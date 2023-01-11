Read full article on original website
Related
thedigitalfix.com
Awards season is failing this Everything Everywhere All at Once star
It’s no stretch to say that Everything Everywhere All At Once was one of the best movies of 2022. The science fiction movie took an arguably-overplayed theme — multiverse-hopping — and moulded it into a profound meditation on love, life, regret, and family. As Evelyn and Waymond,...
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady at Golden Globes days before her death
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, just two days before she died following a cardiac arrest. In an interview with Extra, the 54-year-old seemingly needed to hold on to Jerry Schilling — a longtime friend of her late father, Elvis Presley — while being interviewed by Billy Bush. “I’m gonna grab your arm,” she told Schilling as she wrapped her right arm around his. While the songstress went on to praise Austin Butler for such a “spot on” and “authentic” depiction of the King of Rock, fans couldn’t help but notice her...
Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With Husband John Legend
Another one! John Legend confirmed that wife Chrissy Teigen gave birth on Friday, January 13, during a private concert. "What a blessed day," Legend, 44, told the crowd, according to People, who were the first to report the news. The "All of Me" singer added that while he "didn't get a lot of sleep," he felt […]
thedigitalfix.com
John Wick 4 star confirms Keanu Reeves kept up his kind tradition
Keanu Reeves is one of the nicest men working in Hollywood. His list of good deeds is longer than the list of great action movies he’s made, and he’s done everything from making outrageous charitable donations to making a grandmother’s day just because he could. The Matrix...
thedigitalfix.com
1923 star explains Spencer Dutton and Alex romance
1923’s Brandon Sklenar has explained his character’s romance with Alex in the Yellowstone prequel series. If you’re a fan of Yellowstone (and these days, who isn’t?) then you’ve probably also been watching 1923 as well as the other spin off series. 1923, which takes place...
Margot Robbie Stunned on the Red Carpet in a Bright Red Gown with a Surprising Backless Feature
While attending the red carpet premiere for 'Babylon' in London, Margot Robbie caught everyone's eye in a bright red backless dress.
Despite What You May Have Heard, Former O'Jays Singer Eddie Levert Is Alive
No need for mourning just yet! Following a wave of online rumors that beloved American musician Eddie Levert had died, many were determined to find out whether the internet chatter was true. Thankfully, it doesn't seem to be. The former O'Jays singer is still alive and well. He's the latest victim of the online death hoaxes that seem to be increasingly common today.
thedigitalfix.com
The Batman 2 will tie into Penguin HBO series, says Matt Reeves
One thing to have survived the great Warner Bros shake-up is the Penguin show coming to HBO starring Colin Farrell. The drama series, a spin-off from DC movie The Batman, is part of a grander plan for Matt Reeves’s Gotham City, and the director has revealed it’ll tee up the sequel.
thedigitalfix.com
Sylvester Stallone’s Tulsa King may become Yellowstone-esque universe
Writer Taylor Sheridan is taking over television, with his ever-expanding Yellowstone universe. Somehow, in between making a plethora of western TV series, he has also found the time to make two more shows – the crime dramas Mayor of Kingstown starring Jeremy Renner, and Tulsa King starring Sylvester Stallone. And Paramount say that there’s potential to turn Tulsa King into a franchise like Yellowstone.
thedigitalfix.com
Clint Eastwood knew Every Which Way But Loose was a “problem picture”
Clint Eastwood’s career has been long and storied, from the spaghetti Westerns of the 1960s, to Dirty Harry in the 1970s, to Oscar prestige in the 1990s and 2000s. But in a career that spans 65 years and includes over 70 acting performances and 40 feature films as director, there has to be the occasional Clint Eastwood movie that comes along that is well… a bit out of left-field. And co-starring with an orangutan who likes to regularly flip his middle finger certainly counts as an odd choice.
thedigitalfix.com
How diarrhea gave us an iconic Indiana Jones scene
How many of the best movies of all time were improved by the film’s star needing the toilet? It’s an interesting idea to contemplate. Perhaps Marlon Brando only found Vito Corleone’s soft-spoken voice because he was desperately trying to hold in a shit? Maybe Ingrid Bergman’s Ilsa only got on that plane because she really needed a wee?
thedigitalfix.com
Robert Downey Jr sent Gerard Butler fan mail for this action movie
Gerard Butler is returning to cinemas with what he does best – simple, but high-concept action movies. This one is so good, it’s simply called Plane. Butler is still churning out action movies in the mode of those made in their 90s hey-day, and its appreciated by audiences and by others in his industry. Including Robert Downey Jr.
thedigitalfix.com
Indiana Jones star didn’t recognise Mark Hamill when he visited set
Indiana Jones and the Star Wars movies have always had a firm relationship, given they share core filmmakers like George Lucas and Harrison Ford. Some of the Star Wars cast actually visited the set of one of the Indiana Jones movies, and although it was a fun day, one actor didn’t quite understand who he was hanging out with.
thedigitalfix.com
Scorsese is entitled to his superhero movies opinion, says MCU star
The debate over what certain filmmakers think about the rise of superhero movies feels as though it has been going on since the dawn of time, but we aren’t done yet. Don’t worry, though. This time Martin Scorsese’s thoughts on the genre have been amicably accepted by one MCU movie star.
thedigitalfix.com
Amanda Seyfried turned down the best MCU movie believing it’d flop
Amanda Seyfried turned down an offer for a massive MCU role, because she thought it’d be the first MCU flop. From Mean Girls, to Mamma Mia, to Les Misérables, Amanda Seyfried is one of Hollywood’s most talented actors. Seyfried won a Golden Globe and an Emmy in...
thedigitalfix.com
The Batman 2 won’t let DC villains take over like The Dark Knight
There might be ‘something in the way,’ in The Batman 2 — but it certainly won’t be Batman villains. Director Matt Reeves has made it clear in a new interview with Collider that Batman actor Robert Pattinson will be the primary focus in the superhero movie sequel.
thedigitalfix.com
Spider-Verse 2 reveals main cast of Spider-Man actors
The new Spider-Man movie is chock full of webhead variants, and now we have insignias for the main ones. The official Twitter account for Into the Spider-Verse 2 has touted nine Spider-Man variations that’ll be appearing in the animated movie, suggesting these will be the sequel’s central characters.
thedigitalfix.com
M3GAN director says making the horror movie PG-13 made it more violent
You almost certainly already know about M3GAN. The killer AI doll – full name Model 3 Generative Android – has been omnipresent on Twitter, TikTok, Instagram and every other social platform (Mastodon?) since the horror movie’s trailer debuted last year. With the added boost of the writer of Malignant – everyone’s favourite ‘what the heck did I just watch?’ horror of 2021 – the robot movie is pure viral gold.
thedigitalfix.com
The best Gerard Butler movies ever made
What are the best Gerard Butler movies? One of the biggest British stars this century, Gerard Butler has become a reliable source of Hollywood entertainment. If his name’s on it, you mightn’t be seeing a masterpiece, but you’ll almost certainly be entertained. Since starting in the ’90s,...
thedigitalfix.com
Fast and Furious 10 just recast Dom Torreto’s son for upcoming finale
Fast X has recast Dom Torreto’s son Brian, hinting that his role will be bigger for the action movie and its sequel. The Fast and Furious movies are coming to an end with a two-parter finale, consisting of Fast X and its sequel, Fast and Furious 11. The long...
Comments / 0