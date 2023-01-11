Read full article on original website
qcnews.com
Person found shot to death in vehicle in northeast Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person was found to shot to death inside a vehicle in northeast Charlotte Friday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said officers responded to a shooting call just before 10:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of Citiside Drive. When they...
Davie Co. Sheriffs Office arrest parent who had gun on elementary school campus
MOCKSVILLE, N.C. — Davie County Sheriff's Office arrested Robert B. Roberts, 34, for possession of a handgun on school property on Wednesday, Jan. 11 around 8:20 a.m. The School Resource Officer at Mocksville Elementary School was notified by school staff that a parent had a handgun on his person as he was leaving the property.
Search warrants: Mother, stepfather of Madalina Cojocari took separate trips before her disappearance
CORNELIUS, N.C. — On Tuesday, search warrants related to the disappearance of an 11-year-old North Carolina girl were unsealed. Madalina Cojocari has not been seen since November. Cojocari is from Cornelius. The warrants unsealed today relate to searches of the family's home in December. Police were there on Dec....
Body Found In Pond Identified As Suspected Shooter In Lincoln County Woman’s Death
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Sheriff’s detectives have identified a body found in a pond near the scene of a deadly shooting in Denver, North Carolina. Investigators say Anthony Herriott, 30, is the suspect they were looking for in the fatal shooting of Debra Jackson. She was found shot in the head in the front lawn of a home on Sherwood Lane Monday afternoon.
Gastonia police seeking help finding man who was last seen in December
GASTONIA, N.C. — Detectives with the Gastonia Police Department are asking for the public’s help in finding a man that was last heard from a few weeks ago. Kyle Goulet, 26, was last heard from by his family on Dec. 20 over the phone. He was last seen in the area of West Hudson and Clyde Street in Gastonia.
Bodies found in Lincoln County believed to be result of murder-suicide
Cornelius police 'incredibly grateful' for meals provided by community as search continues for Madalina Cojocari
CORNELIUS, N.C. — This weekend marks one month since 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari was reported missing by her mother, Diana Cojocari, to a Bailey Middle School resource officer. However, it's been longer than that, 53 days, since the last confirmed sighting of Madalina getting off the school bus in her...
SWAT Team called for barricaded person in southeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – SWAT team members have been deployed to a home in southeast Charlotte Friday morning. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, members of the department’s SWAT team are assisting officers on Wheeler Drive for a barricaded person. This is off Rama Road and near Rama Road Elementary School.
Victims identified after I-85 crash leaves 4 dead
Fort Mill man shoots intruder after assault & threats to kids
A Fort Mill man shot an intruder several times Monday night after he broke into their apartment and threatened to kill the victim and the children inside, authorities said. Jacques Lindsay, 28, managed to make it to a Charlotte hospital, where he was being treated pending charges in the Fort Mill assault and burglary.
Investigation underway after deadly Salisbury house fire, officials say
SALISBURY, N.C. — One person is dead and another is hurt after a house fire Friday in Salisbury, officials in Rowan County confirmed to Channel 9. The fire started just after 7 a.m. on Duke Drive, which is located off Old Concord Road. When firefighters got there, the sheriff’s...
Woman identified after body was found in woods in Newton, officials say
NEWTON, N.C. — The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office identified a body that was found in the woods on Wednesday as Emily Elizabeth King. Officials said King, 42, was a Newton resident. The cause of her death remains under investigation, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. EARLIER...
Suspect arrested after thefts from unlocked cars in Rowan County community
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect has been arrested after a spree of thefts from vehicles in the Enochville community. Authorities released photos from surveillance cameras in late December showing a burglar sneaking around homes and stealing from unlocked cars. Most of the thefts were reported from neighborhoods off South Enochville Avenue.
3 people, dog rescued from overturned boat in Lake Noman, dispatchers confirm
LAKE NORMAN, N.C. — First responders rescued three people and a dog from an overturned boat in Lake Norman Friday morning, dispatchers told Channel 9. It happened on the Davidson side of the lake. Around 11:15 a.m., Chopper 9 Skyzoom could see the boat upside down in the water.
