41nbc.com
77-year-old Macon man with medical issues reported missing
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating a missing person. A sheriff’s office news release says 77-year-old Carl Isiah Ford left his Burton Avenue home around 8:30 Friday morning and didn’t return. Deputies were contacted around 4 p.m. and tried unsuccessfully to locate Ford, who they say suffers from medical issues for which he may need treatment.
wgxa.tv
Man arrested after Warner Robins business is shot up
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man is in jail after deputies responded to a call at RCI Collision on Corder Road to find the place had been shot up. Deputies say that several vehicles, the business office, and a nearby home were struck by gunfire. Investigators were able to...
41nbc.com
Warner Robins man shot in leg during argument
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A shooting Thursday morning at 204 Arnold Blvd left a man shot in the leg and sent to the hospital. Investigation from the Warner Robins Police Department found that an argument took place outside of 204 Arnold Blvd around 9:44 a.m., which escalated and led to shots being fired. 43-year-old Derrick J. Jackson of Warner Robins was shot in the leg. He was taken to Atrium Health Navicent in Bibb where he is now in stable condition.
Clean up continues in Wilcox County after line of storms hit Central Georgia
WILCOX COUNTY, Ga. — A line of storms that moved through the southeast on Thursday left some in Central Georgia picking up tree limbs and other debris. One of the hardest hit spots was Wilcox County. Sheriff Robert Rodgers says crews were out overnight to clear roads and remove...
WMAZ
Overnight curfew issued in Griffin following powerful storms | Live updates
ATLANTA — North Georgia was under an enhanced risk, Level 3 out of 5, for severe weather for Thursday, Jan. 12. Georgians experienced damaging winds up to 60 mph along with the possibility of a few tornadoes. The NWS will be out to survey storm damage and investigate reports of possible tornados Friday.
WMAZ
wgxa.tv
Investigators say Shot Spotter registered 15 shots at location where teen was found dead
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The night before the body of 15-year-old Ashton Roberts was found, a Shot Spotter alert registered 15 rounds being fired on the road where the body was found. In documents obtained from the Sheriff's Office by WGXA, an investigator states that while on the way to...
Georgia GOP county chair sentenced in Jan. 6 charge
When Taylor County Republican Party Chairwoman Mandy Robinson-Hand emerged from the U.S. Capitol amid the noise and smok...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Investigators searching for 16-year-old girl missing several days
COVINGTON, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Investigators in Georgia are asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl. According to authorities, Imani Thompson-Overton left her home in Covington the afternoon of January 6 and has not returned. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, brown boots, and...
'Just started hitting me': Woman recalls alleged assault by Macon Applebee's server
MACON, Ga. — A Macon woman says a long wait for food at an Applebee’s on Riverside Drive ended with her being assaulted by a server. "I have torn tendons in my shoulder is what the doctor told me at the hospital last night, I have a bruise on my cheek and a cut on my eye where she constantly just started hitting me and hitting me,” Venica Cofield said about her injuries.
WMAZ
National Weather Service confirms EF-3 tornado struck Griffin
GRIFFIN, Ga. — The National Weather Service office in Peachtree City has confirmed at least 4 tornadoes from Thursday evenings storms thus far, one of which is an EF-3 that struck the northside of Griffin. The other three confirmed so far have been rated EF-2s. EF-2: Troup County. The...
wgxa.tv
Two men arrested in Warner Robins for firing shots, striking sleeping woman in the neck
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two men have been arrested after a group fight outside of an apartment at Randall Heights in Warner Robins led to a woman being shot in the neck while she slept. Tyquavious Crowder and Elijah Brinson are both being held without bond after being found...
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Arrest made in connection with teen’s shooting death
UPDATE (9:30 p.m.) – A 57-year-old man is in custody following the shooting death of a juvenile Tuesday. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says 57-year-old Algie Frankar Bryant was identified as the suspect and taken in to be interviewed. He was then taken to the Bibb...
Georgia deputy suspended after posting racist comments on Facebook, officials say
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Newton County Sheriff’s Office deputy was suspended after being accused of posting inappropriate online comments. Officials told Channel 2 Action News that Deputy Clay Stevens was suspended after he made racist comments on Facebook regarding residents in the Newton County community. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
WMAZ
Folks fed up with commercial vehicles in Bibb County neighborhoods
Some folks in Bibb County say there are commercial vehicles parked in front yards, or on the side of the street just like any regular car. They want them out.
wgxa.tv
Jones County News
‘Rolling dispensary’ halted; driver nabbed for trafficking
A Bibb County man was stopped in Jones County with what could be categorized as a rolling dispensary of illegal drugs. Michael Terreco Willis, 42, was arrested Dec. 27 and charged with trafficking cocaine, illegal drugs marijuana or methamphetamine; marijuana purchase, felony possession, manufacture, distribution or sale; possession of a schedule IV drug with intent; possession of a schedule II…
Bibb Sheriff's Office arrest 5 people for burglary in stolen car
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office arrested 5 people for a robbery that happened just around 10:05 a.m. on Tuesday morning. In a release by the Sheriff's Office, they say it happened in the 1600 block of Greentree Parkway. Deputies responded to a call for burglary in progress there.
