ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Click2Houston.com

China's 2022 auto sales rise 9.5% but growth weakening

BEIJING – China’s auto sales rose 9.5% last year as electric vehicle purchases nearly doubled, but demand in the global industry’s biggest market slumped in December, foreshadowing weaker growth this year, a trade group reported Thursday. Sales of SUVs, sedans and minivans rose to 23.6 million, according...
Click2Houston.com

Winter wonderland or winter woes?

Hello, meteorologist Caroline Brown here to say welcome back to the wild weather blog, and welcome to 2023!. I spent New Year’s with my family snowboarding in Telluride, Colorado, which was a perfect way to ring in the New Year filled with the ones I love the most. We were very fortunate to have optimal ski conditions, with a good mixture of fresh powder days and some sunny days as well. In the grand scheme, Colorado has been very lucky to have above-average snow this season, but others across the globe have seen a very unusual ski season. Specifically, the Alps have been dealing with record-setting heat which has melted the snow, and out in California, they have seen record-setting snowfall.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy