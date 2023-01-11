Eddie Murphy Shares His Blueprint to Success at Golden Globes: ‘Keep Will Smith’s Wife’s Name Out of Your F*****G Mouth!’

Read full article on original website
thesource.com
Tyrese Is Beyond Will Smith Jokes Following Golden Globes Jabs: ‘Move on Already’
Tyrese isn’t letting any jokes or commentary steer him away from his Will Smith support. A day after Smith was the butt of a Eddie Murphy joke at the Golden Globes, Tyrese hit Instagram to ask people to move on already. Eddie Murphy attended the 2023 Golden Globes, where...
thesource.com
Ray J Threatens Tyrese Over Eddie Murphy Criticism: ‘Dont Play With My Mentors! It Wont End Well!’
Ray J is sending a warning to Tyrese: leave Eddie Murphy alone or “It wont end well!!”. A day after Smith was the butt of an Eddie Murphy joke at the Golden Globes, Tyrese hit Instagram to ask people to move on already. Eddie Murphy attended the 2023 Golden...
Lisa Marie Presley’s Half-Brother Navarone Garibaldi Breaks Silence on Her Death: ‘I Wish Things Had Been Different Between Us’
Lisa Marie Presley’s half-brother is paying tribute to his “big sister” after her death. “Big sister … i hope you are now at peace and happy with your Dad and your son by your side,” Navarone Garibaldi — Priscilla Presley’s son with ex-boyfriend Marco Garibaldi — penned via Instagram on Friday, January 13, one day […]
thesource.com
Dr. Dre, Missy Elliott, Lil Wayne, and Sylvia Rhone to be Celebrated at The Recording Academy Honors Presented By The Black Music Collective Event
GRAMMY Award winners Dr. Dre, Missy Elliott, and Lil Wayne, as well as music executive Sylvia Rhone, will be recognized during GRAMMY Week 2023 at the Recording Academy Honors Presented By The Black Music Collective event. The Recording Academy Global Impact Award will be presented to all four awardees for their personal and professional achievements in the music industry.
thesource.com
Freddie Gibbs Says He’s Working On Four Collab Projects: ‘I’m Making the Best Music of My Life’
Freddie Gibbs is well known for his collab projects with producers such as Alchemist and Madlib. His 2020 project Alfredo earned him a Grammy nomination and was credited as one of the best albums of that year. Following the release of his last critically acclaimed album, Soul Sold Separately, Gibbs...
thesource.com
Happy 55th Birthday to Hip Hop Pioneer LL Cool J!
James Todd Smith, a.k.a. LL Cool J, nickname “Ladies Love Cool James”; born on Long Island, New York, January 14, 1968. LL Cool J signed to pioneer Hip Hop label Def Jam Records in 1984. His career took off with classic hits, included on albums like: Bigger and Deffer, Walking with a Panther, Mama Said Knock You Out, 14 Shots to the Dome, Mr. Smith. LL turned to act, appearing in movies like B.A.P.S., Halloween H2O, and Any Given Sunday.
thesource.com
[TRAILER] ‘A Lot Of Nothing’ Starring Y’Ian Noel
Directorial debut of actor/director Mo McRae (The Flight Attendant, Sons of Anarchy) Executive produced by two-time Emmy and Golden Globe nominee David Oyelowo (The Water Man) The suspenseful satirical thriller stars Y’Ian Noel (Insecure), Cleopatra Coleman (The Last Man on Earth), Lex Scott Davis (Rebel) Shamier Anderson (Invasion) & Justin Hartley (This Is Us)
