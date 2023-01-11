Read full article on original website
Kaia Gerber Kisses Austin Butler To Celebrate His Golden Globes Win After The Show: Watch
Austin Butler won big at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, and afterward, his girlfriend, Kaia Gerber, was by his side to congratulate him. Although Kaia did not attend the event with Austin, she met up with him outside the ceremony following the show. The two could be seen sharing a passionate kiss in the Beverly Hills Hotel, with Kaia proudly wrapping her arms around Austin’s neck and hugging him.
Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore
HFPA/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock And so it begins! Awards season is officially upon Us as the 2023 Golden Globes are just hours away. After taking a hiatus in 2022, the red carpet soirée is back and will see Hollywood’s biggest names gather together at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday, January 10. Hosted by Jerrod […]
Best Dressed at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards
On Tuesday night, the Golden Globes attempted their comeback, two years since they last aired. In the meantime, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has promised to work at revamping the group, following the 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation exposing the lack of any Black members in the HFPA and other ethical malpractices. It has remained a big question in Hollywood whether the A-listers would come back to the Globes carpet, and if so, how much of a presence fashion would have. But as WWD reported last week, the stylists are ready to go big once again. As stylist Jennifer Austin put...
Salma Hayek & Jessica Chastain Accidentally Twinning On the Golden Globes Red Carpet Might Be Our Favorite Fashion Moment Yet
Between stylists, makeup artists, and hairstylists, it takes quite a village to get a star ready for a big red carpet like the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. In this year’s 80th edition, it turns out two villages had quite similar visions for actresses Salma Hayek and Jessica Chastain who were almost twinning on the carpet. Hayek, who is attending the big night to celebrate her latest movie Puss in Boots: The Last Wish‘s Best Picture – Animated nomination, wore a crystal-encrusted, golden gown and it’s easily one of our favorite looks from the star to date. Hayek let her dress...
Ana De Armas Rocks Black & Silver Dress At 2023 Golden Globe Awards: Photo
Ana de Armas, 34, wowed at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10! The actress, who is nominated for an award in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama category for her role in Blonde, showed off a sleeveless black dress with a silver sequined front as she posed on the red carpet. She also had her long hair down and added silver earrings and a matching bracelet.
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Welcome New Baby On ‘Blessed Day’
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are parents again! According to PEOPLE, the couple, who are already parents to Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, welcomed a baby on Friday, January 13. John, 43, reportedly told the crowd at a private concert on Friday that the family welcomed “the little baby this morning.” He also exclaimed, “What a blessed day,” before noting that despite the fact that he “didn’t get a lot of sleep,” he “feels energized” after spending time at the hospital with his supermodel wife, 37.
We Can't Help Falling In Love With Austin Butler After He Brought His Sister to the Golden Globes
Watch: Austin Butler Addresses His New Elvis-Like Voice at Globes. We can't help falling in love with Austin Butler's plus-one. The Elvis actor invited his older sister Ashley as his date to the 2023 Golden Globes, where he won for his leading role in the Baz Luhrmann-directed film. He was up against fellow nominees Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Hugh Jackman (The Son), Bill Nighy (Living) and Jeremy Pope (The Inspection) for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture Drama. (Find out all the winners here.)
Katherine Heigl says she felt 'betrayed' when people turned on her after controversial comments about 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Knocked Up'
Katherine Heigl said by constantly apologizing for her "Grey's Anatomy" and "Knocked Up" comments, she "just kept giving the whole thing a heartbeat."
Lisa Rinna Is Not the Only ‘RHOBH’ Star Who Is Reportedly Out For Season 13
Lisa Rinna is reportedly not the only ‘RHOBH’ staple that will not be returning for season 13.
Here's Proof Brad Pitt Was the Life of the Party at the 2023 Golden Globes
The party doesn't start until Brad Pitt walks in. While the Babylon star didn't score a Golden Globe nomination for his role as Jack Conrad in the period epic, it didn't stop the 59-year-old from being the life of the party at the 2023 ceremony. (For a complete list of Golden Globe winners, click here.)
