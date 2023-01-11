ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yung Joc Says Artists Sleeping With Producers In Exchange For Beats Is 'Very Common'

Yung Joc has claimed artists sleeping with producers in exchange for beats is very common in the industry, and it’s more normalized than people think. During a segment from his recent interview with VladTV that aired on Wednesday (January 3), Joc shared his thoughts on Ashanti‘s comments during a Breakfast Club interview last month regarding a producer who made a move on her in exchange for a couple of records.
urbanbellemag.com

Todd Tucker is Accused of Clashing with Tamar Braxton During Recent Concert

RHOA fans have been guessing which Atlanta housewife may have recently clashed with Tamar Braxton. Tamar Braxton made headlines recently due to some comments she made on social media. She actually made some interesting accusations hours ago on Instagram Story. She alleged that a certain “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and her husband came for her recently. While she didn’t name any names, Tamar accused the couple of “threatening” her. And she said they have “real beef” because the housewife’s husband “stepped” to her. To no surprise, Tamar’s comments had a lot of RHOA fans trying to piece together clues to determine just who Tamar was referring to in her Instagram Story. Interestingly enough, blogger Ken Barbie guessed that Tamar may have been making accusations about Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker.
HipHopDX.com

Bow Wow Responds To Da Brat Calling Him Out For 'Discrediting' Jermaine Dupri

Bow Wow has responded to Da Brat calling him out over his comments about Jermaine Dupri and 106 & Park, saying he’d never engage in a war of words with his former labelmate. The “Like You” star sparked a heated debate over the weekend by disputing Dupri’s claim that he came up with the idea for BET’s 106 & Park as a Black-friendly alternative to MTV’s popular countdown show TRL (Total Request Live).
Popculture

A 'Love & Hip Hop' Couple Has Allegedly Separated

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta is gearing up for another season and per Media Take Out, there is going to be a major plot twist with the love lives of several of its cast members. After a rough season of marital strife, Bambi and Scrappy have called it quits, according to the report. Last season chronicled Scrappy's personal journey to healing his childhood traumas, specifically as it relates to his overbearing mother, Momma Dee, and how she infiltrates their marriage. Scrappy and Bambi, who have three children together, have reportedly stopped following each other on Instagram, and have deleted all of their shared pictures together on each other's pages. There were talks of divorce for some time, but by the end of the season, it seemed they were doing better. But MTO reports things have since gone downhill.
Vibe

Gucci Mane Calls For Investigation Of Louisiana Prison Holding Pooh Shiesty

Gucci Mane has called for the investigation of the Louisiana prison Pooh Shiesty is being held in. According to the rapper, conditions at United States Penitentiary, Pollock are inhumane and require immediate intervention. The 1017 CEO took to social media to air out the poor treatment his artist, born Lontrell Denell Williams Jr., has experienced while in custody. “We do not pay attention to how inmates are treated!” Gucci wrote in a tweet posted on his Twitter account. More from VIBE.comGucci Mane "Couldn't Stand" Nicki Minaj Because She Wouldn't Sleep With Him, Deb Antney ClaimsYoung Dolph's Estate Unveils Tracklist For Posthumous...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Video Shows Blueface Fighting in Street Brawl That Leaves Man Knocked Out

Blueface recently got into an altercation that was captioned on camera. On New Year's Day (Jan. 1), video surfaced of a huge brawl that reportedly took place during the let out of a club in Baltimore, his girlfriend Chrisean Rock's hometown. In the video, a melee is ensuing, with several men pouncing on an individual in a yellow shirt. The chaos lasts for nearly a minute in the clip, with it ending with a man knocked out on the pavement.
HipHopDX.com

Ice Cube Labeled 'Fake Gangster' By Sir Jinx As $100K Royalties Lawsuit Heats Up

Ice Cube has been labeled a “fake gangster” by Sir Jinx as the latter’s ongoing lawsuit against the N.W.A. pioneer continues to drag on. Jinx claimed in court documents last March that he hadn’t been paid his fair share of royalties from Ice Cube, despite having produced more than 28 tracks for the Death Certificate MC.
HipHopDX.com

Boosie Badazz Responds To Soulja Boy’s Gay Rapper Comments: ‘Can’t Let U Say That’

Boosie Badazz has taken Soulja Boy to task over his assertion that he is “one of the last straight rappers in the game” during a recent Instagram Live rant. On Thursday (December 29), the “Turn My Swag On” rapper seemingly fired a series of subliminal shots in NBA YoungBoy’s direction, reigniting their long-simmering beef. Although he didn’t name names, Soulja Boy went in on an unspecified rapper who paints his nails, labeling him and others like him “gay” while proclaiming to be “one of the last straight rappers in the game.”
hotnewhiphop.com

Gangsta Boo’s Death Leaves Hip-Hop In Mourning: Drake, GloRilla, And More Pay Respects

The Three 6 Mafia member was undeniably influential within the industry. The excitement of a new year beginning is still wearing off, though the mood became sombre once the hip-hop community heard about the death of Gangsta Boo. She passed on Sunday (January 1), and it’s chiefly suspected that an overdose was her ultimate cause of death.
thesource.com

[WATCH] Keith Murray Says Biggie Would “Still Be Alive Today” If He Listened To His Warning To Leave L.A. The Day He Died

Def Squad member Keith Murray has recently come out with stories about several 90s rappers including Foxy Brown, Kurupt, DMX and even himself. Now, Murray has gone out on a limb and said that if the Notorious B.I.G. would’ve listened to him when he warned him about leaving L.A., Murray believes that Biggie would still be alive today.
Vibe

50 Cent Turned Down $1.3 Million Record Deal From Universal Music Group

50 Cent once turned down a seven-figure recording deal with Universal Music Group in a strategic attempt to circumvent rival Irv Gotti sabotaging his career. In a recent interview, the 47-year-old spoke on the impact his opposition had on his decisions to decline the lucrative offer, which came during the massive bidding war he created in 2002.More from VIBE.comChika Blasts 50 Cent For Comparing Megan Thee Stallion To Jussie SmollettMaster P And Romeo Clash Over Family Business On Social Media50 Cent's New Drama Series 'Fightland' In Development At STARZ “Irv [Gotti] was talking in the interview and he was talking about...
Vibe

Janet Jackson Explains Why She Chose Ludacris To Join Her Upcoming Tour

The wait for Janet Jackson and her fans to be reunited will not be long as the Control singer is heading on tour with Ludacris in 2023. Although many questioned why the Together Again Tour will feature the acclaimed rapper as her opening act, the answer is quite simple. During the mother of one’s recent appearance on TODAY, she explained, “I’ve never done it with him before, so he’s a great fit. [I] thought it would be a lot of fun.” When speaking on the tour overall, she shared, “I feel great. We’re so excited.” More from VIBE.comJanet Jackson To...

