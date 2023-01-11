Read full article on original website
thesource.com
Tyrese Is Beyond Will Smith Jokes Following Golden Globes Jabs: ‘Move on Already’
Tyrese isn’t letting any jokes or commentary steer him away from his Will Smith support. A day after Smith was the butt of a Eddie Murphy joke at the Golden Globes, Tyrese hit Instagram to ask people to move on already. Eddie Murphy attended the 2023 Golden Globes, where...
thesource.com
[WATCH] 50 Cent Apologizes to Megan Thee Stallion for Social Media Jokes About Tory Lanez Shooting
50 Cent is the first in a long list of names that should apologize to Megan Thee Stallion. During a visit to Big Boy’s Neighborhood, 50 Cent apologized to Hot Girl Meg for comparing Thee Stallion to Jussie Smollett, who was believed to orchestrate a hate crime hoax. 50...
Katherine Heigl says she felt 'betrayed' when people turned on her after controversial comments about 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Knocked Up'
Katherine Heigl said by constantly apologizing for her "Grey's Anatomy" and "Knocked Up" comments, she "just kept giving the whole thing a heartbeat."
thesource.com
Kanye West Marries Yeezy Architect Bianca Censori In Private Wedding Ceremony
Kanye has been extremely quiet since he was “canceled” in November for his anti-Semitic remarks and praise for Hitler and the Nazis. Ye ducked off for a while, even his business partner was having trouble locating the rapper/fashion designer. However, it was recently discovered that Ye had gotten re-married, and was even spotted with a wedding ring and with his new wife at a restaurant.
Storm Reid and Shedeur Sanders Go Public With Their Romance at "Missing" Premiere
Love is in the air for Storm Reid. On Thursday, the 19-year-old actor made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Shedeur Sanders at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie, "Missing," out Jan. 20. The couple looked as cute as can be as they held hands and smiled for the cameras. "He's super sweet, super talented," Reid told Entertainment Tonight of the 20-year-old collegiate football player. "I'm just glad to have him here supporting me."
thesource.com
Kanye West Sighted With Blonde Woman at Dinner in Los Angeles
Kanye West is NOT missing! While there have been rumors and concerns that Ye has gone MIA, particularly after the backlash West received after making antisemitic remarks, fans can be comforted knowing that he is out and about, carrying on with his daily life. Photos have surfaced online showcasing West...
thesource.com
Gunna’s Return to Social Media Met with Cold Shoulder from YSL Affiliates
6ix9ine isn’t the only person that isn’t a fan of Gunna making his return to Instagram and claiming YSL. On Wednesday (Jan. 11) morning, Gunna hit Instagram and announced he is back. “N***as acting like they switching to a side But it’s only one side. #YslTheLabel #FreeThug & Yak GUNNA BACC!!!!!,” he wrote.
thesource.com
Druski Announces ‘Coulda Been Records’ Auditions for Public With a Chance To Join Him on Tour
Druski recently revealed plans to hold open-to-the-public “Coulda Been Records” auditions for prospective artists to join him on stage during his upcoming Coulda, Woulda, Shoulda comedy tour in front of thousands. Druski began tryouts by broadcasting a video from a New York City audition, and he will hold...
thesource.com
Ray J Threatens Tyrese Over Eddie Murphy Criticism: ‘Dont Play With My Mentors! It Wont End Well!’
Ray J is sending a warning to Tyrese: leave Eddie Murphy alone or “It wont end well!!”. A day after Smith was the butt of an Eddie Murphy joke at the Golden Globes, Tyrese hit Instagram to ask people to move on already. Eddie Murphy attended the 2023 Golden...
