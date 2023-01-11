ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Miss Q
3d ago

God bless.... I have definitely driven when I was tired n I knew darn well that wasn't okay... thank u God for your Grace...

Kindra Bailey
3d ago

"Somebody" was looking out for you that night, ain't gotta say who... "🎶You know what's up" 💖🙏🏾

Lelia Ellerbe
3d ago

yes he saved you When tired pull over immediately don't second guess it. You could have been in another world today. God got things for you to do here in Earth yet. Amen for his goodness and his mercy.

