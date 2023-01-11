Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oso Ighodaro pushes No. 25 Marquette past No. 6 UConn
Oso Ighodaro scored 19 points and Olivier-Maxence Prosper added 17 as No. 25 Marquette handed sixth-ranked UConn its third loss
CBS 58
Work alongside the Crew! Brewers hiring game day staff for 2023 season
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Brewers announced they are hiring game day staff for the 2023 season. It's a unique opportunity to support the Brew Crew all season long at American Family Field. Game day seasonal staff are an integral part of the team, according to a news release...
wiproud.com
Which Wisconsin city ranks #1 as the most dangerous in the state?
Your first guess might be Wisconsin’s biggest city, Milwaukee, but you would be incorrect. Milwaukee actually ranks #3 on onlyinyourstate.com’s list of Most Dangerous Cities In Wisconsin. In the #2 spot is the Village of Brown Deer, with 398 violent crimes for every 100,000 residents. Yeah, that math...
wearegreenbay.com
10 northeast Wisconsin companies named finalists in state’s Manufacturer of the Year Awards
(WFRV) – Twenty-eight Wisconsin manufacturers have been named finalists for the 34th Annual Manufacturer of the Year (MOTY) Awards, 10 of which are located in northeast Wisconsin. The finalists were announced on January 12, and the Grand Award winners will be selected in four categories based on company size.
CBS 58
'Just going to blow it': Mega Millions jackpot second largest in lottery history
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Friday the 13th might actually end up being someone’s lucky day. The Mega Millions jackpot has reached an estimated $1.35 billion. Despite the date, people are still testing their luck to see if they can hit it big. The odds of getting struck by lightning...
grocerydive.com
Chicago’s Go Grocer expands to Milwaukee
Chicago’s Go Grocer is expanding to Milwaukee, beginning with two new locations, according to local business publication BizTimes. The first location, opening on Jan. 18, is a 1,985-square-foot storefront in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward. A second location, spanning 2,430 square feet with a small indoor seating area, is set to open in the city’s Brewery District this summer.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South Shore Park Mandarin duck photographer robbed
ST. FRANCIS, Wis. - A photographer from Appleton came to the Milwaukee area Wednesday, Jan. 11 to snap photos of a rare Mandarin duck that has been spotted at South Shore Park, and the experience turned out to be memorable for all the wrong reasons. Someone pulled a gun on Brent Balken and tried stealing his photography equipment shortly after he left the park.
CBS 58
'Highly contagious' COVID variant headed to Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The XBB.1.5 COVID variant is easy to catch, and easy to spread, according to local health officials. Doctor Ben Weston, Chief Health Policy Advisor for Milwaukee County, says the variant is hitting the US east coast right now, but will soon reach Wisconsin. "There's no doubt...
One Wisconsin City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
CBS 58
Window Select to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 spent months sharing complaints last year from customers unhappy with home improvement company Window Select. Now, there's word that after hundreds of complaints, the company could be headed for bankruptcy. Customers tell CBS 58 they received calls from a third-party representing Window Select, informing...
What will Wisconsin Republicans do after Spindell spilled the beans on suppressing Black votes?
Thanks to the excellent reporting of Bruce Murphy in Urban Milwaukee, we now know that fake Trump elector and Wisconsin Elections Commissioner Robert Spindell crowed about Republicans’ successful efforts to suppress the Black vote in Milwaukee in the November 2022 elections. The quotes Murphy pulls out of Spindell’s congratulatory message to Republicans, as party chair […] The post What will Wisconsin Republicans do after Spindell spilled the beans on suppressing Black votes? appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
wpr.org
Wisconsin solar projects get a boost after federal omnibus bill sends more than $255.7M to the state
Communities across Wisconsin are funding a variety of solar projects after the $1.7 trillion bipartisan Omnibus Appropriations Act earmarked more than $255.7 million for Wisconsin. Sun Prairie is receiving a hefty $3.2 million in federal funding that will go toward a solar radiation water pollution control facility. Leaders describe it...
Harley-Davidson to repurpose Milwaukee headquarters, build community park
Harley-Davidson Inc. will be repurposing surface lots at its Milwaukee headquarters and transforming the area into a community park, the company announced Wednesday.
cwbradio.com
Vos Says He Won't Agree to Updating Shared Revenue Program Without Spending Reforms From Local Governments
(By Evan Casey, Wisconsin Public Radio) Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said he won't agree to updating Wisconsin's shared revenue program without spending reforms from local governments, even as Milwaukee officials believe they've already cut millions of dollars from their budget. According to Evan Casey with Wisconsin Public Radio,...
Small chance for snow showers Thursday afternoon
The next storm system tracks to our south on Thursday. We'll keep a small chance for snow showers in the afternoon, but we're not expecting any accumulation.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Ice Bar postponed at BelAir at The Corners of Brookfield
TOWN OF BROOKFIELD — The BelAir Cantina Ice Bar at The Corners of Brookfield has been postponed due to weather conditions. The original opening date was set for Thursday. More information will be available next week about an opening date. The Ice Bar is a 20-foot, 10,000-pound feature with...
shepherdexpress.com
Three Brothers is a Culinary Classic
Three Brothers, located on a lovely little Bay View corner at 2414 S. St. Clair Street, is an all-time great among Milwaukee restaurants. Generations can attest to the consistency of the incredible food, vintage décor and the cash or check-only policy. It’s been three generations of Three Brothers, and it’s a total five-star restaurant in my humble opinion.
gotodestinations.com
Cheese, Please: A Guide to the Best Pizza in Milwaukee
Attention all pizza lovers in Milwaukee, Wisconsin! Are you tired of so-so pizza that leaves you feeling unsatisfied?. Look no further, because we’ve scoured the streets of Cream City to bring you the crème de la crème of pizza joints. From deep dish to thin crust, wood-fired...
On Milwaukee
Dream Dance Steakhouse to reopen at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino
It's been nearly three years since guests have crossed the threshhold of Dream Dance Steakhouse at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. In fact the steakhouse, which was beautifully transformed by a $1.8 million remodel in late 2019, was open for just over six months before the pandemic shut down eateries across the city. [Take a peek!]
