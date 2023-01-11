ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

wiproud.com

Which Wisconsin city ranks #1 as the most dangerous in the state?

Your first guess might be Wisconsin’s biggest city, Milwaukee, but you would be incorrect. Milwaukee actually ranks #3 on onlyinyourstate.com’s list of Most Dangerous Cities In Wisconsin. In the #2 spot is the Village of Brown Deer, with 398 violent crimes for every 100,000 residents. Yeah, that math...
MILWAUKEE, WI
grocerydive.com

Chicago’s Go Grocer expands to Milwaukee

Chicago’s Go Grocer is expanding to Milwaukee, beginning with two new locations, according to local business publication BizTimes. The first location, opening on Jan. 18, is a 1,985-square-foot storefront in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward. A second location, spanning 2,430 square feet with a small indoor seating area, is set to open in the city’s Brewery District this summer.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

South Shore Park Mandarin duck photographer robbed

ST. FRANCIS, Wis. - A photographer from Appleton came to the Milwaukee area Wednesday, Jan. 11 to snap photos of a rare Mandarin duck that has been spotted at South Shore Park, and the experience turned out to be memorable for all the wrong reasons. Someone pulled a gun on Brent Balken and tried stealing his photography equipment shortly after he left the park.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

'Highly contagious' COVID variant headed to Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The XBB.1.5 COVID variant is easy to catch, and easy to spread, according to local health officials. Doctor Ben Weston, Chief Health Policy Advisor for Milwaukee County, says the variant is hitting the US east coast right now, but will soon reach Wisconsin. "There's no doubt...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Window Select to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 spent months sharing complaints last year from customers unhappy with home improvement company Window Select. Now, there's word that after hundreds of complaints, the company could be headed for bankruptcy. Customers tell CBS 58 they received calls from a third-party representing Window Select, informing...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

What will Wisconsin Republicans do after Spindell spilled the beans on suppressing Black votes?

Thanks to the excellent reporting of Bruce Murphy in Urban Milwaukee, we now know that fake Trump elector and Wisconsin Elections Commissioner Robert Spindell crowed about Republicans’ successful efforts to suppress the Black vote in Milwaukee in the November 2022 elections. The quotes Murphy pulls out of Spindell’s congratulatory message to Republicans, as party chair […] The post What will Wisconsin Republicans do after Spindell spilled the beans on suppressing Black votes? appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Vos Says He Won't Agree to Updating Shared Revenue Program Without Spending Reforms From Local Governments

(By Evan Casey, Wisconsin Public Radio) Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said he won't agree to updating Wisconsin's shared revenue program without spending reforms from local governments, even as Milwaukee officials believe they've already cut millions of dollars from their budget. According to Evan Casey with Wisconsin Public Radio,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Ice Bar postponed at BelAir at The Corners of Brookfield

TOWN OF BROOKFIELD — The BelAir Cantina Ice Bar at The Corners of Brookfield has been postponed due to weather conditions. The original opening date was set for Thursday. More information will be available next week about an opening date. The Ice Bar is a 20-foot, 10,000-pound feature with...
BROOKFIELD, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Three Brothers is a Culinary Classic

Three Brothers, located on a lovely little Bay View corner at 2414 S. St. Clair Street, is an all-time great among Milwaukee restaurants. Generations can attest to the consistency of the incredible food, vintage décor and the cash or check-only policy. It’s been three generations of Three Brothers, and it’s a total five-star restaurant in my humble opinion.
MILWAUKEE, WI
gotodestinations.com

Cheese, Please: A Guide to the Best Pizza in Milwaukee

Attention all pizza lovers in Milwaukee, Wisconsin! Are you tired of so-so pizza that leaves you feeling unsatisfied?. Look no further, because we’ve scoured the streets of Cream City to bring you the crème de la crème of pizza joints. From deep dish to thin crust, wood-fired...
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Dream Dance Steakhouse to reopen at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

It's been nearly three years since guests have crossed the threshhold of Dream Dance Steakhouse at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. In fact the steakhouse, which was beautifully transformed by a $1.8 million remodel in late 2019, was open for just over six months before the pandemic shut down eateries across the city. [Take a peek!]
MILWAUKEE, WI

