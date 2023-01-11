Hello, meteorologist Caroline Brown here to say welcome back to the wild weather blog, and welcome to 2023!. I spent New Year’s with my family snowboarding in Telluride, Colorado, which was a perfect way to ring in the New Year filled with the ones I love the most. We were very fortunate to have optimal ski conditions, with a good mixture of fresh powder days and some sunny days as well. In the grand scheme, Colorado has been very lucky to have above-average snow this season, but others across the globe have seen a very unusual ski season. Specifically, the Alps have been dealing with record-setting heat which has melted the snow, and out in California, they have seen record-setting snowfall.

