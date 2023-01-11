ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Eddie Murphy Shares His Blueprint to Success at Golden Globes: ‘Keep Will Smith’s Wife’s Name Out of Your F*****G Mouth!’

By Dylan Kemp
thesource.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Lisa Marie Presley’s Half-Brother Navarone Garibaldi Breaks Silence on Her Death: ‘I Wish Things Had Been Different Between Us’

Lisa Marie Presley’s half-brother is paying tribute to his “big sister” after her death. “Big sister … i hope you are now at peace and happy with your Dad and your son by your side,” Navarone Garibaldi — Priscilla Presley’s son with ex-boyfriend Marco Garibaldi — penned via Instagram on Friday, January 13, one day […]
thesource.com

Dr. Dre, Missy Elliott, Lil Wayne, and Sylvia Rhone to be Celebrated at The Recording Academy Honors Presented By The Black Music Collective Event

GRAMMY Award winners Dr. Dre, Missy Elliott, and Lil Wayne, as well as music executive Sylvia Rhone, will be recognized during GRAMMY Week 2023 at the Recording Academy Honors Presented By The Black Music Collective event. The Recording Academy Global Impact Award will be presented to all four awardees for their personal and professional achievements in the music industry.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thesource.com

Happy 55th Birthday to Hip Hop Pioneer LL Cool J!

James Todd Smith, a.k.a. LL Cool J, nickname “Ladies Love Cool James”; born on Long Island, New York, January 14, 1968. LL Cool J signed to pioneer Hip Hop label Def Jam Records in 1984. His career took off with classic hits, included on albums like: Bigger and Deffer, Walking with a Panther, Mama Said Knock You Out, 14 Shots to the Dome, Mr. Smith. LL turned to act, appearing in movies like B.A.P.S., Halloween H2O, and Any Given Sunday.
NEW YORK STATE
thesource.com

[TRAILER] ‘A Lot Of Nothing’ Starring Y’Ian Noel

Directorial debut of actor/director Mo McRae (The Flight Attendant, Sons of Anarchy) Executive produced by two-time Emmy and Golden Globe nominee David Oyelowo (The Water Man) The suspenseful satirical thriller stars Y’Ian Noel (Insecure), Cleopatra Coleman (The Last Man on Earth), Lex Scott Davis (Rebel) Shamier Anderson (Invasion) & Justin Hartley (This Is Us)

Comments / 0

Community Policy