ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bestofarkansassports.com

Arkansas Secondary Departures Reach Double Digits with Latest DB Transfer

Freshman defensive back Anthony Brown plans to leave the Arkansas football program and enter the transfer portal, he announced via Twitter late Wednesday night. The move comes following a tumultuous first year with the Razorbacks. Brown didn’t see the field, but did make headlines when he and teammate Myles Slusher were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct in November.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
tdalabamamag.com

6-foot-6 TE JaCorey Whitted reacts to offer from Alabama football

JaCorey Whitted has been waiting on an offer from Alabama football. Whitted’s wait came to an end Monday when the Crimson Tide’s defensive line coach Freddie Roach called him. The 2024 recruit is a product of McAdory High School in McCalla, Alabama. He currently garners a three-star rating...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
nwahomepage.com

Arkansas hosting Tyrone Broden

FAYETTEVILLE — Former Bowling Green wide receiver Tyrone Broden is at Arkansas for an official visit this weekend. Broden, 6-7, 210, entered the transfer portal on Jan. 1 and the Hogs offered the next day. He has already taken official visits to Oklahoma and Penn State. He announced on Tuesday he would make his decision known Wednesday, but opted to cancel it.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Larry Brown Sports

Alabama reportedly eyeing big names for DC position

The Alabama Crimson Tide are suddenly in need of a defensive coordinator, and they are already being linked to some big names who might fill the position. Reports Friday indicated that Pete Golding, who has spent the last four years as the Crimson Tide defensive coordinator, was leaving to take the same position at Ole... The post Alabama reportedly eyeing big names for DC position appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Southern Miss DC Austin Armstrong expected to join Alabama’s coaching staff

Alabama has added a defensive coordinator to its coaching staff. In a report by ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the Crimson Tide have added Southern Miss defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong to the team’s on-field coaching staff. It is currently unclear what role Armstrong will serve on Nick Saban’s staff, but the news comes on the same day longtime defensive coordinator Pete Golding left for Ole Miss.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Top candidates to replace Pete Golding as Alabama’s defensive coordinator

Pete Golding is out as Alabama’s defensive coordinator after five seasons. He came in 2018 and spent the last four years as the Crimson Tide’s primary defensive play-caller, but now he’s headed to the University of Mississippi. The 37-year-old will have the same role under Lane Kiffin as he carries two Southeastern Conference Championships (2020 and 2021) and a College Football Playoff National Championship (2020) to Oxford, Miss.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
5newsonline.com

Hogs fall in tight contest with #4 Alabama

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Alabama came into Fayetteville on Wednesday night and won its second straight game over Arkansas, 84-69. The Tide stay perfect in SEC play, while the Hogs fall to 1-3. The Razorbacks have lost three of their first four conference games for the second year in a row. The Hogs will look to rebound on Saturday afternoon at Vanderbilt.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman recaps 84-69 loss to Alabama

Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman recaps 84-69 loss to Alabama. Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman recaps 84-69 loss …. Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman recaps 84-69 loss to Alabama. Events honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Events honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Question of the Day 1/13. Executive order...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
tdalabamamag.com

6-foot-6 OL Josiah Thompson announces Top 6

Josiah Thompson announced his top six schools earlier this week, and the Alabama Crimson Tide were included. Thompson attends Dillon High School in Dillon, South Carolina. He garners a four-star rating from most recruiting sites, and he is considered one of the top offensive tackle prospects in the 2024 recruiting class. Georgia, South Carolina, Clemson, Miami and Tennessee rounded out Thompson’s top six.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

WATCH: Can Alabama pull off the shocker and flip Cormani McClain?

Cormani McClain is the top remaining unsigned prospect in the 2023 recruiting class with Alabama, Colorado and Miami supposedly still in the mix to land his signature in the future. Touchdown Alabama Director of Recruiting Justin Smith provided a preview of McClain’s upcoming decision on the latest episode of “The...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Don’t Expect a New Basketball Arena Any Time Soon

We are coming up on a year since the UA System Board of Trustees gave the okay to start planning a new basketball and gymnastics arena, but talks seem to have slowed. Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats recently voiced his support of it, expressing how a new arena is a big deal for the program.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy