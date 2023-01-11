ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

FAA: System outage affecting flights nationwide

By Adam Conn
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dRimh_0kAnEFo300

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The FAA has grounded all flights nationwide. A source tells NBC News that the shutdown is due to a computer system issue, though it is not yet confirmed how much of an impact it has on travelers at John Glenn International Airport.

An advisory to pilots and airports the FAA said it systems have failed in and there is no immediate estimate for when it would be back.

According to a statement from the FAA via twitter, “The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System. We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now. Operations across the National Airspace System are affected. We will provide frequent updates as we make progress.”

According to FlightAware and there are nearly 6,000 delays within the U.S. and more than 1,300 cancellations, though is not clear if the outage is playing a factor. Fly Columbus , however, is still showing all flights on time at John Glenn International.

“We are seeing some delays this morning and encourage passengers to check with their airline for the latest flight information,” said Sarah McQuade, Communications and Marketing Manager at Columbus Regional Airport Authority.

NBC4 will update this story throughout the morning.

NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

