Investigators were able to...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
41nbc.com

Warner Robins man shot in leg during argument

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A shooting Thursday morning at 204 Arnold Blvd left a man shot in the leg and sent to the hospital. Investigation from the Warner Robins Police Department found that an argument took place outside of 204 Arnold Blvd around 9:44 a.m., which escalated and led to shots being fired. 43-year-old Derrick J. Jackson of Warner Robins was shot in the leg. He was taken to Atrium Health Navicent in Bibb where he is now in stable condition.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

Warner Robins police investigating man shot in leg on Arnold Boulevard

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins police are investigating after a shooting that happened in the 200 Block of Arnold Boulevard in Warner Robins Thursday morning. According to a news release from the Warner Robins Police Department, the call came in just before 9:45 a.m. about two men shooting at each other. When officers made it to the scene, they found a man who had been shot in the leg.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

'Just started hitting me': Woman recalls alleged assault by Macon Applebee's server

MACON, Ga. — A Macon woman says a long wait for food at an Applebee’s on Riverside Drive ended with her being assaulted by a server. "I have torn tendons in my shoulder is what the doctor told me at the hospital last night, I have a bruise on my cheek and a cut on my eye where she constantly just started hitting me and hitting me,” Venica Cofield said about her injuries.
MACON, GA
WMAZ

National Weather Service confirms EF-3 tornado struck Griffin

GRIFFIN, Ga. — The National Weather Service office in Peachtree City has confirmed at least 4 tornadoes from Thursday evenings storms thus far, one of which is an EF-3 that struck the northside of Griffin. The other three confirmed so far have been rated EF-2s. EF-2: Troup County. The...
GRIFFIN, GA
41nbc.com

UPDATE: Arrest made in connection with teen’s shooting death

UPDATE (9:30 p.m.) – A 57-year-old man is in custody following the shooting death of a juvenile Tuesday. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says 57-year-old Algie Frankar Bryant was identified as the suspect and taken in to be interviewed. He was then taken to the Bibb...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
Jones County News

‘Rolling dispensary’ halted; driver nabbed for trafficking

A Bibb County man was stopped in Jones County with what could be categorized as a rolling dispensary of illegal drugs. Michael Terreco Willis, 42, was arrested Dec. 27 and charged with trafficking cocaine, illegal drugs marijuana or methamphetamine; marijuana purchase, felony possession, manufacture, distribution or sale; possession of a schedule IV drug with intent; possession of a schedule II…
JONES COUNTY, GA