ETOnline.com
Zendaya Reacts to Golden Globe Win for Best Actress in a Drama Series for 'Euphoria'
Zendaya can finally add a Golden Globe statuette to her name!. The two-time Emmy winner earned her first Golden Globe on Tuesday for her lead role as Rue Bennett in HBO's Euphoria, taking home the award for Best Actress in a Television Series -- Drama. The 26-year-old actress beat out...
thedigitalfix.com
Harry Styles will return as Starfox in MCU, confirms producer
Harry Styles debuted as MCU character Starfox in Eternals, but despite one of the current biggest popstars joining the franchise, we haven’t heard much about his future. Nate Moore, VP of production and development at Marvel Studios, assures us that we’ll see him in more Marvel movies somewhere done the line.
thedigitalfix.com
John Wick 4 star confirms Keanu Reeves kept up his kind tradition
Keanu Reeves is one of the nicest men working in Hollywood. His list of good deeds is longer than the list of great action movies he’s made, and he’s done everything from making outrageous charitable donations to making a grandmother’s day just because he could. The Matrix...
Fans praise sweet moment Colin Farrell helped Jennifer Coolidge to Golden Globes stage to accept her award
Colin Farrell has earned praise for his chivalry after he was captured jumping out of his seat to offer an arm to Jennifer Coolidge as she made her way to the Golden Globes stage to accept her award.On Tuesday, the Golden Globes returned after a hiatus last year and offered a number of notable moments including host Jerrod Carmichael’s shocking Scientology joke and Rihanna’s fashionably late arrival.The awards show also included a heartwarming moment between two of its winners, Jennifer Coolidge and Colin Farrell.The moment took place shortly after Coolidge, who wore a black sequin Dolce & Gabbana gown...
EW.com
Golden Globes 2023 winner predictions: EW picks who should and will win
After a starless, non-televised ceremony in 2022 as the Hollywood Foreign Press Association tried to climb its way out of scandal, the Golden Globes are (seemingly) back. Movies including The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once, and TV series The White Lotus and Abbott Elementary all stand to win big.
Step Inside the Star-Studded 2023 Golden Globe Awards After-Parties
Viewers nationwide tuned in as the Golden Globes made its return as a televised awards ceremony live-streamed from The Beverly Hilton Hotel. While the awards ended at 8:30 pm, the night had only just begun for nominees, award winners, and industry faces in town who all ventured off to after-parties that would go early into the morning celebrating this year's winners.
Go Behind the Scenes of the 2023 Golden Globes With Must-See Pics of Brad Pitt, Austin Butler and More
Watch: Golden Globe Awards 2023: All the MUST-SEE Moments. There were lights, there were cameras and there was plenty of action at the 2023 Golden Globes. Jerrod Carmichael hosted the 80th annual award show from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Jan. 10. And from his opening monologue to the last trophy handed out (and all the fabulous fashion in between), there were several memorable moments.
thedigitalfix.com
House of the Dragon star found their Golden Globe nomination ironic
The phenomenal success of the drama series House of the Dragon just keeps on growing, as members of the House of the Dragon cast found themselves nominated for Golden Globes recently. For Emma D’Arcy, who plays Rhaenyra Targaryen in the fantasy series, the nomination was ironic, but in a good way.
Popculture
Totally Forgotten Owen Wilson Movie Charts in Netflix's Top 10
Owen Wilson may best be known for his comedic roles in films like Wedding Crashers, Zoolander, and last year's Marry Me with Jennifer Lopez, but it is another title from his long list of credits that is making waves with Netflix viewers. After joining the streamer's content catalogue last month, the 2015 action thriller No Escape jumped into Netflix's Top 10 movies streaming chart, al while generating plenty of buzz online.
thedigitalfix.com
Why does M3GAN do a dance?
Fabulous robot doll M3GAN became famous before her movie was even released, thanks to going viral for her TikTok style dances in the trailer. M3GAN memes have been everywhere, and she’s been particularly embraced by the gay community. Get your wigs ready for the Halloween outfits now. M3GAN becoming an internet sensation has already helped propel the movie to box office success in the US, and it’s now being released internationally.
