Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-anticipated new restaurant now open in ArkansasKristen WaltersFayetteville, AR
Behind-the-Scenes Look at Walmart's History at the MuseumKiki AlbaBentonville, AR
10 Northwest Arkansas Jobs That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two Cities From Rural AmericaEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Related
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football Schedule
While the Alabama Crimson Tide had some fairly tough road games in 2022, their schedule in 2023 lays at nicely for another run at a championship. Here is the Alabama Crimson Tide's 2023 football schedule.
bestofarkansassports.com
Arkansas Secondary Departures Reach Double Digits with Latest DB Transfer
Freshman defensive back Anthony Brown plans to leave the Arkansas football program and enter the transfer portal, he announced via Twitter late Wednesday night. The move comes following a tumultuous first year with the Razorbacks. Brown didn’t see the field, but did make headlines when he and teammate Myles Slusher were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct in November.
How to Watch: No. 4 Alabama Basketball vs. LSU
Everything you need to know about the upcoming matchup between the Crimson Tide and Tigers.
Alabama Gymnastics Picks Up First Road, SEC Win Over Arkansas
The Crimson Tide was able to overcome some mistakes and miscues to beat the Razorbacks Friday night.
Everyone Mentioned The Same Name For Alabama Defensive Coordinator Opening
With Pete Golding leaving Alabama to become the new defensive coordinator at Ole Miss, the Crimson Tide are suddenly in need of some who will step in and take the role. For Alabama fans and people who know college football, there's one perfect candidate for the job: Former Tennessee head coach ...
tdalabamamag.com
6-foot-6 TE JaCorey Whitted reacts to offer from Alabama football
JaCorey Whitted has been waiting on an offer from Alabama football. Whitted’s wait came to an end Monday when the Crimson Tide’s defensive line coach Freddie Roach called him. The 2024 recruit is a product of McAdory High School in McCalla, Alabama. He currently garners a three-star rating...
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas hosting Tyrone Broden
FAYETTEVILLE — Former Bowling Green wide receiver Tyrone Broden is at Arkansas for an official visit this weekend. Broden, 6-7, 210, entered the transfer portal on Jan. 1 and the Hogs offered the next day. He has already taken official visits to Oklahoma and Penn State. He announced on Tuesday he would make his decision known Wednesday, but opted to cancel it.
Alabama reportedly eyeing big names for DC position
The Alabama Crimson Tide are suddenly in need of a defensive coordinator, and they are already being linked to some big names who might fill the position. Reports Friday indicated that Pete Golding, who has spent the last four years as the Crimson Tide defensive coordinator, was leaving to take the same position at Ole... The post Alabama reportedly eyeing big names for DC position appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
tdalabamamag.com
Southern Miss DC Austin Armstrong expected to join Alabama’s coaching staff
Alabama has added a defensive coordinator to its coaching staff. In a report by ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the Crimson Tide have added Southern Miss defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong to the team’s on-field coaching staff. It is currently unclear what role Armstrong will serve on Nick Saban’s staff, but the news comes on the same day longtime defensive coordinator Pete Golding left for Ole Miss.
bestofarkansassports.com
Musselman’s Frustration with Refs Evident in Postgame Comments + Other Insights from Bama Loss
FAYETTEVILLE — As if his body language on the sideline wasn’t enough evidence, Eric Musselman made sure his opinion of Wednesday’s officiating was clear in his postgame comments to the media. Although he never directly mentioned the referees, likely to avoid a fine from the SEC, the...
tdalabamamag.com
Top candidates to replace Pete Golding as Alabama’s defensive coordinator
Pete Golding is out as Alabama’s defensive coordinator after five seasons. He came in 2018 and spent the last four years as the Crimson Tide’s primary defensive play-caller, but now he’s headed to the University of Mississippi. The 37-year-old will have the same role under Lane Kiffin as he carries two Southeastern Conference Championships (2020 and 2021) and a College Football Playoff National Championship (2020) to Oxford, Miss.
Outfielder Faith Hensley Explains Why She Transferred to Alabama
The 2022 MAC Player of the Year was one of Alabama's biggest grabs from the transfer portal this offseason.
5newsonline.com
Hogs fall in tight contest with #4 Alabama
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Alabama came into Fayetteville on Wednesday night and won its second straight game over Arkansas, 84-69. The Tide stay perfect in SEC play, while the Hogs fall to 1-3. The Razorbacks have lost three of their first four conference games for the second year in a row. The Hogs will look to rebound on Saturday afternoon at Vanderbilt.
Nick Smith's Father Says Son Will Return to Razorbacks
Family of injured star guard reaches out to local radio show in effort to get everyone to chill out
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman recaps 84-69 loss to Alabama
Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman recaps 84-69 loss to Alabama. Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman recaps 84-69 loss …. Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman recaps 84-69 loss to Alabama. Events honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Events honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Question of the Day 1/13. Executive order...
Look: Here's Where Nick Saban Ranked Alabama In Final Coaches Poll
You'll never guess where Nick Saban ranked Alabama in the final Coaches Poll of the season. We're joking. You absolutely know how Saban feels about his Crimson Tide. Saban ranked Georgia first and his Alabama Crimson Tide second in the final Coaches Poll of the season. He has TCU ...
tdalabamamag.com
6-foot-6 OL Josiah Thompson announces Top 6
Josiah Thompson announced his top six schools earlier this week, and the Alabama Crimson Tide were included. Thompson attends Dillon High School in Dillon, South Carolina. He garners a four-star rating from most recruiting sites, and he is considered one of the top offensive tackle prospects in the 2024 recruiting class. Georgia, South Carolina, Clemson, Miami and Tennessee rounded out Thompson’s top six.
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Can Alabama pull off the shocker and flip Cormani McClain?
Cormani McClain is the top remaining unsigned prospect in the 2023 recruiting class with Alabama, Colorado and Miami supposedly still in the mix to land his signature in the future. Touchdown Alabama Director of Recruiting Justin Smith provided a preview of McClain’s upcoming decision on the latest episode of “The...
wvtm13.com
Minnesota's biggest Bama fan heading back to class four months after being paralyzed
So, you’re a big Bama fan, eh? You’re still peeved about your team not making the College Football Playoff? You know in your heart that if Bama faced Georgia for the national championship, it would have been a different game?. Allow me to introduce you to one of...
Don’t Expect a New Basketball Arena Any Time Soon
We are coming up on a year since the UA System Board of Trustees gave the okay to start planning a new basketball and gymnastics arena, but talks seem to have slowed. Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats recently voiced his support of it, expressing how a new arena is a big deal for the program.
Comments / 0